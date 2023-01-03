Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 renders show an uninspiring selection of colors
We’ve previously heard from multiple sources that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series might come in just four shades, but we hadn’t seen what all of those colors actually looked like – but we may now know. Leaker SnoopyTech (opens in new tab) has shared renders of the...
TechRadar
New PlayStation Plus deal drops the Extra and Premium tiers by up to 40%
A fresh PlayStation Plus deal is now available that takes up to 40% off the cost of a membership to the usually more expensive Extra and Premium tiers. With this discount, you can get a full year of PS Plus Extra for the same price as the more basic Essential membership - giving you access to hundreds of PS5 and PS4 games.
TechRadar
Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023
CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
TechRadar
HTC’s Vive XR Elite is already the most exciting VR headset of 2023
After numerous teasers for the announcement – including one less than a month ago – HTC has unveiled its all-new VR headset at CES 2023: the Vive XR Elite. However, to call the Vive XR Elite simply a VR headset would be underselling this device’s capabilities, because just like the Meta Quest Pro (and the long-rumored Apple XR headset) this device is able to provide users with virtual reality and mixed reality experiences – XR is short for 'extended reality', a term that encompasses VR, AR (augmented reality) and MR.
TechRadar
15 best gadgets of CES 2023: the TVs, laptops, health tech, and more we loved
TechRadar's team has been scouring the halls and suites of CES 2023 here in surprisingly cloudy Las Vegas this week, and we've had the chance to test and examine some extremely cool new gadgets and developments. We put our collective heads together to pick out the best of what we've...
TechRadar
Focal Vestia are the most gorgeous speakers I've seen at CES 2023
Why do I love CES 2023 so very much? Because it's the ideal stage for a big reveal. Take French specialist, Focal. This stylish high-end audio outfit has chosen the huge Las Vegas expo to launch Vestia, a new series of speakers available in a range of finishes, geared towards both music and movie setups.
TechRadar
Motorola's new business-only ThinkPhone has features every Moto user deserves
Lenovo is leveraging two of its most iconic acquisitions to create its first business-focused smartphone; designed to carry on the torch once held by the likes of BlackBerry; meet the newly-unveiled ThinkPhone by Motorola. The ThinkPad brand is well-established within the industry, having long-served businesses with their hardy, no-nonsense designs,...
TechRadar
Quick! LG's massive 75-inch 4K TV drops to just $599 at Best Buy
Jumpstart the new year with this massive TV deal that we've spotted at Best Buy's 3-day sale. For a limited time, you can get this LG 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $599.99 (was $799.99) (opens in new tab). That's not only the best deal we've seen for this particular model, but it's also an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV.
TechRadar
I tried Lenovo’s dual-screen OLED laptop, and it’s what the folding laptops should have been
The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is one of the few dual screen laptops that really seem to work like they should, but the price point might be too much for many. The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is making quite a splash here at CES 2023, and it's pretty easy to see why.
TechRadar
I tried LG’s wireless OLED TV with 4K 120Hz video; it’s impressive, but with 3 problems
At CES 2023, LG announced its range of new OLED TVs for 2023 – including the fascinating new LG Signature OLED M3 model. The LG M3 model doesn't have any HDMI ports. Well, not on the bit with the screen. It has a separate 'Zero Connect' box which is capable of beaming video in 4K HDR over to the screen, even at 120Hz – this the first time I've seen this in a commercial product (though 4K 60Hz wireless transmission has been around for a while).
TechRadar
Asus reveals world-first glasses-free 3D OLED laptop
Asus has announced the world's first glasses-free 3D OLED displays as part of its new range of laptops at CES 2023. Dubbed ASUS Spatial Vision, the technology will be available on laptops aimed at creatives, and integrates with the ASUS Spatial Vision Hub software so 3D videos and 3D games can be enjoyed without needing additional wearable tech.
TechRadar
Lenovo’s new ThinkBook comes with modular accessories to boost your productivity
Giving your work laptop an extra boost could soon be a whole lot easier thanks to a new launch from Lenovo. At its recent CES 2023 event, the company revealed details on the fourth generation of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p, including some pretty hefty updates and a unique feature that sets it apart from almost every other laptop currently available - but it’ll come at a price.
TechRadar
Audio-Technica re-released its iconic Sound Burger turntable at CES 2023 and I want one
Ah, CES 2023 is a strange and surprizing beast. Here I was expecting invisible headphones, glass speakers, screen-free smartwatches and intelligent in-car audio sensations, and what I actually got was the re-release of a 40-year-old inexpensive Audio-Technica analog turntable. And it's a bit of kit that apparently sold out in...
TechRadar
Lenovo's Yoga Book 9i makes a case for dual-screen laptops, and it doesn't suck
Lenovo is taking dual-screen concept to the next level with the Yoga Book 9i, one of the first laptops with two full-size OLED touchscreens. Tech companies in the past have tried creating dual screen laptops. Sadly, they either don’t go anywhere, like the Microsoft Surface Neo, or are diminished in scale. This new Lenovo laptop, however, is doing things a little differently.
TechRadar
Google Maps just got a huge update for Wear OS smartwatches
Google Maps just got a massive upgrade for Wear OS smartwatches: it can now work without a smartphone, provided you have an LTE model with a cellular network. Those of you using some of the best Wear OS smartwatches out there – the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE model or the Google Pixel Watch LTE – can get navigation data from Google Maps without needing to pair your watch with a smartphone. That means the next time you want to head out on a stroll, a jog, or a bike ride you won’t need to take your phone with you to know where you’re going.
TechRadar
Kingston Fury Renegade SSD review
The Kingston Fury Renegade SSD is one of the fastest and most consistent Gen 4 drives I’ve ever tested. This newer variant, complete with a PS5-compliant heatsink, soars above the competition in every aspect. The Renegade offers excellent sequential performance at a great price. Pros. +. Leading sequential performance.
TechRadar
This new Xbox controller sets itself apart with a unique feature
Asus has announced a new controller in its ROG brand that a unique thing going for it: a sharp OLED screen built into the controller itself. Revealed at CES 2023, the ROG Raikiri Pro is the company's latest controller, expected to launch sometime in Q2 2023. It also bears the official Designed for Xbox branding, meaning it's passed Microsoft's smell test, and the pad will be compatible with PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One consoles.
TechRadar
Samsung TVs are getting an exciting upgrade thanks to Philips Hue smart lights
Signify – the company behind the color-changing Philips smart bulbs – has announced at CES 2023 that it's bringing its Ambilight light-syncing tech to select Samsung TVs. If you own a Samsung QLED TV model from 2022 or later, and it’s also a Q60 model number or higher – such as the Samsung Q60T QLED TV or the Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV – you’ll be able to download the Philips Hue Sync TV app. This service then lets you sync your TV up with Philips Hue smart light bulbs and LED arrays so you can enjoy a more colorful home entertainment setup.
TechRadar
The Razer Edge could be the perfect Game Pass streaming handheld
The Razer Edge’s release date reveal at CES 2023 shows the hardware manufacturer’s next foray into the cloud gaming market is coming soon. You won’t have to wait long for the company’s handheld, as it’s launching on January 26. Billed by the brand as “the...
TechRadar
Tabs are coming to Notepad in future Windows 11 update - but what's next?
If you've been waiting for tabs to arrive in Notepad, similar to File Explorer in a recent Windows 11 update, then you're in luck. According to Windows Latest (opens in new tab), Microsoft was working on this back in 2019 for Windows 10, but was shelved. However, with tabs in File Explorer already helping plenty of users and their workflow, mine included, it makes sense to have this feature in Notepad as well.
