LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Jordan Brown totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds as Louisiana beat Georgia State 78-70 on Saturday night. Jalen Dalcourt hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 for the Ragin’ Cajuns (11-4, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference). Greg Williams Jr. also scored 11. Dwon Odom led the...

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO