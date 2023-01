SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Davidson scored 15 points off of the bench to help lead Nevada past San Jose State 67-40 on Saturday. Davidson added nine rebounds for the Wolf Pack (14-3, 4-0 Mountain West). Jarod Lucas was 4 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 12 points. Kenan Blackshear recorded 11 points and finished 5 of 11 from the field. The Wolf Pack extended their winning streak to six games.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO