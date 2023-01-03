ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Eastern Washington hosts Sacramento State following Venters’ 25-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (9-6, 2-0 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (9-7, 3-0 Big Sky) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Washington -5.5; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes on the Sacramento State Hornets after Steele Venters scored 25 points in Eastern Washington’s 92-80 win against the Portland State Vikings.
Jones’ 17 lead Marquette past Georgetown 95-73

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kam Jones’ 17 points helped Marquette defeat Georgetown 95-73 on Saturday, extending the Hoyas’ record Big East Conference losing streak to 26. Jones also had five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (13-4, 5-1 Big East Conference). Oso Ighodaro scored 14 points, shooting 7 of 8 from the field. Stevie Mitchell recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 7 from the field.
Massner’s 29 lead Western Illinois past Denver 91-74

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Trenton Massner’s 29 points helped Western Illinois defeat Denver 91-74 on Saturday. Massner had five rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Leathernecks (9-7). Alec Rosner added 28 points while shooting 8 for 13 (7 for 10 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and had three steals. Vuk Stevanic recorded 13 points and was 6 of 12 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.
Pullian leads Milwaukee past Purdue Fort Wayne, 74-70

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Kentrell Pullian scored 19 points and BJ Freeman added 15 points and seven rebounds as Milwaukee beat Purdue Fort Wayne 74-70 on Saturday. Freeman hit a pair of free throws with 27 seconds left to give the Panthers a nine-point lead, 74-65. Bobby Planutis scored at the basket and Jarred Godfrey hit a 3 with four seconds left for the Mastodons to set the final margin.
Browns leave Clowney behind for finale vs Steelers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney’s season is officially over — not that there was much of a question. The Cleveland Browns did not bring Clowney on their trip to Pittsburgh for the season finale after the defensive end was sent home from practice Friday for biting remarks he made about the organization and coaching staff.
NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. TENNESSEE TITANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — TENNESSEE: CB Davontae Harris, DL Naquan Jones, DB Mike Brown. JACKSONVILLE: WR Kendric Pryor, CB Montaric Brown, CB Gregory Junior, OLB De’Shaan Dixon, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter. Copyright © 2023 The Associated...
