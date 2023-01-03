MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Trenton Massner’s 29 points helped Western Illinois defeat Denver 91-74 on Saturday. Massner had five rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Leathernecks (9-7). Alec Rosner added 28 points while shooting 8 for 13 (7 for 10 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and had three steals. Vuk Stevanic recorded 13 points and was 6 of 12 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.

MACOMB, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO