10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie WebsiteMelissa FrostPittsburgh, PA
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook AccountThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
WTOP
Eastern Washington hosts Sacramento State following Venters’ 25-point game
Sacramento State Hornets (9-6, 2-0 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (9-7, 3-0 Big Sky) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Washington -5.5; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes on the Sacramento State Hornets after Steele Venters scored 25 points in Eastern Washington’s 92-80 win against the Portland State Vikings.
WTOP
Jones’ 17 lead Marquette past Georgetown 95-73
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kam Jones’ 17 points helped Marquette defeat Georgetown 95-73 on Saturday, extending the Hoyas’ record Big East Conference losing streak to 26. Jones also had five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (13-4, 5-1 Big East Conference). Oso Ighodaro scored 14 points, shooting 7 of 8 from the field. Stevie Mitchell recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 7 from the field.
WTOP
Massner’s 29 lead Western Illinois past Denver 91-74
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Trenton Massner’s 29 points helped Western Illinois defeat Denver 91-74 on Saturday. Massner had five rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Leathernecks (9-7). Alec Rosner added 28 points while shooting 8 for 13 (7 for 10 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and had three steals. Vuk Stevanic recorded 13 points and was 6 of 12 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.
WTOP
Pullian leads Milwaukee past Purdue Fort Wayne, 74-70
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Kentrell Pullian scored 19 points and BJ Freeman added 15 points and seven rebounds as Milwaukee beat Purdue Fort Wayne 74-70 on Saturday. Freeman hit a pair of free throws with 27 seconds left to give the Panthers a nine-point lead, 74-65. Bobby Planutis scored at the basket and Jarred Godfrey hit a 3 with four seconds left for the Mastodons to set the final margin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
How Michigan and Michigan State basketball restored hope for rivalry
EAST LANSING — In the happy aftermath, the two most prominent Michigan State coaches met at courtside Saturday. The moment was frozen in time, captured in a photo shared hundreds of times on Twitter. There was Mel Tucker gripping the shoulders of Tom Izzo, celebrating Michigan State basketball's 59-53 conquest of Michigan. “I...
WTOP
Browns leave Clowney behind for finale vs Steelers
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney’s season is officially over — not that there was much of a question. The Cleveland Browns did not bring Clowney on their trip to Pittsburgh for the season finale after the defensive end was sent home from practice Friday for biting remarks he made about the organization and coaching staff.
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. TENNESSEE TITANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — TENNESSEE: CB Davontae Harris, DL Naquan Jones, DB Mike Brown. JACKSONVILLE: WR Kendric Pryor, CB Montaric Brown, CB Gregory Junior, OLB De’Shaan Dixon, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter. Copyright © 2023 The Associated...
QBs Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett get introduction to Browns-Steelers rivalry
PITTSBURGH — Deshaun Watson will make his sixth start for the Browns on Sunday. The quarterback, though, has already figured out what this start — in Pittsburgh against the Steelers — means to Browns fans. “Most definitely," Watson said this week. "I know the Browns fans are...
