NBC Los Angeles
Asia-Pacific Markets Set to Trade Mixed as Fed Signals More Pain Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific are set for a mixed session after the Federal Reserve signaled further rate hikes ahead. A better-than-expected jobs reading in the U.S. showed a strong labor market despite the Fed's attempt to tame inflation, suggesting there is more room for higher rates.
NBC Los Angeles
Stock Futures Are Little Changed as Investors Look Ahead to Friday's Jobs Report
U.S. stock futures were little changed Friday as investors looked ahead to the December jobs report release. Strong jobs data in the previous session led to declines in the major averages as it pointed to further rate hikes ahead. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 37 points, or 0.1%....
NBC Los Angeles
Job Growth Expected to Have Cooled in December But Not Enough to Slow Fed Rate Hikes
Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect that the labor market grew by 200,000 payrolls in December, slower than the 263,000 jobs added in November. Average hourly wage growth is expected to slow to 0.4% from 0.6% in November. "The job market is slowing steadily, but surely. It's not enough. The...
NBC Los Angeles
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Wall Street is eyeing more data Friday that suggests a still-hot labor market and, potentially, more action by the Federal Reserve to bring down inflation. Stocks sold off Thursday after a better-than-expected private sector jobs report, with the Dow falling 300 points. All three major indexes are on their way to a losing week to start the new year.
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Says These 5 Nasdaq Losers Could Rebound in 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday named four stocks that he believes could mount a comeback this year. To come up with his picks, he parsed through last year’s worst-performing stocks listed in the Nasdaq 100. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday named four stocks that he believes could mount a...
NBC Los Angeles
December's Jobs Report Fuels Optimism That the Economy Could Still Pull Off a Soft Landing
December's employment report showed strong but slowing job growth, and a greater-than-expected slowdown in wage gains. The report was the spark for a stock market rally Friday and encouraged investors who are hoping slower wage inflation means the Federal Reserve will not have to raise rates much higher. Those expectations...
NBC Los Angeles
Raphael Bostic Says Fed Needs to ‘Stay the Course' Despite Lower Wage Gains
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Friday that December's jobs report doesn't change his view on monetary policy. "We've got to stay the course," Bostic said, adding he expects another quarter- or half-point rate hike when the Fed releases its next decision on Feb. 1. Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael...
NBC Los Angeles
Top Wall Street Analysts Pick These Stocks to Celebrate the New Year
With the brutal 2022 behind us, we look ahead to a year of relatively predictable challenges. This calls for careful investing with a longer-term view. To help the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track record.
NBC Los Angeles
Here's Where the Jobs Are for December 2022 — in One Chart
Health care and social services led the way with a gain of more than 74,000 jobs in December, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That was driven in large part by a gain of 30,000 jobs in ambulatory health care. "Health care has recovered to its pre-pandemic levels, but...
