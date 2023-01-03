ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players

STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday. The conference requires schools to suit up...
STORRS, CT
Leons’ 19 lead Bradley past Valparaiso 88-66

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Malevy Leons had 19 points in Bradley’s 88-66 win against Valparaiso on Saturday night. Leons shot 7 for 10, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Braves (11-6, 4-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Rienk Mast added 17 points while going 8 of 13 from the field, and he also had nine rebounds. Ja’Shon Henry recorded 11 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.
PEORIA, IL

