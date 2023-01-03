PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Malevy Leons had 19 points in Bradley’s 88-66 win against Valparaiso on Saturday night. Leons shot 7 for 10, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Braves (11-6, 4-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Rienk Mast added 17 points while going 8 of 13 from the field, and he also had nine rebounds. Ja’Shon Henry recorded 11 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.

PEORIA, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO