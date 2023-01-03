Read full article on original website
WTOP
Manhattan hosts Niagara after Gray’s 30-point showing
Niagara Purple Eagles (9-5, 4-1 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-10, 2-3 MAAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Manhattan -2.5; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits the Manhattan Jaspers after Aaron Gray scored 30 points in Niagara’s 77-69 overtime victory over the Fairfield Stags. The Jaspers have gone 2-5 at home....
WTOP
Maine Black Bears take on the NJIT Highlanders on 4-game skid
NJIT Highlanders (3-11, 0-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (6-8, 0-1 America East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maine -5.5; over/under is 134.5. BOTTOM LINE: Maine comes into the matchup against NJIT as losers of four in a row. The Black Bears are 3-1 in home games. Maine has a 3-3...
