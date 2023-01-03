Read full article on original website
No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players
STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday. The conference requires schools to suit up...
Harkless scores 25, UNLV beats No. 21 New Mexico 84-77
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — EJ Harkless scored 25 points, including 21 in the second half to spark UNLV to a 84-77 win Saturday night over No. 21 New Mexico. The Rebels (12-3, 1-2 Mountain West) had four other players in double figures, with Keyshon Gilbert adding 14. “We put...
Crimson Coward brings Nashville Hot Chicken to Woodbridge, more to come
California-based Crimson Coward will open its first East Coast restaurant in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Jan. 9, with many other D.C.-area locations coming soon. Crimson Coward serves its take on Nashville Hot Chicken, that comes with options for various heat levels. The Woodbridge franchise-owned location will be is sixth location, with others in California and Texas.
Fuel leak in Virginia shuts down part of Colonial Pipeline
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A diesel fuel leak in Virginia shut down part of the Colonial Pipeline, the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, which supplies roughly half the fuel consumed on the East Coast, but it is expected to restart Saturday, the company said. The spill was discovered Tuesday....
Arizona’s shipping container wall on border is coming down
PHOENIX (AP) — Former Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s border barrier of shipping containers has been largely dismantled in time for a new Democratic administration, costing tens of millions of dollars over just a few months as they were set up and taken down again. Removal of the...
Information sought in fatal Hyattsville shooting
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are offering a reward for information on a fatal shooting in Hyattsville. It happened on Wednesday on the 2600 block of Kirkwood Place near Kirkwood Neighborhood Park just before 6 p.m. Hyattsville City police responded to check on the welfare of a man who was lying in the parking lot. They said they found Melvin Mayorga Hernandez, 39, of Hyattsville, dead.
Two more Baltimore high school students shot, making it seven within days
WJZ) — A double shooting prompted a lockdown at Benjamin Franklin High School in South Baltimore Friday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Cambria Street, which runs parallel to Benjamin Franklin High School, for the shooting. Police said two students, a 15-year-old girl and...
Police in DC and Massachusetts search for missing mother of three
A Massachusetts mother of three young kids who works in real estate in D.C. has been missing since New Year’s Day, setting off a desperate attempt for police to find the woman after she seemingly vanished without a trace. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her home in...
Many diabetic Marylanders now have a $30 insulin copay because of a new state law that went into effect on Jan. 1
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Many Maryland residents with diabetes will now pay a maximum $30 co-pay for insulin, thanks to a new state law that went into effect Jan. 1.
Md. Hospital Association: With another uptick in COVID cases, hospitals are nearing capacity
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland hospitals are almost at capacity with longer wait times to help patients, due in part to “another steep uptick in Marylanders needing hospitalization for COVID,” according to the Maryland Hospital Association.
Ethiopians in DC and throughout the world celebrate their own Christmas called Genna
When people think about Christmas Day, they typically know that it’s usually on Dec. 25 and that they get presents. But not all cultures celebrate Christmas on that day or exactly that way. Ethiopians in the D.C. region and throughout the world will be celebrating their own annual Christmas...
Middle-school recess: How’s it going in Fairfax Co.?
Minutes after 11 a.m. Friday, dozens of students at Whitman Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, sprinted out of the cafeteria. Greeting assistant principal Matthew Johnson on the way, some students sprinted toward an empty field and organized a game of two-hand-touch football. On the far side of the field, a handful of students started a game of soccer. Others played with glitter, watched the sporting events in front of them or leaned against the fence and started talking to friends.
Police: Northeast DC homeowner fatally shoots 13-year-old boy
A homeowner in Northeast D.C. shot and killed a 13-year-old boy in the early morning hours on Saturday after witnessing him breaking into vehicles, police claim. The homeowner allegedly shot the boy, later identified as Karon Blake of Northeast D.C., during a confrontation with a registered firearm. D.C. police said...
‘Don’t feel safe’: Brightwood planning community meeting after deadly shooting
A longtime D.C. resident recently told Kim Patterson, a newly-elected Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner and vice president of the Brightwood Community Association, that she no longer plans to take the bus from Georgia Avenue downtown. The woman’s brother had previously mentioned that he wasn’t comfortable with his sister taking the bus...
Loudoun Co. schools expect ‘significant’ changes after special grand jury report
The school board in Loudoun County, Virginia, expects to make “significant policy changes” in the aftermath of a special grand jury report that criticized its handling of two sexual assaults by the same student in 2021, Chair Ian Serotkin said. The county also plans to hire a firm...
‘I survived you:’ Former Loudoun Co. school counselor gets 2 years behind bars for indecent liberties with student
A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has been sentenced to serve two years behind bars after pleading guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Marie Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, re-entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court, and was sentenced by...
Potomac man sentenced to 9 years in prison for Bethesda armed carjacking
A 19-year-old man has been sentenced for his role in a June 2022 armed carjacking at a parking garage in Bethesda, Maryland. Herbert Randall, of Potomac, was sentenced to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence on Tuesday by Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Christopher Fogleman.
Prince George’s Co. Schools CEO Goldson to retire at end of school year
The CEO for the public schools system in Prince George’s County, Maryland, plans to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year. In a video statement, Monica Goldson said after discussions with her family, she plans to move to “her next journey in life: retirement” after a 32-year career with the school system.
Receive a DC parking ticket? Here’s how to get alerts to pay it on time
D.C. said that all its residents can enroll in the Ticket Alert System, a service aimed at making sure you know and remember that you have unpaid parking tickets and traffic citations, so you pay or contest them in time. “DC DMV has worked hard to streamline the TAS enrollment...
Former Loudoun Co. schools superintendent files motion to have charges dismissed
Former Loudoun County, Virginia, schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler filed four motions Thursday, including one calling for all charges against him to be dismissed. Ziegler, who the school system fired in December, was indicted by a special grand jury and charged with one count of misdemeanor false publication, one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance.
