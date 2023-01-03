Minutes after 11 a.m. Friday, dozens of students at Whitman Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, sprinted out of the cafeteria. Greeting assistant principal Matthew Johnson on the way, some students sprinted toward an empty field and organized a game of two-hand-touch football. On the far side of the field, a handful of students started a game of soccer. Others played with glitter, watched the sporting events in front of them or leaned against the fence and started talking to friends.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO