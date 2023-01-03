ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players

STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday. The conference requires schools to suit up...
STORRS, CT
WTOP

Harkless scores 25, UNLV beats No. 21 New Mexico 84-77

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — EJ Harkless scored 25 points, including 21 in the second half to spark UNLV to a 84-77 win Saturday night over No. 21 New Mexico. The Rebels (12-3, 1-2 Mountain West) had four other players in double figures, with Keyshon Gilbert adding 14. “We put...
LAS CRUCES, NM
WTOP

Crimson Coward brings Nashville Hot Chicken to Woodbridge, more to come

California-based Crimson Coward will open its first East Coast restaurant in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Jan. 9, with many other D.C.-area locations coming soon. Crimson Coward serves its take on Nashville Hot Chicken, that comes with options for various heat levels. The Woodbridge franchise-owned location will be is sixth location, with others in California and Texas.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

Fuel leak in Virginia shuts down part of Colonial Pipeline

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A diesel fuel leak in Virginia shut down part of the Colonial Pipeline, the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, which supplies roughly half the fuel consumed on the East Coast, but it is expected to restart Saturday, the company said. The spill was discovered Tuesday....
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Arizona’s shipping container wall on border is coming down

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s border barrier of shipping containers has been largely dismantled in time for a new Democratic administration, costing tens of millions of dollars over just a few months as they were set up and taken down again. Removal of the...
ARIZONA STATE
WTOP

Information sought in fatal Hyattsville shooting

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are offering a reward for information on a fatal shooting in Hyattsville. It happened on Wednesday on the 2600 block of Kirkwood Place near Kirkwood Neighborhood Park just before 6 p.m. Hyattsville City police responded to check on the welfare of a man who was lying in the parking lot. They said they found Melvin Mayorga Hernandez, 39, of Hyattsville, dead.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTOP

Md. Hospital Association: With another uptick in COVID cases, hospitals are nearing capacity

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland hospitals are almost at capacity with longer wait times to help patients, due in part to “another steep uptick in Marylanders needing hospitalization for COVID,” according to the Maryland Hospital Association.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Middle-school recess: How’s it going in Fairfax Co.?

Minutes after 11 a.m. Friday, dozens of students at Whitman Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, sprinted out of the cafeteria. Greeting assistant principal Matthew Johnson on the way, some students sprinted toward an empty field and organized a game of two-hand-touch football. On the far side of the field, a handful of students started a game of soccer. Others played with glitter, watched the sporting events in front of them or leaned against the fence and started talking to friends.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Police: Northeast DC homeowner fatally shoots 13-year-old boy

A homeowner in Northeast D.C. shot and killed a 13-year-old boy in the early morning hours on Saturday after witnessing him breaking into vehicles, police claim. The homeowner allegedly shot the boy, later identified as Karon Blake of Northeast D.C., during a confrontation with a registered firearm. D.C. police said...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Potomac man sentenced to 9 years in prison for Bethesda armed carjacking

A 19-year-old man has been sentenced for his role in a June 2022 armed carjacking at a parking garage in Bethesda, Maryland. Herbert Randall, of Potomac, was sentenced to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence on Tuesday by Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Christopher Fogleman.
BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

Receive a DC parking ticket? Here’s how to get alerts to pay it on time

D.C. said that all its residents can enroll in the Ticket Alert System, a service aimed at making sure you know and remember that you have unpaid parking tickets and traffic citations, so you pay or contest them in time. “DC DMV has worked hard to streamline the TAS enrollment...
WTOP

Former Loudoun Co. schools superintendent files motion to have charges dismissed

Former Loudoun County, Virginia, schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler filed four motions Thursday, including one calling for all charges against him to be dismissed. Ziegler, who the school system fired in December, was indicted by a special grand jury and charged with one count of misdemeanor false publication, one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

