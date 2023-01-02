Read full article on original website
Katie Couric Says She Was Scammed by Someone Pretending to Have a Rat in Their Toilet
Katie Couric shared a hilariously wholesome text exchange she recently had with a stranger who didn't believe it was her…or so she thought. On December 14, the famed journalist was surprised by a text from a Brooklyn woman named Susan who reached out to the celeb by mistake. “A rat was in my toilet,” the very New York text read. “I am beside myself! I'm contacting the super.” This kicked off a lengthy text exchange between Couric and the stranger who didn't believe who she was speaking to.
Comedian Amber Ruffin tells 'The View' hosts Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are 'stark-raving normal'
Amber Ruffin, comedian and host of The Amber Ruffin Show, told the hosts of "The View" on Wednesday that Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were "stark raving normal."
Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career
Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Surprising Detail in Her Will
Don’t expect any biopics of the life of The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg to be made after she passes away at all. She’s made it clear in her will that people do not have permission to do so. This all came up during a discussion on the ABC talk show about the Marilyn Monroe-focused movie Blonde. Andrew Dominik directed the movie. Goldberg actually revealed that her will stipulates rules around potential biopics about her life, Entertainment Weekly reports.
Barbara Walters' Most Memorable Interviews, Including Her 'Mistake' of Asking One Star 'What Kind of Tree Would You Be?'
Barbara Walters made a career of asking provocative questions to fascinating subjects, including Monica Lewinsky, Richard Nixon and Fidel Castro Throughout her prolific career as a journalist, Barbara Walters was known for fearlessly asking the questions that were on everyone's mind. The legendary broadcaster died on Friday at the age of 93 and was remembered for her unique ability to draw confessions, tears and insights from her subjects. As former Walt Disney Company CEO Robert Iger (who worked with Walters during her many years at ABC) put it: "She was a one-of-a-kind...
Harry’s Book Leaks—and Slays Camilla, William, and Charles
Prince Harry says in his new book that he wondered whether Camilla Parker Bowles would one day become his “wicked stepmother,” and alleges that she fed stories about him to the press. He also says that she appeared “bored” the first time she met him, and that he...
Whoopi Goldberg Mourns Barbara Walters On ‘View’ Tribute Episode: ‘There’s Nobody Like Her’
Whoopi Goldberg paid tribute to Barbara Walters after her death at the age of 93. The Oscar winner, 67, paid tribute to her former co-host during an episode of The View, celebrating Barbara’s life on Tuesday, January 3. Before going to a commercial break, Whoopi perfectly summarized the icon’s career. “There was nobody like her,” she said. “She’s the first, and there are many of us duplicates, but there’ll never be another Barbara Walters.”
Andy Cohen Says ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ Copied His ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Set
Andy Cohen is calling out The Late Late Show with James Corden for ripping off his Watch What Happens Live set. The Bravo star went on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast where he said his late-night show set a new standard. “I’m not a comedian [and] I think [WWHL is] a different type of talk show. I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late-night talk show is, and I would argue that Watch What Happens Live redefined what the late-night talk show is,” Cohen said on the iHeartMedia podcast that dropped on December 27. Cohen...
How Barbara Walters’ Career Mirrored the Rise of Network TV News as a Cultural Force
It’s hard to imagine Barbara Walters as anything other than a marquee-name, intrepid and pioneering journalist. But she didn’t get there overnight. A look back at the early career of the broadcast journalist, who died Dec. 30 at age 93, as documented in the pages of Variety shows the clear trajectory of a well-connected, industrious young woman who was destined to reach the summit of New York media and literati circles. Variety’s coverage of Walters’ climb starting in the early 1950s also neatly tracks the rise of network TV news as a cultural force, and the subsequent evolution of TV...
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Are the Tipsy — and Often Messy — New Year’s Eve Duo We Need
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper have only been hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live for five years, but they already feel like an institution — or at least a towering testament to the eternal beauty of tipsy live television. The show is decisively more sauced and debauched than any other New Year’s Eve program out there, which isn’t to say it’s a total drunken mess. But it’s that endearingly unhinged quality, the sense that Cooper, and especially Cohen, are always one sip away from doing something genuinely embarrassing, that makes for great entertainment. Alas, not everyone seems to agree. At...
Andy Cohen Accidentally Uses Explicit Language on Live TV While Ranting About TikTok Trend
Andy Cohen had a major on-air slip-up, and this time he can't blame it on the alcohol. While broadcasting Tuesday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live, the 54-year-old host accidentally dropped the f-bomb. During the show's “Jackhole of the Day” segment, Cohen found himself in a bit of a...
Ryan Seacrest Claims Andy Cohen Wouldn’t Acknowledge Him On NYE & Kelly Ripa Claps Back
It seems that Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest, 48, thought he got the cold shoulder from Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, 54, on New Year’s Eve! The 48-year-old took to his show with Kelly Ripa, 52, on Jan. 3 to claim that Andy “did not” turn to look in Ryan’s direction that evening. “I just wanted to wave and say hi. They have a great show. And Anderson [Cooper], the best. He turns around and he says, ‘Have a good show.’ Class. Class. Andy did not turn around,” the American Idol host said. “It was funny because my big stage was right in front of Anderson and Andy,” Ryan added at the 3.23-minute mark. “When I was not working, I was trying to get their attention.”
Stephen King endorses the latest work by a fellow scribe of all things spooky
There are few more heartwarming things in the world than horror authors lifting up other horror authors, and when the lifter is one of the genre’s most influential figures of all-time, to say nothing of his shiny track record of good opinions, you really couldn’t ask for a better development.
Richest comedians in the world
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld performing onstage at the Colossal Stage during Colossal Clusterfest at Civic Center Plaza and The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on June 4, 2017, in San Francisco, California. Want to make a comedian laugh? Tell them you’re getting into comedy to get rich. They might tell you the...
The ‘Try Guys’ are spreading Jewish food joy on YouTube
That’s how Zach Kornfeld of the Try Guys introduced his creation to a panel of judges on “Without a Recipe: Tacos,” one of the group’s most popular YouTube shows. The Try Guys, made up of Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger and Eugene Lee-Yang, started as a series on Buzzfeed in 2014, where they became known for being willing to try anything, from wearing women’s underwear to feeding wild animals in Alaska. In 2018, they moved to form their own independent media company and have since gained increasing popularity with biweekly posts and popular YouTube series.
Security around Prince Harry’s tell-all ‘Spare’ rivals ‘Harry Potter’ releases
The publishers of Prince Harry’s hotly anticipated tell-all memoir, “Spare,” are said to be sparing no expense to thwart leaks ahead of next week’s global release — drawing comparisons to the multimillion-dollar security operation that surrounded JK Rowling’s “Harry Potter” book series. “Spare,” published by Penguin Random House, is scheduled to be unleashed on the world as an e-edition at midnight Jan. 10, with hardcover copies hitting store shelves just hours later. The Times reported, citing anonymous publishing sources, that hot-off-the-presses copies of “Spare” were expected to be delivered to bookstores at the last minute to avoid spoilers. For comparison, the publishers of...
Meet the team behind CNN's 'New Year's Eve Live'
Every New Year's Eve, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen host four-and-a-half hours of live television, joined by celebrity guests and performers, as they count down to the new year.
Michael Aloni to star in Hulu’s very anticipated Holocaust limited series
We’ve been hoping to see Michael Aloni in more English-language shows ever since he appeared in HBO’s “Scenes from a Marriage” — and our prayers, I’m happy to say, will soon be answered. Aloni is about to star in a very Jewish Hulu show,...
Barbara Walters’ Memoir Tops Bestseller Lists Following Her Death
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Nearly 15 years since first hitting shelves, Barbara Walters’ hit memoir is once again topping bestseller lists following the beloved journalist’s death last week. In the 2008 book, titled “The Audition: A Memoir,” Walters, who was 79 years old at the time she wrote it, recounts some of the most formative years of her life. She starts off with stories from growing up in Miami Beach, including personal details about a slew of friendships and relationships before, of course, delving...
Fear (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
A much needed getaway and a celebration weekend turns into a nightmare due to the contagious airborne threat. Startattle.com – Fear 2023. Production : Hidden Empire Film Group (HEFG) Distributor : Hidden Empire Releasing. Fear movie. Fear release date. January 27, 2023 : USA (theaters) Fear cast. Joseph Sikora...
