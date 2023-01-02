Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Nicole Kidman To Star In and Executive Produce Lioness at Paramount+
Paramount+ is adding another big name to the family. The streaming service announced today that Academy Award® winner Nicole Kidman is set to star in the upcoming original series Lioness. The series also stars Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira. Kidman will also serve as an executive producer...
How to watch the Golden Globes live
The event will be hosted at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
stljewishlight.org
The ‘Try Guys’ are spreading Jewish food joy on YouTube
That’s how Zach Kornfeld of the Try Guys introduced his creation to a panel of judges on “Without a Recipe: Tacos,” one of the group’s most popular YouTube shows. The Try Guys, made up of Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger and Eugene Lee-Yang, started as a series on Buzzfeed in 2014, where they became known for being willing to try anything, from wearing women’s underwear to feeding wild animals in Alaska. In 2018, they moved to form their own independent media company and have since gained increasing popularity with biweekly posts and popular YouTube series.
Nicole Kidman Set to Star in Yellowstone Creator's Upcoming CIA Drama Lioness
The actress, who was already slated to executive produce the Paramount+ series, will join Zoe Saldaña in the cast of the CIA drama Nicole Kidman is fully jumping into her newest project. The actress, 55, was already slated to executive produce Paramount+'s upcoming CIA drama Lioness, but she is now set to also star in the series, according to Variety. Based on a real CIA program, Lioness will follow young Marine Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira) as she joins the CIA's Lioness Engagement team and attempts to take down...
stljewishlight.org
Michael Aloni to star in Hulu’s very anticipated Holocaust limited series
We’ve been hoping to see Michael Aloni in more English-language shows ever since he appeared in HBO’s “Scenes from a Marriage” — and our prayers, I’m happy to say, will soon be answered. Aloni is about to star in a very Jewish Hulu show,...
Nicole Kidman Heading To Paramount+ In A New Taylor Sheridan Series
Nicole Kidman will star in the upcoming Paramount+ series "Lioness," which chronicles the carryout of a CIA program by the same name, Variety reports. The show is created and executive produced by Taylor Sheridan of "Yellowstone" fame, following Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos, a Marine officer roped in by the CIA to help take down a network of terrorists from the inside. Meanwhile, Kidman will portray Kaitlyn Meade, a senior supervisor in the CIA with a political mind, described in part by a press release as, "a wife that longs for the attention she herself can't even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she's found herself on."
stljewishlight.org
British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis is knighted
(JTA) — Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, chief rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the British Commonwealth — commonly referred to as the United Kingdom’s chief rabbi — can now add a “Sir” to his title. Mirvis will be named a “knight commander of the...
New York Film Critics Circle Awards: Martin Scorsese’s ‘Tár’ Rave; Surprise Appearances By Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, David Byrne
The New York Film Critics Circle Best Picture Winner Tár by Todd Field has drawn accolades since its Venice premiere, the latest a major rave by Martin Scorsese last night: “The clouds lifted when I experienced Todd’s film.” “For so long now, so many of us see films that pretty much let us know where they’re going. I mean, they take us by the hand,” said Scorsese introducing NYFCC’s Best Picture at the Tao Downtown awards ceremony. “The very fabric of the movie you created doesn’t allow this…We don’t know where the film’s going. We just follow the character on her...
Robin Williams Ended His Career With A Flop Instead Of A Bang
Although his entertainment career began in the San Francisco Bay Area stand-up comedy scene in the 1970s, Robin Williams became one of the most successful and prolific actors of the late 20th century before dying by suicide in 2014. He left behind a tremendous body of brilliant film and television work in comedy and drama, with some of his most memorable performances including elements of both.
