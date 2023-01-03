ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
zobuz.com

Vietnamese SMEs are Looking for a Push Toward Digital Transformation

According to the “APAC SMB Digital Maturity Index” (Index) released today by global technology company Cisco, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Vietnam are making initial technology investments in cloud, cybersecurity, and IT software and hardware upgrades as they begin their digital transformation journeys. The Index was created...
The Guardian

The US government just took two big steps on abortion. Will they matter?

This week, the federal government announced two decisions designed to improve abortion access in the US. The first, a rule change made by the Food and Drug Administration, allows pharmacies to dispense mifepristone, one of the two drugs needed for a medication abortion. The second, an opinion drafted by the justice department, gives the US Postal Service the all clear to continue mailing abortion pills, even to states where abortion is severely restricted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Rohingya refugees bet lives on boat crossings despite rising death toll

Hatemon Nesa recalled hugging her young daughter tightly as the cramped, broken-down boat they were sitting on drifted aimlessly. They had set off on 25 November from the squalid Cox’s Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh, where they had lived since 2017, when a brutal crackdown by Myanmar’s military forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee over the border.
The Daily Telegram

James W. Pfister: Same mistake: Vietnam and Taiwan

The United States attempted to defend the entity of South Vietnam. South Vietnam fell to our adversary, North Vietnam, on April 30, 1975. Vietnam is now a unified state in international law.   President Joe Biden has said at least four times that the United States will defend Taiwan from a Chinese attempt...
zobuz.com

Those that are Able to Learn are the Ones Who Survive the Longest

In his book “The Elephant and the Flea,” (The Elephant and the Flea), renowned business management expert Charles. Charles Handy compares the corporate workplace and freelance workers to elephants and fleas, respectively, to explain the employment culture centered on freelance workers. In 2001, he put up the idea...

