STILLWATER, Okla. — A lot a questions, concerns and confusion has built up among the fan base of Oklahoma State football this week as the program appears to be spiraling out of control from an outsiders perspective. Another wave of inexplainable transfer portal departures hit on Tuesday and Wednesday with three of the Cowboys' top receivers from this past season, and a veteran defensive lineman, all on their way out.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 5 HOURS AGO