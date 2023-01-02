ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Oklahoma State LB Xavier Benson provides reassuring message to fans

STILLWATER, Okla. — A lot a questions, concerns and confusion has built up among the fan base of Oklahoma State football this week as the program appears to be spiraling out of control from an outsiders perspective. Another wave of inexplainable transfer portal departures hit on Tuesday and Wednesday with three of the Cowboys' top receivers from this past season, and a veteran defensive lineman, all on their way out.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
415K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy