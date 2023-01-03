(The Center Square) - New Mexico could soon be home to the highest statewide minimum wage in the country if a veteran Democratic lawmaker gets her way. Rep. Christine Chandle, D- Los Alamos, who also serves as chair of the House Tax and Revenue Committee that is entrusted with crafting some of the most impactful economic policy in the state, is leading the charge in the push for a 33 percent minimum wage increase to $16 an hour by 2024. Going forward, the state would also see an annual increase tied to inflation.

