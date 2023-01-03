Read full article on original website
New Mexico lawmaker seeks country's largest minimum wage – $16 an hour by 2024
(The Center Square) - New Mexico could soon be home to the highest statewide minimum wage in the country if a veteran Democratic lawmaker gets her way. Rep. Christine Chandle, D- Los Alamos, who also serves as chair of the House Tax and Revenue Committee that is entrusted with crafting some of the most impactful economic policy in the state, is leading the charge in the push for a 33 percent minimum wage increase to $16 an hour by 2024. Going forward, the state would also see an annual increase tied to inflation.
Colorado settles GAP fee case with credit unions for $4M
(The Center Square) - Coloradans who were to guaranteed automobile protection fee refunds from two credit unions will get $4 million in refunds from a recent settlement, Attorney General Phil Weiser's office announced. The settlement announcement comes following a state investigation revealing Bellco and Canvas credit unions were not properly...
Idaho partnership supports state's numerous rural communities
(Northern Rockies News Service) The Idaho Rural Partnership is among the state rural development councils still active more than 30 years after the program supporting the councils was funded in the 1990 Farm Bill. Jerry Miller, interim coordinator of the partnership, said the Idaho organization is made up of board...
Study: gentrification and increased property values follow hurricanes
(Florida News Connection) After a hurricane, according to a new study, wealthier people tend to sweep into impacted communities, purchasing homes even at the increased purchase price following a storm. The study, "How Hurricanes Sweep Up Housing Markets: Evidence from Florida," uses data from county tax assessments, the National Oceanic...
Report: California Air Resources Board plan falls short in addressing California’s climate goals
(The Center Square) - The California Air Resources Board (CARB) which is responsible for developing plans to meet established statutory greenhouse gas (GHG) emission goals, came under fire in a recent brief by the California Legislative Analyst's Office (LAO) assessing California's climate policies. The LAO criticized CARB plan for lacking...
Oklahoma's annual gross receipts up 15 percent in 2022
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma collected $17.4 billion in gross receipts in 2022, a 15 percent increase, according to figures released Friday by Oklahoma State Treasurer Randy McDaniel. The numbers set a new record for the state, according to McDaniel's report. The largest increase year-over-year was in oil and gas...
December 2022 Arkansas River Report
December brought above-average snowpack to most of Colorado, but Arkansas Basin snowpack remains low at 81 percent of median. Drought conditions have begun to worsen across the lower basin, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report. Snowpack. Reservoir Storage. Water storage in Pueblo Reservoir increased from 184,866 acre-feet to...
EPA civil cases against industrial polluters at record low
(Ohio News Connection) The Environmental Protection Agency's enforcement of federal pollution rules has plummeted. In 2022, the agency referred 88 cases to the Justice Department for civil prosecutions, the second-lowest number in more than two decades, according to an analysis by the Environmental Integrity Project. The EPA has said it's...
Farmers mix trees, crops, livestock to fight climate change
(Michigan News Connection) Michigan farmers and others are growing crops, trees and livestock on the same land to help battle climate change. The technique, known as silvopasture, helps collect the carbon responsible for global warming. Agriculture agents say silvopasture is the practice of integrating trees, forage and the grazing of domesticated animals in a mutually beneficial way.
