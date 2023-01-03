ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska legislators should remember the vision of George W. Norris

By Nathan Leach
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wL1kK_0k1fGi9E00

The floor of Nebraska's unique Unicameral Legislature. (Rebecca S. Gratz for Nebraska Examiner)

The Nebraska Legislature is set to convene in the State Capitol’s George W. Norris Legislative Chamber on Wednesday, one day before George W. Norris Day, a state holiday established in 1981 to promote education about the late statesmen and his impact on both Nebraska and the nation.

Norris, whose legacy was cemented when he became the first inductee into the Nebraska Hall of Fame in 1961, was elected to five terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and five terms in the U.S. Senate. Throughout his career, he maintained a fierce loyalty to the people of Nebraska. He insisted that elected officials serve the people before political parties or special interest groups, and he served his final term in the U.S. Senate as an independent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ruFR2_0k1fGi9E00

Senator George Norris is honored with a statue outside the Norris House in McCook, Nebraska. (Nathan Leach/Nonpartisan Nebraska)

While considering legislation to establish George Norris Day, John Braeman, a professor of history at the University of Nebraska- Lincoln, told lawmakers that, “although Norris was not a native son of Nebraska, having been born July 11, 1861 in Ohio, he moved to the state at 24 years of age … his life was inextricably intertwined with the history of his adopted state, [and] perhaps no other single figure associated with the state gained such a distinguished national and even international reputation.”

Norris sponsored the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that ended the 13-month “Lame Duck” session of Congress, he co-sponsored the 1932 Norris-La Guardia Act that strengthened labor’s collective bargaining rights, he championed the Rural Electrification Act which brought electricity to farms across America, and he sponsored legislation creating the Tennessee Valley Authority, the first use of self-sustaining water power in the United States.

But Norris’ crowning achievement was in Nebraska when voters approved our one-house unicameral legislature in 1934. Norris, who first argued for a nonpartisan unicameral in a New York Times column in November 1920 titled “A Model Legislature,” is said to have wornthrough two sets of tires from driving across Nebraska campaigning for the unicameral initiative.

The Unicameral was founded on Norris’ passionate endorsement, and it should be remembered that his nonpartisan vision was not peripheral — it was central to the unicameral reform. This is especially relevant today as some call to abandon the secret ballot vote for leadership elections, a move many fear would bring far more partisanship into the formally nonpartisan body.

When the first Unicameral Legislature met in 1937, Senator Norris missed the opening day of the U.S. Senate in order to address the newly elected body:

You are members of the first legislature of Nebraska to hold your positions without any partisan political obligation to any machine, to any boss, or to any alleged political leader. Your constituents do not expect perfection. They know that it is human to err but they do expect, and have the right to expect, absolute honesty, unlimited courage, and a reasonable degree of efficiency and wisdom. […] We expect an economical and efficient administration and, above all, an honest administration free from any partisan bias, political prejudice, or improper motives.

To help establish the Legislature as nonpartisan, the new unicameral body changed how lawmakers selected leadership. In the former Nebraska House and Senate, both parties put forward nominees, the party with the most members elected the leader, and that leader appointed members of their party to committee chair positions.

But the Unicameral adopted a different approach. Instead, senators would elect leaders based on merit, not party affiliation alone; the business of the Legislature was decentralized; and all members would have an equal say in the process. In 1937 it was a ballot vote — not a recorded roll-call vote — that was used to elect legislative officers, the Speaker, and the Chair of the Committee-on-Committees.

When Nebraska lawmakers convene again this January for the start of a new legislative session, they should reflect carefully on the life and legacy of Senator Norris, and think twice before abandoning his nonpartisan reforms.

The post Nebraska legislators should remember the vision of George W. Norris appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 2

Related
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraskans celebrate Gov. Jim Pillen at his inaugural ball

OMAHA — About 3,500 Nebraskans dined, danced and feted the state’s new governor Saturday evening at the CHI Health Center convention hall in downtown Omaha. Gov. Jim Pillen’s inaugural ball attracted former governors and U.S. senators, including Ben Nelson and Mike Johanns. Members of Nebraska’s current congressional delegation  attended, too, including U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, […] The post Nebraskans celebrate Gov. Jim Pillen at his inaugural ball appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Sen. Tom Brewer offers a ‘cleaner’ permitless concealed carry bill

LINCOLN — On a day loaded with bill introductions, none packed more heat than Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer’s simplified new attempt to allow concealed carry of a handgun without a permit. Brewer, of Gordon, said Thursday that the more conservative bent of new GOP members in the Legislature, including some who replaced political moderates, […] The post Nebraska Sen. Tom Brewer offers a ‘cleaner’ permitless concealed carry bill  appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings

LINCOLN — Saying Nebraska’s economic future hinges on solving its “housing crisis,” dozens of statewide experts and policymakers have released a plan that calls for 35,000 new affordable dwellings in the state over the next five years.  About a third of those apartments and owner-occupied homes are to be set aside for households making under […] The post Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Acrimony erupts on Day 3 of legislative session over committee assignments

LINCOLN — So much for trying to avoid hard feelings. Two days after state lawmakers put off a potentially crippling debate over legislative rules, a group of Democratic state senators erupted in fury Friday over proposed appointments to committees that they considered politically motivated and in defiance of tradition. Among the complaints: Some incumbent members […] The post Acrimony erupts on Day 3 of legislative session over committee assignments appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s Ben Sasse looking forward to shaping ‘future of work’ at Florida

LINCOLN — Ben Sasse told Nebraskans when he first ran for office in 2013 that he would not be a Senate lifer. But the two-term U.S. senator did not expect to leave so soon, he said Wednesday. The former president of Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska, said he was intrigued when the University of Florida […] The post Nebraska’s Ben Sasse looking forward to shaping ‘future of work’ at Florida  appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Backers of Nebraska consumption tax amend proposal, launch petition drive for 2024 ballot

LINCOLN — Backers of a dramatic change in state taxation announced changes to their proposal on Thursday as they launched a petition drive to place a “consumption” tax plan before Nebraska voters in 2024. Speakers at a press conference said that a tax on consumption would fix the state’s “broken” tax system, reduce cost by […] The post Backers of Nebraska consumption tax amend proposal, launch petition drive for 2024 ballot appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Things to watch for as Nebraska Legislature opens 90-day session on Wednesday

LINCOLN — The 2023 session of the Nebraska Legislature opens Wednesday, and Day 1 will set the tone for a 90-day session focused on adopting a new, two-year budget and deciding how to use a record-high surplus of funds. Following the swearing-in of 13 newly elected state senators and 11 re-elected incumbents, lawmakers will dive […] The post Things to watch for as Nebraska Legislature opens 90-day session on Wednesday appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Iowa Democrats ask DNC to reconsider caucuses after two states missed deadline

The Iowa Democratic Party has renewed calls for the Democratic National Committee to let Iowa keep its first-in-the-nation caucuses after Georgia and New Hampshire missed a key deadline in the process for changing the early state lineup. The DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee in December granted conditional waivers to South Carolina, Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia […] The post Iowa Democrats ask DNC to reconsider caucuses after two states missed deadline appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
IOWA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska state senators elect new leaders on Day 1, put off fight over secret ballot voting

LINCOLN — State senators put off until later a fight over legislative rules, then spent the first day of the 2023 session on Wednesday electing a new speaker and leaders of legislative committees. The day opened with the possibility of a session-paralyzing debate over whether a tradition of electing chairs of legislative committees by secret […] The post Nebraska state senators elect new leaders on Day 1, put off fight over secret ballot voting appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

U.S. House stuck for a third day as Republicans struggle to unite around a speaker

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House adjourned Thursday again without a speaker, racking up five more ballots throughout the day before members left the floor shortly after 8 p.m. Eastern, with some decamping to closed-door negotiations and others leaving the Capitol.  “I am not a part of any negotiations,” Colorado’s Lauren Boebert, a leading opponent of […] The post U.S. House stuck for a third day as Republicans struggle to unite around a speaker appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Conservatives in U.S. House tank McCarthy bid to be speaker on multiple ballots

WASHINGTON — Republican control of the U.S. House got off to a rocky start Tuesday when the party was unable to decide who should become speaker amid a sharp disagreement within the party’s more conservative faction. California Rep. Kevin McCarthy didn’t clinch the backing of the 218 lawmakers he needed to become the head of […] The post Conservatives in U.S. House tank McCarthy bid to be speaker on multiple ballots appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Trump fixation on Wisconsin, Ginni Thomas text regrets and more from the Jan. 6 panel

In the final weeks of 2022, the Democrat-led U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, attack on the Capitol disclosed thousands of pages of transcripts of interviews the panel’s members and staff conducted with key witnesses. The transcripts were central to a committee report released in December that held Donald Trump responsible for the 2021 […] The post Trump fixation on Wisconsin, Ginni Thomas text regrets and more from the Jan. 6 panel appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s top five political stories in a tumultuous 2022

LINCOLN — Having a congressman convicted of federal crimes is enough to make any political year in Nebraska wild.  But the state met that mark in March, and the year was just getting started.  Here is the Nebraska Examiner’s take on the state’s top five political stories of 2022: A federal jury in California found […] The post Nebraska’s top five political stories in a tumultuous 2022 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska Examiner

Will Nebraska need not one, but two new prisons at a cost of nearly $500 million?

LINCOLN — Could Nebraskans be on the hook for building not only a $270 million replacement for the Nebraska State Penitentiary, but also for renovating the aging Penitentiary? That appeared to be a distinct possibility following a legislative hearing last fall about upcoming issues facing the Nebraska Department of Corrections.   When asked at an October […] The post Will Nebraska need not one, but two new prisons at a cost of nearly $500 million? appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Former legislative speakers, 11 other senators urge lawmakers to retain secret ballots

LINCOLN — Two former speakers of the Nebraska Legislature, along with 11 other former senators, are turning a thumbs down to a proposal to do away with secret ballots in electing legislative leaders. Former Speakers Galen Hadley of Kearney and Greg Adams of York said that doing away with secret ballots would inject more partisanship […] The post Former legislative speakers, 11 other senators urge lawmakers to retain secret ballots appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said […] The post Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Claims against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman now extend to Louisiana

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include lawsuits naming financial adviser and an effort to appoint a new representative of the estate. LINCOLN — Claims against the estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks now extend to New Orleans, and include some properties in Wyoming. A group of banks allegedly defrauded by Marshbanks […] The post Claims against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman now extend to Louisiana appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser involved in alleged bank fraud

LINCOLN — State banking officials and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office moved Thursday to freeze the accounts of a financial adviser allegedly involved in one of the state’s largest cases of bank fraud. A 20-page legal complaint, filed late Wednesday, alleges that Jesse Hill of Hickman, investment adviser for deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks, and […] The post State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser involved in alleged bank fraud appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Ricketts expresses optimism about bridging political divide, says he ran government like a business

LINCOLN — As he approaches his final day as Nebraska governor, Pete Ricketts expressed optimism that the United States will bridge its political divide and stated confidently that he ran the state like a business. “This is not the first time in our history where we’ve had political contention — think about the 1960s,” Ricketts […] The post Ricketts expresses optimism about bridging political divide, says he ran government like a business appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Audubon decries state ruling denying it ‘standing’ to object to diversion from Platte River

LINCOLN — Audubon Nebraska is condemning a decision to deny it and several other parties legal standing to object to an interbasin transfer of water from the Platte River to the Republican Basin. One Audubon official called the ruling a “dishonor” to a state treasure — the annual migration of tourists to view hundreds of […] The post Audubon decries state ruling denying it ‘standing’ to object to diversion from Platte River appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy