Arizona State

Reuters

Venezuela and Colombia fully reopen shared border

CARACAS, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Venezuela and Colombia will fully reopen their shared border on January 1 to allow passage of cargo and passenger transport via the cross-border Tienditas bridge, Colombia Migration said in a statement on Saturday.
ValleyCentral

Biden plans trip to U.S.-Mexico border

HEBRON, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — his first since taking office — in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Mexico and Canada. “That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now,” Biden told reporters during a trip […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Bolivia: Spanish, Chilean lawmakers meddled in local affairs

LA PAZ, Bolivia — (AP) — A Spanish lawmaker said Wednesday he was formally kicked out of Bolivia as he was getting ready to leave the South American country after he had traveled there to demand the release of opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho. The foreign affairs ministry...
WKRG News 5

Biden says he intends to visit southern border on Mexico trip

President Biden on Wednesday told reporters that he intends to visit the southern border while he’s in Mexico next week. The president said that arrangements to visit the border are being worked out but that the visit could take place before he goes to Mexico City for the North American Leaders’ Summit. The summit with […]
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS New York

U.S. to expand border expulsions, legal path for some migrants

Washington — The Biden administration is planning to announce on Thursday a "carrot and stick" migration management strategy that officials hope will reduce the historically high levels of unlawful crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border, two people familiar with the plans told CBS News.The effort would involve allowing migrants from Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti with U.S.-based financial sponsors to enter the country legally through a program modeled after Biden administration policies that have offered a safe haven to displaced Ukrainians and Venezuelans. Eligible migrants from these crisis-stricken countries would enter the U.S. under the humanitarian parole authority, which allows beneficiaries to live...
LOUISIANA STATE

