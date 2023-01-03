Read full article on original website
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President Harris
Migrants were dropped off at the home of Vice President Kamala HarrisPhoto byTwitter. Washington, D.C. was greeted this morning with the arrival of migrants from Texas. Similar to the past few trips that began in September, the migrants were dropped off at the home of Vice President Kamala Harris by the Naval Observatory.
U.S. asks Mexico to ‘divert’ migrants away from El Paso to South Texas, congressman says
A South Texas congressman says the surge of migrants currently crossing in El Paso soon will be diverted to the Rio Grande Valley on the South Texas border, Border Report has learned.
Biden's DHS secretary is a liar and 'deserved the cold welcome' from Border Patrol, says Arizona sheriff
Pinal County, Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss DHS Secretary Mayorkas receiving a cold welcome from Border Patrol agents after repeatedly lying about the border.
Governor Abbott Announced He Will Build the Texas Wall
Under the past administration, President Donald Trump wanted to build a wall to divide the open border between the United States and Mexico. Texas has the majority of the land with its southern neighbor.
Peruvian citizen, founder of violent gang, deported from US after entering illegally through California
A Peruvian man who founded a gang and was wanted for crimes in his home country was deported this week from the United States.
Texas Governor Abbott Announced His Plan to Stop 600,000 Gotaways
Texas Governor Greg Abbott talking to law enforcement officersPhoto byTwitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott released his latest update on Operation Lone Star which began a year ago. He provided an update on illegal aliens captured, millions of fentanyl captured, and his plans to stop further illegal crossings.
Peru orders Mexico ambassador to leave after asylum is granted to family of ousted president
Peru has ordered Mexico's ambassador to leave the Andean country within 72 hours, declaring him "persona non grata," according its foreign ministry on Tuesday, after the family of its ousted president was granted asylum by the Mexican government.
Mexican authorities intercept 4 skulls being sent to South Carolina
MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Authorities in central Mexico said Friday they found a strange holiday-season package at a local airport: four human skulls being shipped to the United States. Mexico’s National Guard said its officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected...
Venezuela and Colombia fully reopen shared border
CARACAS, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Venezuela and Colombia will fully reopen their shared border on January 1 to allow passage of cargo and passenger transport via the cross-border Tienditas bridge, Colombia Migration said in a statement on Saturday.
Water bills for tribes in Arizona to head to President Biden
Three bills that would improve access to water for some tribes in Arizona amid an unrelenting drought are now poised for President Joe Biden's desk.
Ducey to remove Arizona border wall shortly before federal replacement is to begin
(The Center Square) – The federal government will likely start filling in gaps of the border wall in the Yuma sector shortly after Arizona takes down its storage container barriers. In agreeing to remove the state-erected barrier as part of a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for...
Biden plans trip to U.S.-Mexico border
HEBRON, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — his first since taking office — in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Mexico and Canada. “That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now,” Biden told reporters during a trip […]
Peru’s President Quickly Ousted After Moving to Dissolve Congress
LIMA, Peru — Peru’s president Wednesday announced the dissolution of Congress and the installation of an emergency government to rule by decree, in a stunning move that political leaders across the spectrum were quick to denounce as a coup attempt.
Bolivia: Spanish, Chilean lawmakers meddled in local affairs
LA PAZ, Bolivia — (AP) — A Spanish lawmaker said Wednesday he was formally kicked out of Bolivia as he was getting ready to leave the South American country after he had traveled there to demand the release of opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho. The foreign affairs ministry...
Border wall built out of shipping containers in Arizona to be dismantled after Biden lawsuit
The Arizona state government has agreed to remove its makeshift border wall made of shipping containers after coming to an agreement with the Biden administration to resume construction along the southern border.
CNBC
Biden to visit U.S.-Mexico border city of El Paso on Sunday as White House rolls out new immigration rules
U.S. President Joe Biden will visit the southern border city of El Paso, Texas, on Sunday to meet with local officials and address enforcement operations on the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said. The trip details came as the administration announced new border enforcement measures related to the anticipated lifting of the...
Biden says he intends to visit southern border on Mexico trip
President Biden on Wednesday told reporters that he intends to visit the southern border while he’s in Mexico next week. The president said that arrangements to visit the border are being worked out but that the visit could take place before he goes to Mexico City for the North American Leaders’ Summit. The summit with […]
U.S. to expand border expulsions, legal path for some migrants
Washington — The Biden administration is planning to announce on Thursday a "carrot and stick" migration management strategy that officials hope will reduce the historically high levels of unlawful crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border, two people familiar with the plans told CBS News.The effort would involve allowing migrants from Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti with U.S.-based financial sponsors to enter the country legally through a program modeled after Biden administration policies that have offered a safe haven to displaced Ukrainians and Venezuelans. Eligible migrants from these crisis-stricken countries would enter the U.S. under the humanitarian parole authority, which allows beneficiaries to live...
Brazil's Silva sworn in, pledges to rebuild country, hold outgoing Bolsonaro admin accountable
Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn-in as president, promising to rebuild the country and hold members of his predecessor's administration accountable.
