Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
The Independent

Russia bombards eastern Ukraine as self-proclaimed Christmas ceasefire comes to an end

Russian troops bombarded eastern Ukraine early on Sunday, bringing an end to the 36-hour unilateral ceasefire that president Vladimir Putin ordered around Orthodox Christmas.A 50-year-old man died in the northeastern region of Kharkiv as a result of Russia’s shelling, Oleh Sinehubov, the governor of the region said on the Telegram messaging app, sharing the news minutes after midnight in Moscow.Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region in Ukraine, said that there were nine missile strikes on the region overnight, including seven on the battered city of Kramatorsk. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.Blasts were also heard in...
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
theblock.co

Digital Currency Group's transfers to Genesis draw US investigations: Bloomberg

Federal prosecutors are looking at transfers between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending unit, according to Bloomberg. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also reportedly started a probe. U.S. authorities are investigating the flow of funds between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending subsidiary, according to a report...
NEWSBTC

XRP Price Primed For Future Rally Following Ripple’s MENA Expansion

The XRP price has rather underperformed within the last two years. While XRP has fallen 90.04% from the all-time high of $3.40 on January 6, 2018, Bitcoin (-75.76%) and Ethereum (-74.52%) show considerably smaller losses. One of the main reasons for this is probably the lawsuit filed against Ripple by...
bitcoinist.com

ECB Officials Want To Monitor Crypto Under Gambling Laws

In an official blog post, the European Central Bank (ECB) has urged that cryptocurrency users should be given protection under online gambling laws. The crypto crash of 2022 has been devastating for the industry and has led to regulatory policies being altered all across the globe. In the blog post, an executive board member of the ECB suggested that the crypto industry should be scrutinized strictly.
CoinTelegraph

Singapore’s lobbyists oppose proposed blanket ban on lending crypto tokens

A crypto lobbying group based in Singapore has voiced its opposition to the proposal from the central bank to prohibit crypto firms from lending crypto tokens. On Oct. 26, Singapore’s central bank issued consultation papers and proposed banning digital payment token service providers from offering “any credit facility” to consumers, including both fiat and cryptocurrencies. However, the Blockchain Association of Singapore (BAS) believes it may be overly restrictive.

