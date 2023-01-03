Effective: 2023-01-08 01:20:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 02:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Jefferson, southeastern Tyler, southwestern Newton, Hardin, western Orange and southeastern Jasper Counties through 215 AM CST At 140 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Warren to near Devers. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Port Neches, Lumberton, Vidor, Bridge City, Silsbee, Kirbyville, Kountze, Sour Lake, Nome, Evadale, Central Gardens, Saratoga, Fred, Wildwood, Mauriceville and Buna. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 869 and 839. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

