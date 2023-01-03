ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

slj.com

World of Archie Comics Digest 126 | Preview

Let’s kick off this frosty Friday with a fresh Archie preview! Today we have a look at Archie Comics Jumbo Digest #126, which continues the trend we noted in last week’s preview of featuring three new stories along with the older classics. We’re kicking things off with a look at the first new story, “Frigid Frolic,” followed by a complete classic tale. The digest goes on sale next Wednesday. Enjoy!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
slj.com

The hOle Story: Kids’ Books Come to Life on a Giant Scale at a New Kansas City Venue

Betsy Bird tours a 165,000-square-foot “Explor-a-Storium” featuring walk-in storybook experiences, from a real Great Green Room to a Last Stop on Market Street bus. Clockwise from top left: Rabbit hOle office manager Mary Clara Hutchinson in the Great Green Room rocker; portraying Perez’s unfortunate end in Pura Belpré’s Perez y Martina; the Rabbit hOle building; and the Last Stop on Market Street bus.
KANSAS CITY, MO

