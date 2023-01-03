Let’s kick off this frosty Friday with a fresh Archie preview! Today we have a look at Archie Comics Jumbo Digest #126, which continues the trend we noted in last week’s preview of featuring three new stories along with the older classics. We’re kicking things off with a look at the first new story, “Frigid Frolic,” followed by a complete classic tale. The digest goes on sale next Wednesday. Enjoy!

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO