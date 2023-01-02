ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wgnsradio.com

$12,000 Theft / Fraud Spending Spree Case in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Local authorities are investigating a theft and fraud case right now that dates back several months. Evidently, the case focuses on a couple that dined at Texas Roadhouse in Murfreesboro on November 19th of last year. As the couple were enjoying a peaceful date night, an unknown thief...
MURFREESBORO, TN
The Center Square

'Significant' court victory for transparency advocates in Tennessee public records case

(The Center Square) — The Tennessee Coalition for Open Government is calling a public records victory for the Nashville Post "significant" after the news outlet succeeded in its lawsuit to force Gov. Bill Lee’s office to release a report on how his administration responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. Davidson County Chancellor Pat Moskal ruled this week in favor of the Nashville outlet after Lee’s office had denied a records request to Scene for the $3.8-million report from McKinsey & Co. The governor's office claimed "deliberative...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Suicide Awareness Night at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Blackman High School will host a suicide awareness and prevention night in their high school auditorium next month on February 6th at 6 p.m. The night is open to all Rutherford County School parents and guardians, though some information may not be suitable for small children. At...
MURFREESBORO, TN
ucbjournal.com

Cookeville Regional welcomes first baby of 2023

Cookeville – Roman James Hale, son of Jillian and Chris Hale, was born Jan. 1, 2023, at 5:39 a.m. He weighed 8 lbs 9 oz and 22” long. In 2022, Cookeville Regional’s birthing unit saw 1,451 total deliveries. Of that number, 1,066 were vaginal while 380 were Cesarean section. There were 28 sets of twins born and of the 1,451 delivers, there were 730 females and 721 males. The biggest baby delivered weighed 10 pounds, 13 ounces, and the smallest was 1 pound, 7 ounces.
COOKEVILLE, TN
WKRN

High threat of recession, per Bank of America economist

Bank of America Chief U.S. Economist Michael Gapen says there is a 'high risk' of a recession to hit in 2023. High threat of recession, per Bank of America economist. Bank of America Chief U.S. Economist Michael Gapen says there is a 'high risk' of a recession to hit in 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Three Mother’s Bakery Opens in Murfreesboro

Recently Murfreesboro has lost a few bakeries with the closing of Olive Branch and Nonie’s, but they have gained some tasty new ones. One of these new additions is Three Mother’s Bakery. The new bakery is located in the former home of La Michocana Paletas Shop at 1002 Memorial Boulevard.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
smithcountyinsider.com

Mr. Jimmy Armistead

Mr. Jimmy Armistead, age 82 of the Helm’s Bend Community of Smith County, TN passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Mr. Armistead was born February 13, 1940 a son of the late Ernest Lee Armistead and Pauline Armistead. Passed away before him many years ago, he was going to see Sugar, his horse, again. But remaining behind, his bull George, who he bottle fed. He was known as Pa Jim by his granddaughter Afton and Dustin.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

When is Buc-ee’s Coming to Murfreesboro?

Ever since the announcement that Buc-ee’s is coming to Murfreesboro, Buc-ee’s lovers have been wondering when the Texas mainstay is headed here. The answer to that question is – construction will begin on August 1, 2023 and the store is expected to open on September 2, 2024, reports Murfreesboro.com. It will be located off I-24 at the Joe B. Jackson exit. All of their locations are open all day, every 365 days of the year.
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy