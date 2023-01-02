Read full article on original website
This Tennessee County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
wgnsradio.com
$12,000 Theft / Fraud Spending Spree Case in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Local authorities are investigating a theft and fraud case right now that dates back several months. Evidently, the case focuses on a couple that dined at Texas Roadhouse in Murfreesboro on November 19th of last year. As the couple were enjoying a peaceful date night, an unknown thief...
3 Nashville drug dealers sentenced to over a decade in prison
A Nashville man, the final defendant in a large drug distribution conspiracy, will spend more than 17 years behind bars after being sentenced earlier this week, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Top 'Boomtowns' In America
SmartAsset analyzed nearly 500 U.S. cities to find the top-growing cities across the country.
Middle Tennessee welcomes first babies born in 2023
Ascension Saint Thomas, TriStar Health, Williamson Medical Center, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and more area hospitals celebrated the first babies born at their maternity wards in the early hours of 2023.
'Significant' court victory for transparency advocates in Tennessee public records case
(The Center Square) — The Tennessee Coalition for Open Government is calling a public records victory for the Nashville Post "significant" after the news outlet succeeded in its lawsuit to force Gov. Bill Lee’s office to release a report on how his administration responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. Davidson County Chancellor Pat Moskal ruled this week in favor of the Nashville outlet after Lee’s office had denied a records request to Scene for the $3.8-million report from McKinsey & Co. The governor's office claimed "deliberative...
wgnsradio.com
Suicide Awareness Night at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Blackman High School will host a suicide awareness and prevention night in their high school auditorium next month on February 6th at 6 p.m. The night is open to all Rutherford County School parents and guardians, though some information may not be suitable for small children. At...
ucbjournal.com
Cookeville Regional welcomes first baby of 2023
Cookeville – Roman James Hale, son of Jillian and Chris Hale, was born Jan. 1, 2023, at 5:39 a.m. He weighed 8 lbs 9 oz and 22” long. In 2022, Cookeville Regional’s birthing unit saw 1,451 total deliveries. Of that number, 1,066 were vaginal while 380 were Cesarean section. There were 28 sets of twins born and of the 1,451 delivers, there were 730 females and 721 males. The biggest baby delivered weighed 10 pounds, 13 ounces, and the smallest was 1 pound, 7 ounces.
Springfield to Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony for Batson Parkway Extension
The City of Springfield will officially break ground on the long-awaited Batson Parkway extension on Friday, January 6, 2023. The ceremony will take place at 1:00 p.m. on the corner of William A. Batson Parkway and Blackpatch Drive. This extension, Phase 2 of the William A. Batson Parkway project, will...
WKRN
High threat of recession, per Bank of America economist
Bank of America Chief U.S. Economist Michael Gapen says there is a 'high risk' of a recession to hit in 2023. High threat of recession, per Bank of America economist. Bank of America Chief U.S. Economist Michael Gapen says there is a 'high risk' of a recession to hit in 2023.
fox17.com
Putnam County traffic stop leads to arrest and recovery of meth, mushrooms, heroin
PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — A traffic stop led to an arrest of a man in Putnam County for possession of meth and other illegal narcotics. The Putnam County Sherriff's Office (PCSO) report they conducted a traffic stop for William Johnson which led an officer recovering illegal drugs. About 1.8...
This Is Tennessee's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Volunteer State's best public high schools.
thunder1320.com
Coffee County school board January meeting canceled
The January board meeting for Coffee County Schools has been canceled. The next board meeting will be on February 13, 2023.
Three Mother’s Bakery Opens in Murfreesboro
Recently Murfreesboro has lost a few bakeries with the closing of Olive Branch and Nonie’s, but they have gained some tasty new ones. One of these new additions is Three Mother’s Bakery. The new bakery is located in the former home of La Michocana Paletas Shop at 1002 Memorial Boulevard.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
Tullahoma man charged after Police Pursuit that ended in Gunfire
On Sunday night (January 1, 2023), Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Dustan Foster was conducting a traffic stop on I-24 near the 114 mm when a vehicle came close to hitting Foster. Sgt. Foster attempted a traffic stop on the car in which the driver tried to elude the officer.
smithcountyinsider.com
Mr. Jimmy Armistead
Mr. Jimmy Armistead, age 82 of the Helm’s Bend Community of Smith County, TN passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Mr. Armistead was born February 13, 1940 a son of the late Ernest Lee Armistead and Pauline Armistead. Passed away before him many years ago, he was going to see Sugar, his horse, again. But remaining behind, his bull George, who he bottle fed. He was known as Pa Jim by his granddaughter Afton and Dustin.
2 dead, 1 injured following Murfreesboro crash
Murfreesboro police are investigating a Tuesday evening crash that left two people dead and one injured.
When is Buc-ee’s Coming to Murfreesboro?
Ever since the announcement that Buc-ee’s is coming to Murfreesboro, Buc-ee’s lovers have been wondering when the Texas mainstay is headed here. The answer to that question is – construction will begin on August 1, 2023 and the store is expected to open on September 2, 2024, reports Murfreesboro.com. It will be located off I-24 at the Joe B. Jackson exit. All of their locations are open all day, every 365 days of the year.
La Niña could bring more tornado outbreaks, snow, and flooding to Middle Tennessee
Wondering what's going on with the wild swings in weather around Tennessee—look no further than La Niña.
