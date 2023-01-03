ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Russia bombards eastern Ukraine as self-proclaimed Christmas ceasefire comes to an end

Russian troops bombarded eastern Ukraine early on Sunday, bringing an end to the 36-hour unilateral ceasefire that president Vladimir Putin ordered around Orthodox Christmas.A 50-year-old man died in the northeastern region of Kharkiv as a result of Russia’s shelling, Oleh Sinehubov, the governor of the region said on the Telegram messaging app, sharing the news minutes after midnight in Moscow.Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region in Ukraine, said that there were nine missile strikes on the region overnight, including seven on the battered city of Kramatorsk. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.Blasts were also heard in...
New York Post

On this day in history, Jan. 8, 1790, George Washington delivers first-ever State of the Union address

America’s first president George Washington addressed the assembled Congress with the first State of the Union on this day in history, Jan. 8, 1790. Washington’s address took place at Federal Hall in New York City — and addressed a variety of topics including national defense, foreign policy, economics and education. America’s first president started off by congratulating North Carolina for recently joining the federal republic, according to History.com. This decision followed the state’s initial rejection of the Constitution in 1788 for not including a bill of rights. The official Bill of Rights was eventually written up and dispatched to the 11 out of 13 states that accepted...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

