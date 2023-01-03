Read full article on original website
Related
q95fm.net
Martha Jane Potter Elementary School Returns To Original Campus Since Spring 2022
The Martha Jane Potter Elementary School in Letcher County began classes today, as they return to their own campus since the Spring 2022 semester. The Martha Jane Potter Elementary School building suffered severe damage from flood waters in July. The elementary school was hosting classes inside the Fleming Neon Middle School while the elementary school building was being repaired.
q95fm.net
Knott County Schools Cancels Classes For Jones Fork Elementary Due to Water Outages
Jones Fork Elementary in Knott County didn’t have school Tuesday due to water outages in the area. Knott County Schools announced that Jones Fork Elementary didn’t have school Tuesday because of water issues and today was not an NTI day. However, all other schools in Knott County were...
q95fm.net
KSP Searching For Eastern Kentucky Man Wanted For Receiving Stolen Property
Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a wanted man. Kentucky State Police announced that they are looking for 23 year old Anthony Taylor. Taylor is wanted for receiving stolen Property. He is described as being a black male, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.
q95fm.net
Ohio Escapee Arrested After Leaving Behavioral Health Hospital
A man who was being held on multiple felony charges- and had escaped from a behavioral health hospital in Columbus, was arrested near Chapmanville, WV, on Sunday evening. Jacob Davidson was arrested just after 11:30 PM. Davidson is said to have escaped from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in...
q95fm.net
State Auditor Releases Perry County Audit.
State Auditor Mike Harmon has released the audit of the financial statement of the Perry County Fiscal Court for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. State law requires annual audits of county fiscal courts. Findings 15 and 17 of the audit report will be referred to the Department for...
q95fm.net
Subject In Critical Condition Following Multi-Agency Pursuit
An update from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office:. During the afternoon hours of Thursday, 12-29-22, the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Department was alerted to an ongoing pursuit in Wise Co. that was heading into our county. Sheriff Fleming and all available law enforcement personnel in the county positioned to...
q95fm.net
One Dead Following Single-Vehicle Crash
A man out of Pike County is dead following a single-vehicle crash this past Friday. Kentucky State Police report that 20-year-old Chase Caudill, of Feds Creek, was traveling along US 460, just after 10:30 PM. His 2012 Ford Mustang is said to have left the roadway and struck an embankment.
q95fm.net
Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation
An update from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office:. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate a trooper-involved shooting that occurred on January 2, 2023, at approximately 12:49 p.m. EST in Perry County. KSP CIRT responded to the scene, and the investigation...
q95fm.net
Mingo County Man Arrested On Drug Offenses and Traffic Violations
The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office announced that they arrested a man yesterday for drug offenses and traffic violations. Deputy TJ and Cpl. Williams arrested Brian Adkins on several charges such as Possession of Controlled Substances, possession with intent to deliver, no insurance, driving left of center and driving on a suspended license.
q95fm.net
Wise County Man Arrested After Allegedly Calling-In Bomb Threats
An update from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office:. On 12/30/22 near 3:30 pm, Wise County central dispatch received a 911 call and during the call, threats were made indicating multiple bomb threats at the Wise County Justice Center and the Wise County Courthouse. Several agencies responded and aided with the evacuations. Once searches were completed at both buildings the threats were deemed to be false. Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators were able to help develop a suspect with the help of the Wise County dispatchers. Probable cause was developed and an arrest has been made. David Lee Graham, age 42, of Wise, Virginia has been charged with two felony counts of making bomb threats. In addition to the criminal charges, under the Virginia code perpetrators can be held responsible for the reimbursement of expenses incurred during the response to such false threats. We would like to thank everyone who assisted in the response as well as the investigation.
Comments / 0