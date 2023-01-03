An update from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office:. On 12/30/22 near 3:30 pm, Wise County central dispatch received a 911 call and during the call, threats were made indicating multiple bomb threats at the Wise County Justice Center and the Wise County Courthouse. Several agencies responded and aided with the evacuations. Once searches were completed at both buildings the threats were deemed to be false. Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators were able to help develop a suspect with the help of the Wise County dispatchers. Probable cause was developed and an arrest has been made. David Lee Graham, age 42, of Wise, Virginia has been charged with two felony counts of making bomb threats. In addition to the criminal charges, under the Virginia code perpetrators can be held responsible for the reimbursement of expenses incurred during the response to such false threats. We would like to thank everyone who assisted in the response as well as the investigation.

WISE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO