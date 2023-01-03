Insular holobionts: persistence and seasonal plasticity of the Balearic wall lizard (Podarcis lilfordi) gut microbiota

The International Conference on the Chemistry of Selenium and Tellurium (ICCST) is a well-established conference series dealing with all aspects of the chemistry involving selenium and tellurium, from small molecules to biomolecules and materials. Meetings are held triennially with the first edition in 1971 in New York City. Video footage of the history of the ICCST (1971 – 2016) by founder Professor Wolfgang Günther and covering 12 conferences in 10 countries can be seen here.

