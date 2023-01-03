ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

fortworthreport.org

The World’s Tallest Dog is one of Fort Worth’s favorite residents

During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Working at the Fort Worth Report has been a joy and a fulfilling learning experience. I’ve written and handled stories from every beat and through that I have met wonderful people – and animals. My favorite story this year is “‘That’s a horse!’ Fort Worth is home to the world’s tallest dog – Zeus”.
FORT WORTH, TX
LoneStar 92

The Master Bedroom Looks Like XXX Dungeon in This Celina, TX Home

Let me start this by saying I am not here to judge anyone, do whatever makes you happy as long as you’re not putting anyone in danger. But, this home in Celina, Texas is something that I have never seen before. As I started looking through the photos of this home currently listed at $604,000 my jaw dropped as soon as I saw photos of the master bedroom. The bedroom looks more like a XXX dungeon than a bedroom that has been positioned to sell this home.
CELINA, TX
CandysDirt

Briggs Freeman Brings in One Returning Pro, Three Successful Scores With Six Secret Ingredients

Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty has made some significant additions to its agent lineups, including the return of a Dallas-Fort Worth real estate legend. The brokerage, one of the most sought-after brands in North Texas luxury real estate, attracted three new names with its combination of reputation, culture, and agent support that remains unparalleled.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Argyle roads strained with urban growth

Construction continues on Stonecrest Road and other streets in Argyle. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) The first episode of "The DFW Breakdown" podcast in 2023 takes a look at the growing town of Argyle, where roads are straining under rapid population growth. Plus, reporter Hannah Norton sheds light on a new report showing alarming maternal mortality numbers in Texas.
ARGYLE, TX
CandysDirt

2023 Luxury Real Estate Market Outlook: North Texas Remains a Top Performer According to These Experts

You’ve undoubtedly heard a lot of grumbling about the real estate market lately. Yes, it’s a fact that mortgage rates have risen and housing inventory is tight, but we have to remember the Dallas luxury real estate market is a unicorn. All we have to do is look at some statistics from 2022. What you hear on the national news simply does not apply to our market.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

This Arlington Heights Bungalow is Incredibly Cute Both Inside And Out

New year, new listing. I mean, like, a one-hour-old listing with so much to love. I was smitten at first sight of this Arlington Heights bungalow at 4321 Pershing Avenue, and it’s easy to see why. The residence is impeccably sited on a graded double lot that provides an attractive setting for the uber-charming, 1937 bungalow.
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SHARMA, PRANAV; ASIAN/M; POB: INDIA; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: FAVOR DRIVER; ARREST...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CandysDirt

CandysDirt

Dallas, TX
