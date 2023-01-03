Watch the 'AGT: All-Stars' Golden Buzzer Pick That Howie Mandel Calls One of His Favorite Acts in the History of 'America's Got Talent'

Read full article on original website
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who was wrongfully eliminated on January 2? [POLL]
“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” kicked off Monday, January 2 with the first 10 performances from some of the most beloved acts in “Got Talent” history. In this new spin-off, 10 artists perform each week for only two open spots from their group to advance to The Finals. Judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews send one of their favorites of the night through with a tap of the Golden Buzzer. The other spot is given to the act chosen by a selection of superfans across the country. Eight all-star acts were eliminated after just one performance and will...
Simon Cowell Has a Stunning Net Worth! See ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge’s Fortune
We were first introduced to Simon Cowell as the snarky, brutally honest judge on American Idol, but he has done a lot more than just that — and all of his successes reeled him in quite a huge fortune. Keep scrolling to find out how much money Simon has and how he makes his impressive income!
‘AGT: All-Stars’ judges gobsmacked when Bello Sisters win superfan vote: ‘I would have never guessed that’
The first episode of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” left the judges gobsmacked when the results of the superfan vote were revealed. Instead of fan-favorite ventriloquist Terry Fator advancing to the finale, he was eliminated in favor of acrobats Bello Sister. “I would have never guessed that,” Howie Mandel told fellow “AGT: All-Stars” judges Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum after the winning results were announced on the January 2 premiere. “You’ve just beaten the best of the best — congratulations,” Simon told the Italian-German acrobatic siblings after Terry Fator walked off the stage. The trio will next appear in the finale, where...
Howie Mandel calls Tacoma singer ‘the best male vocalist ever’ on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Despite the praise, Jimmie Herrod failed to advance to the finals.
Pink Martini’s Jimmie Herrod Returns to Compete on ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’
Former America’s Got Talent finalist Jimmie Herrod returned to the stage on Jan. 2 to compete again on the All-Stars edition of the NBC show with a soulful rendition of Joji’s 2022 single “Glimpse of Us.”. The new season features past contestants who will compete to become...
Simon Cowell disses Sethward ahead of ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ premiere: ‘I don’t like him’ [WATCH]
The series premiere of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” is still days away, but the drama is already starting. In a promo video for the new season (watch above), judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews are talking about some of the 60 contestants that will compete on the spin-off series, and Simon overtly disses fan-favorite act Sethward. “Number one, I don’t like him,” the grumpy British judge declares. “Secondly, he’s not a fan favorite.” The others pipe in that they “love” the novelty comedian who always dresses up in extravagant animal costumes. Where do...
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ Episode 2 free live stream: How to watch AGT online without cable
“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” is airing the second episode of its first season on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. The competitive talent show is hosted by Terry Crews, with Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel all returning once again to serve as judges. Here’s the information...
tvinsider.com
‘The Hammer’ Star Reba McEntire Previews Role as ‘Spitfire’ Judge
The first time we see Reba McEntire employ her considerable powers of persuasion as no-nonsense judge Kim Wheeler in a new Lifetime movie, The Hammer, she’s dressing down a deputy pointing a gun at her after she was clocked going over 100 mph on a rural highway. The second time, she’s using her gavel to clean the clock of an angry perp as he rushes the bench. And so south-central Nevada’s new traveling circuit judge earns the nickname “The Hammer.”
talentrecap.com
Get to Know Alan Silva, The Fearless Aerialist Competing on ‘AGT All Stars’
Alan Silva is not like any ordinary aerialist, he is unique in the fact that he’s less than four feet tall. Despite the small stature, Silva has big dreams of being successful with the possibility of winning America’s Got Talent All Stars. Alan Silva is a Talented Aerialist.
thehypemagazine.com
SIGHTING: Doja Cat Visits ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
Recently, internationally-renowned rapper and singer Doja Cat was spotted in attendance at Las Vegas’ favorite production ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace. She was mesmerized by the show’s jaw-dropping acts and adults-only comedy. After the show, Doja posed with the cast for a commemorative photo and enjoyed drinks in the courtyard for the Garden Party.
She’s Got Talent! See Supermodel and ‘AGT’ Judge Heidi Klum’s Staggering Net Worth
A mom, a model and a millionaire! Heidi Klum has made herself a household name from her days as a supermodel and hit TV show hosting gigs, and it’s all accumulated into a very hefty net worth. Read on to find out how much the German-born model makes, where her money comes from and what her impressive net worth is now.
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Winner Kodi Lee Releases New Single ‘Hello World’ Ahead of ‘All-Stars’
America’s Got Talent Season 14 winner Kodi Lee has a new single out called “Hello World,” featuring Colin Hay. The song was released on Monday, the same day that AGT: All-Stars is premiering. Lee will be competing on the spin-off show. AGT Winner Kodi Lee Releases New...
TODAY.com
Lewis Capaldi hilariously reacts to being mistaken for 'Britain’s Got Talent' star Susan Boyle
Lewis Capaldi is sharing his thoughts on a recent mix up. The 26-year-old British singer-songwriter shared a TikTok reacting to being mistaken for “Britain’s Got Talent” star and Scottish singer Susan Boyle. It all began when he posted a New Year’s Eve video of himself watching one...
talentrecap.com
‘BGT: The Ultimate Magician’ Judge Penn Jillette Says ‘AGT’ Star Piff the Magic Dragon Is The Best Hunk Ever
Television personality Penn Jillette recently praised America’s Got Talent standout Piff the Magic Dragon for his magical abilities. He also revealed how their show Fool Us became a way for Piff to get popular in AGT. Penn Jillette Says Piff The Magic Dragon is One of AGT’s Best.
