The day after: Final takeaways from Chargers' victory over Rams

By Gavino Borquez
 2 days ago
The Chargers beat the Rams to improve to 10-6 on Sunday afternoon.

Here are my final thoughts from Los Angeles’ Week 17 victory.

Get it going on the ground

The Chargers have struggled to find consistency at running the ball this season. But they strung together their best rushing performance on Sunday, led by Austin Ekeler.

Ekeler ran for 122 yards, and two touchdowns on just ten carries, including a 72-yard score in the second quarter that was the longest run of his career. He had failed to rush for 100 yards in all but one game this season.

Additionally, Joshua Kelley played well, finishing with 45 yards on nine rushes (5.0 yards per carry).

The offensive line was vital in the team’s success on the ground on Sunday, as were Donald Parham and Keenan Allen, who have been solid blockers upon returning from their perspective injuries.

Pass defense continues to dominate

The Chargers held the Rams to just ten points – zero in the second half. They limited Baker Mayfield to 132 passing yards on 11 completions. Los Angeles blitzed on more than 50% of the defensive snaps, and Mayfield was pressured 15 times and sacked three times.

Morgan Fox led the team in pressures with three, and he amassed a sack, making that a career-high 6.5 sacks. Kyle Van Noy continues to make noise, notching his fourth consecutive sack. Michael Davis had a pass breakup, making that 13 since Week 9 — the most in the league during that span.

In the past four games, Los Angeles has only allowed 124.8 passing yards per game, which is the lowest in that span. Potentially going up against Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen or Trevor Lawrence in the playoff, the pass defense must be at its best.

Run defense takes a step back

The Chargers showed flashes of improvement in the run defense in recent weeks. But they struggled against Rams running back Cam Akers, who finished with 19 carries for 123 yards (6.5 yards per carry). In addition, they allowed a 23-yard rushing touchdown to Malcolm Brown.

The defensive line was not as physical at the point attack as they had been in the previous games. The second and third levels were not as disciplined with making proper reads and taking good angles, and the tackling was also an issue.

Big-play Mike Williams

Having Mike Williams back from his ankle injury has been imperative to the offensive success, and Sunday showed just that.

Williams had a team-leading seven catches for 94 yards, including a highlight-reel catch where he grabbed with one hand before tapping both feet down in bounds near the sideline.

The Chargers need more explosive plays in the passing game, and Williams will be important in that department. Three of his catches went for over 15 yards.

Parham's presence paying off

The Chargers were perfect in the red zone, finishing 3-for-3. They found success in that part of the field in recent weeks by running the ball. But two of their touchdowns came through the air, including Donald Parham’s first of the season in the fourth quarter. It was his first touchdown since Nov. 7, 2021.

After a scary concussion in Week 15 of last season against the Chiefs, Parham struggled to find his footing. He suffered a hamstring injury in training camp that caused him to miss the first four games of the season. He came back in Week 5. Two games later, Parham suffered another concussion. He returned to practice two weeks later to aggravate his hamstring injury again. Parham was placed on injured reserve and missed another six games.

Having Parham on the field should continue to help the run game, as he’s proven at sealing blocks on the edge, and provide a threat in the passing game, whether that be up the seam or in the red zone.

