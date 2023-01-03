Read full article on original website
Related
Fraud Prevention Strategies on Retailers’ Radar as Attacks Increase
For retailers already skating on razor-thin margins, a fraud event could be make-or-break. Merchants globally pay billions to combat fraud, and it is only predicted to get costlier in 2023. Adding to the expense this year are the more sophisticated methods hackers and other fraudsters currently employ. Synthetic account fraud, for instance, is a newer form of identity theft in which bad actors open accounts using a combination of stolen and fabricated identities. An example could be using an actual Social Security number under a false name. Account takeover is another method of digital fraud in which passwords and usernames are stolen to compromise accounts.
CFPB and NY Attorney General Sue Auto Lender Credit Acceptance
Subprime auto lender Credit Acceptance Corp. is being accused of “setting borrowers up to fail.”. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the New York State Office of the Attorney General said in a Wednesday (Jan. 4) press release that they are suing the firm for misrepresenting the cost of credit and tricking customers into high-cost loans.
US Prosecutors Investigate Another Member of FTX Inner Circle
U.S. prosecutors are reportedly investigating a third member of Sam Bankman-Fried’s inner circle. Prosecutors are investigating bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s former engineering director, Nishad Singh, to see if he had a role in the alleged fraud conducted by FTX and its affiliated trading firm Alameda Research, Bloomberg reported Friday (Jan. 6), citing unnamed sources.
Feds Allege Mutant Ape Planet NFT Developer Defrauded Buyers
The developer of Mutant Ape Planet non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has been charged with defrauding buyers. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of New York said in a Thursday (Jan. 5) press release that Aurelien Michel was arrested Wednesday (Jan. 4) and charged with defrauding the buyers of about $3 million in cryptocurrency.
Amazon and Walmart Lead Retail Industry Shift to Returns and Results
While early industry-wide readings on retail sales range from record high to essentially flat if 7% inflation is factored in, fears of a fourth-quarter washout amid a glut of inventory and promotion appear to have been overblown, with pockets of strength and weakness offset by a tide of not so bad.
Boxed Considering Sale of Company as eGrocers Flounder
Online consumer-facing wholesale retailer Boxed is considering selling the company as eGrocers face economic challenges. The eTailer announced Thursday (Jan. 5) that its board and advisors are exploring the possibility of selling the company as well as looking into new ways to access additional capital, aiming to announce a new fundraise within the next couple of months.
US Seizing Shares and Accounts Linked to FTX
The United States is seizing assets that are linked to bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday (Jan. 4) that the federal government had seized or is in the midst of seizing disputed shares of Robinhood Markets, and that it had seized money that an FTX unit had in bank accounts at Silvergate Capital.
UK Pensions Dashboard Pursues Data Sharing Inspired by Open Banking
The U.K. pensions dashboard program has been delayed by technical setbacks. The nation’s Money and Pensions Service (MAPS) has fallen behind schedule with its pre-launch testing, according to a Tuesday (Dec. 3) report from The Times. Although there has been no official announcement on the issue, the report raises...
UK Law Enforcement Assembling Dedicated Crypto Unit
The U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) is assembling a dedicated crypto unit. According to a post on the government’s jobs board, the NCA, a national agency that investigates organized crime, cybercrime and economic crime, among other criminal activities, is putting together a specialized crypto cell as part of its National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU).
Study Finds Growing Consumer Interest in Payment Vaults to Ease Online Checkout
The ability to use previously stored credentials to make seamless payments has changed modern commerce: Our research found that 80% of consumers have saved their payment information via merchant websites, apps or digital wallets. Shoppers want a frictionless checkout experience, and most of them trust their information to multiple eCommerce...
RelPro and Rivel Partner to Help Financial Institutions Build Clientele
RelPro and Rivel have partnered to help financial institutions build their clientele. The new collaboration brings together RelPro’s business development and relationship management platform and Rivel’s customer perception data, the companies said in a Thursday (Jan. 5) press release. “Beginning with Rivel’s local market opportunity and perception data...
Pigeon Debuts Personal Loan App as Paycheck Pressures Rise
Personal loan app Pigeon wants to remove the awkwardness of lending money to loved ones. “There is often guilt, shame, and fear associated with helping friends and loved ones with money, and that shouldn’t be the case,” founder Brian Bristol said in a news release Thursday (Jan. 5), as the company officially launched.
Coinbase Pays $100M to NYDFS for Compliance ‘Failures’
Coinbase has agreed to a $100 million settlement with New York State following an investigation into its compliance program. The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) announced the settlement Wednesday (Jan. 4), saying the crypto exchange would pay the state a $50 million penalty for “significant failures in its compliance program.”
Customer Retention is a Choice for Subscription Merchants
The choices that subscription merchants make — or don’t make — to address customer retention matter. Sellers who thought the challenges of the so-called “Great Unsubscribe” were in the past need to think, and plan, again. “It’s relevant for tough times, and in the new...
Payments Software Firm ACI Worldwide Seeks Potential Buyer
ACI Worldwide is reportedly in talks about a potential sale. The provider of payments software is talking with private equity firms and working with financial advisors as it gauges interest in an acquisition, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Jan. 4), citing unnamed sources. ACI Worldwide did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request...
Finfi Adds ‘Save Now, Buy Later’ to Financial Wellness Platform
Finfi has added a “save now, buy later” product to its financial wellness platform. With this new purchase-linked savings plan, users can save money in their own Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-regulated account and then receive a discount on a product when they have accumulated enough money to purchase it, Finfi said in a Wednesday (Jan. 4) press release.
Young Consumers 70% More Likely to Pay Doctors Digitally
Looking back at the trends of 2022, digitization of healthcare achieved milestones in how consumers pay for medical treatments, with younger demographic groups taking the lead. Much occurred between mid-year and year’s end, which is summarized in the report “How Digital Has Changed the Consumer Healthcare Experience and Expectations: June...
Wall Street and Banks Concerned About Car Buyers’ Growing Debt
Wall Street and banks are reportedly growing concerned about car buyers’ debt load. Bloomberg reported Friday (Jan. 6) that the size of outstanding auto loans — which rose from $1.44 trillion in the third quarter of 2021 to $1.52 trillion in the same quarter in 2022, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York — puts both borrowers and lenders at risk.
Automakers Monetize Car-Level Data as Connected Economy Revs Up
For automakers, making and selling the car is a start — selling data is what comes next. To that end, automaker Stellantis NV — which makes Jeeps and Fiat cars, among other autos — is establishing a new, software-focused unit to harness car-level information and provide some additional revenue streams and thus some top-line torque.
Blackberry Showcases Connected Vehicle Platform that Includes Embedded Digital Wallet
Blackberry showcased an embedded vehicle wallet at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The company debuted its in-vehicle software platform Blackberry IVY at CES on Thursday (Jan. 05). The technology, co-developed with Amazon Web Services (AWS), offers auto manufacturers an integrated artificial intelligence solution for digital cockpits and the company...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0