For retailers already skating on razor-thin margins, a fraud event could be make-or-break. Merchants globally pay billions to combat fraud, and it is only predicted to get costlier in 2023. Adding to the expense this year are the more sophisticated methods hackers and other fraudsters currently employ. Synthetic account fraud, for instance, is a newer form of identity theft in which bad actors open accounts using a combination of stolen and fabricated identities. An example could be using an actual Social Security number under a false name. Account takeover is another method of digital fraud in which passwords and usernames are stolen to compromise accounts.

3 DAYS AGO