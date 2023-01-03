Read full article on original website
Genesis Reduces Headcount and Discusses Bankruptcy
Genesis Global Trading is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy. The cryptocurrency lender has also laid off 30% of its staff across departments, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Jan. 5), citing unnamed sources. The company is working with an investment bank to evaluate its options. Reached for comment, a...
As Businesses Crave Efficiency, Will 2023 Be the Year of Embedded Finance?
As 2022’s digital transformation fuels 2023’s data-driven growth, CFOs are increasingly embracing embedded B2B solutions. That’s according to research in the latest PYMNTS report, “The AR Transformation Solution: Easing And Accelerating Payments From Business Customers,” which found that organizations which take strategic steps to transform and modernize their accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) operations with streamlined and integrated innovations will be more likely to gain a stronger hold of cash flow management, cash flow forecasting, and management of working capital.
Payments Software Firm ACI Worldwide Seeks Potential Buyer
ACI Worldwide is reportedly in talks about a potential sale. The provider of payments software is talking with private equity firms and working with financial advisors as it gauges interest in an acquisition, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Jan. 4), citing unnamed sources. ACI Worldwide did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request...
Pigeon Debuts Personal Loan App as Paycheck Pressures Rise
Personal loan app Pigeon wants to remove the awkwardness of lending money to loved ones. “There is often guilt, shame, and fear associated with helping friends and loved ones with money, and that shouldn’t be the case,” founder Brian Bristol said in a news release Thursday (Jan. 5), as the company officially launched.
Study Finds Growing Consumer Interest in Payment Vaults to Ease Online Checkout
The ability to use previously stored credentials to make seamless payments has changed modern commerce: Our research found that 80% of consumers have saved their payment information via merchant websites, apps or digital wallets. Shoppers want a frictionless checkout experience, and most of them trust their information to multiple eCommerce...
A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington
Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
Conagra: Inflation Extends Effects of Stay-at-Home Economy on Food Spending
Packaged food brands are benefitting from consumers’ ongoing preference for food at home post-quarantine, prompted by inflation. Consumer-packaged goods (CPG) company Conagra Brands, parent of Slim Jims, PAM, Reddi Wip and many others, spoke to this trend Thursday (Jan. 5) while reporting its second-quarter fiscal 2023 financial results. The company noted that consumers’ price anxieties have extended the pandemic’s effect on their food spending habits past the point when one would have expected to see normalization.
CFPB and NY Attorney General Sue Auto Lender Credit Acceptance
Subprime auto lender Credit Acceptance Corp. is being accused of “setting borrowers up to fail.”. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the New York State Office of the Attorney General said in a Wednesday (Jan. 4) press release that they are suing the firm for misrepresenting the cost of credit and tricking customers into high-cost loans.
Amazon and Walmart Lead Retail Industry Shift to Returns and Results
While early industry-wide readings on retail sales range from record high to essentially flat if 7% inflation is factored in, fears of a fourth-quarter washout amid a glut of inventory and promotion appear to have been overblown, with pockets of strength and weakness offset by a tide of not so bad.
Savings Accounts Play Larger Role in Bank vs Neobank Battle
Banks risk losing customers to neobanks — and a key battleground may lie with savings accounts. And in that case, the advantage may go to the traditional financial institutions (FIs), who have the installed base of clients, the financial firepower and a host of complementary and adjacent revenue streams that the digital-only upstarts just don’t have.
RelPro and Rivel Partner to Help Financial Institutions Build Clientele
RelPro and Rivel have partnered to help financial institutions build their clientele. The new collaboration brings together RelPro’s business development and relationship management platform and Rivel’s customer perception data, the companies said in a Thursday (Jan. 5) press release. “Beginning with Rivel’s local market opportunity and perception data...
Customer Retention is a Choice for Subscription Merchants
The choices that subscription merchants make — or don’t make — to address customer retention matter. Sellers who thought the challenges of the so-called “Great Unsubscribe” were in the past need to think, and plan, again. “It’s relevant for tough times, and in the new...
Santander Teams With Global Payments on Commercial Cards
Santander Bank said it's working with Global Payments on a card offering for corporate clients. In a LinkedIn post on Wednesday (Jan. 4), Santander said that starting in early 2023, its Commercial Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking clients in the U.S. will be able to utilize the corporate payment card issued by Santander through TSYS, a Global Payments company and issuer processor.
Wyre Reportedly Latest Victim of Crypto Winter
Wyre is reportedly shutting down, the latest causality of an ongoing crypto downturn. “We’ll continue to do everything we can, but I want everyone to brace themselves for the fact that we will need to unwind the business over the next couple of weeks,” CEO Ioannis Giannaros said in an email to employees, according to a report Tuesday (Jan. 3) by Axios.
Lenders Use Marketplaces to Bring Credit to Small Retailers
For Main Street’s small retailers, offering customers personalized financing options can be what separates a sale from a drive by. As much as consumers are cautious about what they buy right now, they’re also selective in terms of which credit products they use to finance their purchases. And...
FinTech IPO Index Ushers in 2023 With 2% Gain
With a 2% gain, things are already looking up for the FinTech IPO Index. That statement shows just how low the bar has been set for the group, which, as spotlighted here, got cut in half — and then some — last year. We’re being only a bit...
Duck Creek to Buy Imburse to Expand Solutions for Insurers
Duck Creek Technologies plans to acquire Imburse Payments to add digital transformation tools for insurers. The acquisition will add Imburse’s digital payments capabilities built for insurers to Duck Creek’s range of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for property and casualty (P&C) and general insurers, the companies said in a Thursday (Jan. 5) press release.
Finfi Adds ‘Save Now, Buy Later’ to Financial Wellness Platform
Finfi has added a “save now, buy later” product to its financial wellness platform. With this new purchase-linked savings plan, users can save money in their own Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-regulated account and then receive a discount on a product when they have accumulated enough money to purchase it, Finfi said in a Wednesday (Jan. 4) press release.
UK Pensions Dashboard Pursues Data Sharing Inspired by Open Banking
The U.K. pensions dashboard program has been delayed by technical setbacks. The nation’s Money and Pensions Service (MAPS) has fallen behind schedule with its pre-launch testing, according to a Tuesday (Dec. 3) report from The Times. Although there has been no official announcement on the issue, the report raises...
NY Suit Alleges Celsius Network Founder Misled Crypto Investors
Celsius Network Co-founder and former CEO Alex Mashinsky is being sued by the New York Attorney General. The suit alleges that Mashinsky made false and misleading statements about cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius’ safety, misrepresented and concealed Celsius’ deteriorating financial condition and failed to register as a salesperson for Celsius and as a securities and commodities dealers, the New York attorney general said in a Thursday (Jan. 5) press release.
