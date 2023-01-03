ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, OH

WLWT 5

All lanes reopen following crash on north I-71 near downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking traffic on northbound I-71 near downtown Cincinnati has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking traffic on the interstate near downtown Cincinnati, Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the two right lanes along...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Why some want this crosswalk on Colerain Avenue removed

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver plowed through a flashing crosswalk sign in Colerain Township on Christmas Day and kept going. Nearby residents say it’s an ongoing problem that puts pedestrians’ lives at risk. Jack Knab owns Knab Auto Body on one side of the crosswalk. He says the...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Driver dies in Queensgate crash, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Queensgate early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 1900 block of River Road around 2:25 a.m. Ladebra Sherman, 29, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata westbound...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 man hospitalized, police investigating stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — One man has been hospitalized following a stabbing in Dayton late Friday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 man in serious but stable condition after being stabbed ‘multiple times’ in Clark County. Police and medics were dispatched to the 2600 block of Greenbriar...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati fire truck hit by a car

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Some scary moments Thursday morning for some Cincinnati firefighters. A car rear-ended their fire truck on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille in Westwood. Two people in the car were taken to the hospital. None of the firefighters were hurt. The fire truck had to be towed...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on West North Bend Road in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on West North Bend Road in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

A Cape Cod-style home in rural Boone County

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 23 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see these stories first, subscribe here. While many homes in Northern Kentucky are located in population-dense areas with shops and amenities within walking distance, Boone County offers properties with wide open spaces. For those looking...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Police: 3 wanted in connection to Newport vehicle break-ins arrested in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Ky. — The Bellevue Police Department says three men have been arrested and charged in connection to vehicle break-ins that happened in Newport. According to the department, dispatch alerted officers around 9 p.m. Wednesday to be on the lookout for a vehicle containing three men wanted by the Newport Police Department for breaking into vehicles.
BELLEVUE, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Police Pursuit Starts in Dearborn County, Ends in Ripley County

Multiple agencies played a part in stopping a red pickup truck that fled police in Lawrenceburg on Thursday morning. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A police pursuit took place Thursday morning in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Around 10:20 a.m., Lawrenceburg Police attempted to stop a red pickup truck near U.S. 50...

