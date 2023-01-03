Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, unknown injuries, on Cincinnati-Dayton Road at I-75
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with unknown injuries, on Cincinnati-Dayton Road at I-75. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
All lanes reopen following crash on north I-71 near downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking traffic on northbound I-71 near downtown Cincinnati has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking traffic on the interstate near downtown Cincinnati, Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the two right lanes along...
29-year-old driver killed in Lower Price Hill crash
A crash early Saturday morning at 1900 River Road killed 29-year-old Ladebra Sherman. Police said she lost control of her vehicle and struck a guard rail.
Fox 19
Why some want this crosswalk on Colerain Avenue removed
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver plowed through a flashing crosswalk sign in Colerain Township on Christmas Day and kept going. Nearby residents say it’s an ongoing problem that puts pedestrians’ lives at risk. Jack Knab owns Knab Auto Body on one side of the crosswalk. He says the...
WLWT 5
Interstate reopen following crash that closed west I-275 in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — UPDATE:. Cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show the crash blocking west I-275 in Taylor Mill has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are blocking a stretch of interstate in Kenton County following a crash in Taylor Mill. Cameras...
Fox 19
Driver dies in Queensgate crash, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Queensgate early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 1900 block of River Road around 2:25 a.m. Ladebra Sherman, 29, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata westbound...
WHIO Dayton
1 man hospitalized, police investigating stabbing in Dayton
DAYTON — One man has been hospitalized following a stabbing in Dayton late Friday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 man in serious but stable condition after being stabbed ‘multiple times’ in Clark County. Police and medics were dispatched to the 2600 block of Greenbriar...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to report of a crash on I-74 at Beekman Street
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash on I-74 near Beekman Street. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Mason Road and Taylor Mill Road in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Mason Road and Taylor Mill Road in Taylor Mill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
WKRC
Police: Shots fired outside Florence Taco Bell over video game sale
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Shots rang out in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Florence after an altercation between two groups, police say. Officers were called to the restaurant on US 42 just after 6 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say multiple people had agreed to meet an unknown...
WKRC
Cincinnati fire truck hit by a car
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Some scary moments Thursday morning for some Cincinnati firefighters. A car rear-ended their fire truck on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille in Westwood. Two people in the car were taken to the hospital. None of the firefighters were hurt. The fire truck had to be towed...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on West North Bend Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on West North Bend Road in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
linknky.com
A Cape Cod-style home in rural Boone County
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 23 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see these stories first, subscribe here. While many homes in Northern Kentucky are located in population-dense areas with shops and amenities within walking distance, Boone County offers properties with wide open spaces. For those looking...
WLWT 5
Police: 3 wanted in connection to Newport vehicle break-ins arrested in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Ky. — The Bellevue Police Department says three men have been arrested and charged in connection to vehicle break-ins that happened in Newport. According to the department, dispatch alerted officers around 9 p.m. Wednesday to be on the lookout for a vehicle containing three men wanted by the Newport Police Department for breaking into vehicles.
WLWT 5
Bars, restaurants at The Banks to donate to UC Trauma Center from proceeds, support Hamlin
On Sunday, Jan. 8, the bars and restaurants at The Banks will be donating proceeds to support Damar Hamlin and the UC Trauma Center from special mid-game drink offers and purchased drinks before and after the game. Fans can also make direct donations to Damar's Foundation by scanning a QR...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police ask for assistance finding endangered missing Avondale man
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for help finding an endangered missing Avondale man, Thursday afternoon. Rayvon Willis, 27, was last seen on Dec. 31 after telling his group home that he was going to the West End to watch the football game at his grandmothers. (Watch...
‘A difficult decision’: Landes Meat Market announces store closure
"It will be a sad day to close the store. It is bittersweet because change is hard, but it's ultimately the right thing and will allow us to focus on a growing part of our business."
dayton.com
The nation’s largest sports complex is right here in southwest Ohio: What you should know
Many Daytonians may not know that the nation’s largest sports complex is right down the road in Hamilton. For those who are unfamiliar with Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, here are some key pieces of information to help you get caught up. What is Spooky Nook, and how big...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire with possible entrapment on West Galbraith Road in North College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle fire with possible entrapment on West Galbraith Road in North College Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
eaglecountryonline.com
Police Pursuit Starts in Dearborn County, Ends in Ripley County
Multiple agencies played a part in stopping a red pickup truck that fled police in Lawrenceburg on Thursday morning. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A police pursuit took place Thursday morning in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Around 10:20 a.m., Lawrenceburg Police attempted to stop a red pickup truck near U.S. 50...
