Read full article on original website
Related
Digiday
CES 2023 brings focus to clean rooms and attention metrics at the C Space
Electric quadcopters and earbuds that read your mind? Only at CES. That’s right, CES 2023 was back in full swing in Las Vegas and online, as companies showcase their upcoming consumer technologies — from flying cars to haptic suits. After two years of dips in attendance, the Consumer Technology Association expects some 100,000 attendees, 1,000 new exhibitors and more than 3,000 companies to show this year.
morningbrew.com
This year at CES: A gadget you pee on
The world’s largest tech trade show, CES, opens to the public today to show off weird, wacky, and occasionally pretty useful new devices. More than 3,000 exhibitors and 100,000 attendees are expected to be in Las Vegas this week for the event as it tries to bounce back to its pre-pandemic popularity.
Radio Ink
Which Companies are Really Disrupting at CES?
(By Buzz Knight) “The reason why it is so difficult for existing firms to capitalize on disruptive innovations is that their processes and their business model that make them good at the existing business actually make they bad at competing for the disruption.”. Those are the words of the...
Futurism
New AR Glasses Translate Conversations in Real Time
TCL — a company best known for its affordable TVs — has been trying to establish a foothold in the VR and AR space. Its latest and likely boldest entry comes in the form of the RayNeo X2, a pair of augmented reality smart glasses that can, among other features, translate conversations in real time.
A Look at VR Innovation at CES 2023
Cheddar News takes a look at virtual reality innovation at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.
CNET
Mind-Blowing Inventions at CES 2023 Offer a Glimpse of the Future
At CES 2023, many electronics companies are showing off the latest and greatest products you can buy this year -- like ultralight laptops, giant wireless OLED TVs and dashboard cameras for your car. But the really fun stuff is the futuristic tech that's still under development. The convention is loaded...
Best of CES 2023: Wireless TV, delivery robots and in-car VR
Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show
Jalopnik
Chrysler's CES 2023 Concept Is an Artificial Intelligence-Powered Dashboard
Chrysler has announced the debut of its futuristic Synthesis interior concept demonstrator at CES 2023. Those attending this year’s Computer Electronics Show in Las Vegas will be able to get a preview of Chrysler’s self-envisioned future starting on January 5th. The Synthesis two-seater might lack doors, a windshield and a roof, but its design is immediately evocative of a fictional starship. The demonstrator is intended to be a representation of the design language and advanced technologies that could feature in Chrysler production cars in the near-future.
8 bizarre gadgets we found at CES 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Tech companies have their own events where they show customers and shareholders what they’ve been working on all year, but they also take part in annual industry conferences like MWC and SXSW where they’re still expected to give the public something interesting. With pressure to push the envelope, they get so busy asking if they can that they sometimes forget to ask if they should, and we end up with several sublimely strange gizmos to admire. So from streaming ovens to streams of urine, these are the quirkiest, funniest, and downright weirdest new gadgets we’ve seen at CES 2023.
CNET
CES 2023 Gave Us a Glimpse at the Future of Cars, and It's Wild
CES may be considered the most influential tech event in the world, but it's also one of the largest and most important auto shows in the US. This year at CES 2023, hundreds of exhibitors from across the automotive sector have already unveiled some of their latest products and cutting-edge technologies. BMW announced the futuristic i Vision Dee electric car, while Sony and Honda revealed their EV prototype Afeela, integrated with Epic Games' Unreal Engine technology to provide next-level entertainment, communication and safety features.
KSAT 12
Robots, AI, quirky tech products debut at Consumer Electronics Show
Innovation, some of it pretty quirky, is on full display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week. Thousands of companies, from startups to titans, are debuting their futuristic, must-have gadgets and gizmos. Sure, robots are fun, but the central focus of the show is serious. “And, that’s...
conceptcarz.com
Mercedes-Benz and SUPERPLASTIC launch new partnership and 'Superdackel' character at the CES 2023
• Mercedes-Benz reinterprets the iconic 'nodding dog' dashboard ornament together with SUPERPLASTIC, the global entertainment brand creating animated celebrities, digital entertainment and experiences. •The partners are premiering Superdackel in an animated short film and with an 8.2-foot figure at the Mercedes-Benz CES booth. •The collaboration is part of Mercedes-Benz's strategy...
Davinci Motor debuts its electric motorcycle with a 400 kilometer range at CES 2023
Making its foray into the US market, Davinci Motor has debuted its first electric motorcycle - DC100, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas. The Chinese manufacturer focuses on producing high-performance electric offerings with a long-range to rival traditional liter-class motorcycles. The streetfighter-inspired design encapsulates an electric...
Best of CES 2023: Canine communication and a calming pillow
The show officially opened with crowds of investors, media and tech workers streaming into cavernous Las Vegas venues.
makeuseof.com
Aqara Announces Four New Products, Talks Matter Support at CES 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Smart home device maker Aqara is gearing up for a big 2023. The company is introducing four new products and detailing its move to Matter at CES in Las Vegas.
CES Wall of Shame features failed products from big-names as a stark warning to entrepreneurs
The Gallery of Flops is on display at CES and showcases more than a dozen failed products from Apple, Nike, Nintendo and other big-names as warning to budding entrepreneurs.
Investopedia
Innovation Runs Wild at Annual Vegas Tech Party
George Jetson would have felt right at home. Flying cars, eight-foot televisions and an AI device promising to tell you just why your baby is wailing all dotted the landscape at his week's annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, once again serving up the world's biggest spectacle of techno-gluttony.
CoinTelegraph
Why isn’t there a VR client yet for Decentraland or The Sandbox?
The metaverse and virtual reality (VR) go hand in hand in the public’s imagination and platforms including Somnium Space, Crypto Voxels and Meta’s Horizon Worlds already support the technology. But despite describing itself as a “decentralized virtual reality platform” on its website, the browser-based 3D metaverse platform Decentraland...
Panasonic announces 'life changing' smart glasses
Panasonic and Biel Glasses have announced a new pair of smart glasses to aid mobility for the visually impaired
Social Robots Are Real And They Are At CES 2023
The humanoid robot produced by AI LIFE has a slightly more serious appearance. than those produced so far. This artificial intelligence, which can slowly and precisely perceive what is being said,. may have to go a little further. As Its’s designers told that,. A task- and communication-oriented humanoid robot...
Comments / 0