Sports bet tracking and analytics app Juice Reel says VSIN chairman Dan Mason has joined the company as an investor and strategic advisor. “Dan brings instant energy to our team,” Ricky Gold, the founder and CEO of Juice Reel, said in a statement. “His excitement about Juice Reel is infectious, to say the least. His skill set of leadership and marketing are well documented throughout his career, and he is one of a very few executives that understand both the media industry and the sports gambling industry. I couldn’t be more excited for all that Dan brings as we continue to scale our business.”

2 DAYS AGO