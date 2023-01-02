ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors' Klay Thompson torches Hawks for season-high 54 points with 10 made 3-pointers

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

With multiple injured players out, including Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, the Golden State Warriors leaned on Klay Thompson on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks, and he delivered.

In a double-overtime thriller against the Hawks, Thompson was the catalyst for Steve Kerr’s offense on Tuesday night at San Francisco’s Chase Center. In a back-and-forth battle, Thompson continued to answer the bell deep into double overtime.

Thompson tallied a season-high 54 points on 21-of-39 shooting from the field with 10 made 3s to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and a block in 46 minutes.

On the way to his first 50-point performance since returning from injury last season, Thompson drilled multiple clutch jumpers to keep the Warriors alive against the Hawks. With the Warriors trailing by one point with time ticking away in the first overtime period, Thompson buried a triple off the dribble to give the Warriors the advantage late.

In the first and second overtime, Thompson tallied 10 of his 54 points with a pair of made jumpers from beyond the arc.

Thompson’s performance against the Hawks was the second-highest-scoring effort of his career, just six points shy of his career high. Thompson has surpassed 50 or more points in four games during his nine-year career.

Watch all the highlights from Thompson’s performance via YouTube:

