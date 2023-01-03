Read full article on original website
Nike Air Max 97 "Khaki" Joins the Athletic Company Collection
Is expanding its Athletic Company collection with the release of the Nike Air Max 97 “Khaki” colorway. The shoe comes dressed in a khaki, Picante red, sesame and sail color scheme. The Nike Air Max 97 is constructed in a mesh and leather build. The mixture of materials is seen on the upper as well as the panels. The mini Swoosh is seen on the lateral as well as the tongue. Other notable details include the “Athletic Company” branding on the insole while the rest of the shoe sits atop a sail midsole and black rubber outsole to round out the design.
The New Balance 550 Receives "Team Royal" Touches
Following the reveal of the “Turtledove” colorway accented with hints of mint green, New Balance gears up for the year ahead with the release of several in-line colorways of its popular 550 model. In addition, the Boston-based imprint now primes the silhouette in a sport-ready “Team Royal” palette.
New Balance Drops a Workwear-Inspired 550 in "Canyon/Tobacco"
New Balance has just dropped a new colorway of its ’90s basketball silhouette reprint for January. The BB 550 in Canyon and Tobacco features workwear-inspired uppers in high-quality full-grain leather, and are complimented with a gum outsole. Tonal hits of Tobacco make up the collar, tongue basketball insignia, and...
The New Balance 2002R “Nightwatch Green” Receives Removable Pouches
2020 saw New Balance reintroduce its popular 2002R model, giving the lifestyle sneaker various colorways and unique makeovers ever since. One renewed interpretation arrived last year, featuring removable pouches fashioned in a signature grey palette — and now the Boston-based imprint is adding similar mesh pockets to another colorway, dubbed “Midnight Green.”
New Balance 550 "Turtledove" Is Accented With Hints of Mint Green
New Balance is going full speed ahead for 2023, already releasing new colorways for one of its most popular silhouettes. This year, the New Balance 550 is slated to arrive in the “Turtledove” colorway, featuring hints of green. The shoe comes dressed in a mixture of materials, different...
Stellantis Offers First Look at Ram 1500 EV Concept Truck
Automaker Stellantis, the parent company of Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and more, recently unveiled its Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept. The EV concept is the latest part of the company’s Dare Forward 2030 initiative to reduce its carbon footprint. By the end of the decade, Stellantis plans to have 100 percent of its European sales and half of its United States sales to be of fully-electric vehicles.
Acne Studios’ Musubi Bags Get a Textured Update for SS23
Whether it be ready-to-wear pieces or eye-catching accessories, Acne Studios succeeds in presenting multifaceted cultural wonder. In this vain, the Stockholm-based brand has updated its Japanese-inspired Musubi bags for the Spring/Summer 2023 season. Making its debut in 2017, the Musubi bag is inspired by the knot style of traditional Japanese...
The New Balance 1906R is Readied in a Tonal "Mindful Grey" colorway
Following the release of the highly-anticipated “Protection Pack,” New Balance is gearing up to introduce its retro-inspired 1906R model in a neutral “mindful grey” colorway ideal for the fall and winter seasons. The tonal offering is encapsulated by an all-over tan upper featuring mesh underlays beneath...
WISDOM® Collides With nozzle quiz for a Holiday Capsule
To finish up 2022 and welcome the new year, WISDOM® joined hands with Taiwanese knit accessory brand nozzle quiz for a Holiday capsule collection. The 2022-23 range develops suit-inspired sets in tones of black and gray for simplicity and composite designs. The concept is further marked by functional details like stand-collars and flip-collars for a striking look.
Goodyear 90 Percent Sustainable Tires Offer Better Mileage and Range
Building on its 70 percent sustainable prototype tire unveiled last year, at CES 2023 this year, Goodyear returned with an improved design. The new creation is constructed with 90 percent sustainable materials and has already passed Department of Transportation testing, meaning they can already be used on the road. The...
Louise Trotter Exits Lacoste
After four years as creative director of French sportswear brand Lacoste, Louise Trotter has left her role at the company. Trotter joined the Lacoste team in 2018 and produced her first runway show with the brand the following year, shown at Paris Fashion Week. In her role, she was tasked with handling the brand’s yearly runway presentations and both menswear and womenswear collections. Trotter brought a fresh perspective to Lacoste, shifting her gears to target casual womenswear consistently.
Brecht Wright Gander Looks to the Heavens for Handcrafted Collection
New Jersey-based designer Brecht Wright Gander has unveiled a series of wooden furniture pieces, which each take on a drippy, organic form carved from curly maple. Named “Knowledge of All Dark Things”, the pieces feature inlays inspired by a 16th-century alphabet devised in order to communicate with angels known as the “angelic script”.
Drôle de Monsieur Finds the Pulse of Elevated Ease for SS23
Optimism has remained a core value of the Dijon-based brand Drôle de Monsieur since its 2014 founding by Maxime Schwab and Dany Dos Santos. Whether it be its recently released Holiday 2022 collection or its new offering for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, the brand manages to find the connection between elevated ease and pragmatic comfort.
Apollinaria Broche's BUN BUN the Rabbit Arrives for Acne Studios' Chinese New Year Capsule
Acne Studios is one of the most joyous brands in the luxury market, never shying away from provocation, twisting traditions, or stepping back in time for an irreverent splash of nostalgia. Its ability to have fun is what makes the Swedish House loved in the fashion community, and now it applies its effervescence to a Chinese New Year-celebrating capsule collection designed in collaboration with the artist Apollinaria Broche.
Are Stüssy and Timberland Cooking Up a Collaborative Boot for 2023?
True Stüssy heads will remember some of the streetwear imprint’s more humble collaborations, such as those with Timberland. Hypebeast’s archives uncovered pairs from 2009, with the collaborative efforts continuing each year until it ended in 2014 with the Fall/Winter 2014 series of 6 Inch Boots. Now, images circulating online imply that the two may be coming back together again in 2023, taking on one of the brand’s core hiking silhouettes.
Brain Dead Teams Up With Nanga for Ultralight Puffer Series
Following a collaboration with Kerbi Urbanowski for a stained glass desk light collection, Brain Dead now works with Japanese outwear specialist Nanga for an outwear series featuring a selection of ultralight puffer pieces. Currently revealed as part of the lineup is a collarless zip-up puffer with mismatched sleeves and front lateral zip pockets secured at the chest. While another turtleneck collar puffer jacket features a wavy, mismatched sleeve design in glossy hues of bronze, olive green, and lizard green.
Nike Air Max 90 Surfaces in "Burgundy Crush"
Following the release of the Air Max 90 in “Black Chlorophyll” and in “UNC”, the classic Nike silhouette arrives in a colorway for the upcoming Fall season. The shoe comes dressed in a wolf grey, burgundy crush, phantom and black color scheme. The shoe is constructed in a mixture of materias where the upper features mostly mesh and leather while suede and rubber highlight the panels. The shoe sits a top a three-tone rubber midsole and outsole. The Swoosh is detailed in the burgundy, which also accents the Nike branding on the heel and tongue.
Inside Dior x ERL's Dover Street Market London Pop-Up
X ERL is finally here, and last night Kim Jones and Eli Russell Linnetz took their “California Couture” collection to the hallowed halls of Dover Street Market London. Taking over the ground floor entrance space for the majority of January, Dior and ERL welcome you into a rainbow of colors — and that’s not just the clothes. While light blue Saddle Bags sit alongside miniature hot pink and large tinsel-fuzz examples all dazzling with gold chains on show, with jumpers that combine purple crystals with splashes of white and hoodies sporting waves of glitter, it’s the structures that house the clothes that really shine at DSML.
Step Into the Future With BMW’s i Vision Dee Concept Car
During this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, BMW unveiled its new color-changing concept car, the BMW i Vision Dee. Stepping into the future, the one-of-a-kind mid-size sedan fuses fun and forward-thinking design. As “Dee” stands for Digital Emotional Experience, the automaker’s goal with the hi-tech vehicle is to take a closer look at how drivers connect with their vehicles. Specifically, as society continues to move into a new digital age, our vehicles and subsequent experiences are sure to evolve.
A Taupe "Year of the Rabbit" Rendition Hits the Nike Dunk Low
Having just entered 2023, Chinese New Year is right around the corner, marking the return of the “Year of the Rabbit.” Celebrating this,. has gone all out with a Jordan Brand collection, various “Leap High” colorways across Nike silhouettes and at least four Dunk Lows dressed in the theme. Previously, the Swoosh revealed white and red, blue/red/white and brown/orange/bordeaux colorways of the Dunk Low carrying the theme and just when sneakerheads thought that was it, a taupe presentation has appeared.
