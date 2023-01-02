Read full article on original website
Inhibition of fibroblast activation protein ameliorates cartilage matrix degradation and osteoarthritis progression.
Contributor: Aoyuan Fan,Genbin Wu,Jianfang Wang,Laiya Lu,Jingyi Wang,Hanjing Wei,Yuxi Sun,Yanhua Xu,Chunyang Mo,Xiaoying Zhang,Zhiying Pang,Zhangyi Pan,Yiming Wang,Liangyu Lu,Guojian Fu,Mengqiu Ma,Qiaoling Zhu,Dandan Cao,Jiachen Qin,Feng Yin,Rui Yue. Fibroblast activation protein (Fap) is a serine protease that degrades denatured type I collagen, α2-antiplasmin and FGF21. Fap is highly expressed in bone marrow stromal cells and...
Development and Validation of a New Staging System for Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Patients Based on Combined Pathological TNM, Radiomics, and Proteomics.
Contributor: Shao-Jun Zheng,Chun-Peng Zheng,Tian-Tian Zhai,Xiu-E Xu,Ya-Qi Zheng,Zhi-Mao Li,En-Min Li,Wei Liu,Li-Yan Xu. This study aimed to construct a new staging system for patients with esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) based on combined pathological TNM (pTNM) stage, radiomics, and proteomics. This study collected patients with radiomics and pTNM stage (Cohort 1, n...
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
Scientists Worried Humankind Will Descend Into Chaos After Discovering Alien Signal
Scientists at the recently opened SETI Post-Detection Hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland have a daunting task ahead of them: figure out what the hell to do if we were ever to make contact with an intelligent extraterrestrial civilization. If aliens got in touch tomorrow, they warn,...
Research suggests link between loss of smell from COVID and cognitive decline
If a COVID-19 infection took away your sense of smell, you're not alone. While the side effect can be annoying, researchers are finding it may also be a predictor for cognitive decline in some people.
What is the normal platelet count range based on age?
As someone ages, platelet counts may fluctuate. Possible reasons include natural vascular aging, changes in bone marrow tissue, and altered blood plasma makeup. Platelets — also known as thrombocytes — are colorless fragments of larger cells called megakaryocytes,. found in bone marrow. The purpose of platelets is to...
Lonp1 and Sig-1R contribute to the counteraction of ursolic acid against ochratoxin A-induced mitochondrial apoptosis.
Contributor: Qipeng Zhang,Wenying Chen,Boyang Zhang,Yiwen Zhang,Yuqing Xiao,Yichen An,Lingyun Han,Huiqiong Deng,Song Yao,Hongwei Wang,Xiao Li Shen. Ochratoxin A (OTA), a secondary fungal metabolite with nephrotoxicity, is widespread in numerous kinds of feeds and foodstuffs. Ursolic acid (UA), a water-insoluble pentacyclic triterpene acid, exists in a wide range of food materials and medicinal plants. Our earlier researches provided preliminary evidence that mitochondria- and mitochondria-associated endoplasmic reticulum membranes (MAMs)-located stress-responsive Lon protease 1 (Lonp1) had a protective function in OTA-induced nephrotoxicity, and the renoprotective function of UA against OTA partially due to Lonp1. However, whether other MAMs-located protiens, such as endoplasmic reticulum stress (ERS)-responsive Sigma 1-type opioid receptor (Sig-1R), contribute to the protection of UA against OTA-induced nephrotoxicity together with Lonp1 needs further investigation. In this study, the cell viability, reactive oxygen species, and protein expressions of human proximal tubule epithelial-originated kidney-2 (HK-2) cells varied with OTA and/or UA/CDDO-me/AVex-73/Sig-1R siRNA treatments were determined. Results indicated that a 24 h-treatment of 5 μM OTA could significantly induce mitochondrial-mediated apoptosis via repressing Lonp1 and Sig-1R, thereby enhancing the protein expressions of GRP78, p-PERK, p-eIF2α, CHOP, IRE1α, and Bax, and inhibiting the protein expression of Bcl-2 in HK-2 cells, which could be remarkably relieved by a 2 h-pre-treatment of 4 μM UA (P < 0.05). In conclusion, through mutual promotion between Lonp1 and Sig-1R, UA could effectively relieve OTA-induced apoptosis in vitro and break the vicious cycle between oxidative stress and ERS, which activated the mitochondrial apoptosis pathway.
Association between PPARγ, PPARGC1A, and PPARGC1B genetic variants and susceptibility of gastric cancer in an Eastern Chinese population.
Contributor: Boyang Chen,Yafeng Wang,Weifeng Tang,Yu Chen,Chao Liu,Mingqiang Kang,Jinbiao Xie. Previous studies showed that peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma (PPARγ) and PPARγ coactivator1 family (PPARGC1A and PPARGC1B) gene single nucleotide variants (SNVs)were strongly associated with cancer susceptibility. The purpose of this study was to investigate the association of PPARγ, PPARGC1A, and PPARGC1B variants with the risk of gastric cancer (GC).
Molecular mechanisms involved in the IL-6-mediated upregulation of indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase 1 (IDO1) expression in the chorionic villi and decidua of women in early pregnancy.
Contributor: Rui Wang,Shuyun Zhao,Xiaojuan Chen,Ziwen Xiao,Xinghui Wen,Xingming Zhong,Shixiang Li,Hui Cheng,Guanyou Huang. IL-6 induces the upregulation of indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase (IDO1) at the maternal-foetal interface, but the regulation mechanisms of IDO1 by IL-6 at this interface have not been fully understood. Western blotting, qRT-PCR and/or immunohistochemistry were employed to measure the expression...
Relationship between plasma homocysteine and chronic kidney disease in US patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus: a cross-sectional study.
Contributor: Zilong Shen,Zhengmei Zhang,Wenjing Zhao. This cross-sectional study aimed to investigate the association between plasma homocysteine (Hcy) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) in US patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). We used data from the 2003-2006 National Health and Nutritional Examination Surveys (NHANES). CKD was defined as an estimated...
Circuit-Specific Control of Blood Pressure by PNMT-Expressing Nucleus Tractus Solitarii Neurons.
Contributor: Shirui Jun,Xianhong Ou,Luo Shi,Hongxiao Yu,Tianjiao Deng,Jinting Chen,Xiaojun Nie,Yinchao Hao,Yishuo Shi,Wei Liu,Yanming Tian,Sheng Wang,Fang Yuan. The nucleus tractus solitarii (NTS) is one of the morphologically and functionally defined centers that engage in the autonomic regulation of cardiovascular activity. Phenotypically-characterized NTS neurons have been implicated in the differential regulation of blood pressure (BP). Here, we investigated whether phenylethanolamine N-methyltransferase (PNMT)-expressing NTS (NTS) neurons contribute to the control of BP. We demonstrate that photostimulation of NTS neurons has variable effects on BP. A depressor response was produced during optogenetic stimulation of NTS neurons projecting to the paraventricular nucleus of the hypothalamus, lateral parabrachial nucleus, and caudal ventrolateral medulla. Conversely, photostimulation of NTS neurons projecting to the rostral ventrolateral medulla produced a robust pressor response and bradycardia. In addition, genetic ablation of both NTS neurons and those projecting to the rostral ventrolateral medulla impaired the arterial baroreflex. Overall, we revealed the neuronal phenotype- and circuit-specific mechanisms underlying the contribution of NTS neurons to the regulation of BP.
Association between basal septal hypertrophy and left ventricular geometry in a community population.
Contributor: Lan Gao,Wei Ma,Min Li,Ying Yang,Litong Qi,Baowei Zhang,Chonghui Wang,Yan Zhang,Yong Huo. Left ventricular (LV) geometry is closely associated with cardiovascular disease; however, few studies have evaluated the relationship between basal septal hypertrophy (BSH) and LV geometry. In this study, we examined the relationship between BSH and LV geometry in a Beijing community population.
The age-dependent immune response to ischemic stroke.
Contributor: Mary Claire Tuohy,Elizabeth M C Hillman,Randolph Marshall,Dritan Agalliu. Stroke is a devastating cause of global morbidity and mortality. Ischemic brain injury triggers a profound local and systemic immune response that participates in stroke pathophysiology. In turn, this immune response has emerged as a potential therapeutic target. In order to maximize its therapeutic potential, it is critical to understand how the immune response to ischemic brain injury is affected by age – the strongest non-modifiable risk factor for stroke. The development of multi-omics and single-cell technologies has provided a more comprehensive characterization of transcriptional and cellular changes that occur during aging. In this review, we summarize recent advances in our understanding of how age-related immune alterations shape differential stroke outcomes in older versus younger organisms, highlighting studies in both experimental mouse models and patient cohorts. Wherever possible, we emphasize outstanding questions that present important avenues for future investigation with therapeutic value for the aging population.
Cardiac magnetic resonance feature tracking global and segmental strain in acute and chronic ST-elevation myocardial infarction.
Contributor: Jennifer Erley,Jitka Starekova,Martin Sinn,Kai Muellerleile,Hang Chen,Phillip Harms,Lieda Naimi,Mathias Meyer,Ersin Cavus,Jan Schneider,Stefan Blankenberg,Gunnar K Lund,Gerhard Adam,Enver Tahir. Strain is an important imaging parameter to determine myocardial deformation. This study sought to 1) assess changes in left ventricular strain and ejection fraction (LVEF) from acute to chronic ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI)...
Degradation of perineuronal nets in the cerebellar interpositus nucleus ameliorated social deficits in Shank3-deficient mice.
Contributor: Peng Liu,Yulu Zhao,Wenchao Xiong,Yida Pan,Minzhen Zhu,Xinhong Zhu. Perineuronal nets (PNNs) are structures that contain extracellular matrix chondroitin sulfate proteoglycan and surround the soma and dendrites of various neuronal cell types. They are involved in synaptic plasticity and undertake important physiological functions. Altered expression of PNNs has been demonstrated in the brains of autism-related animal models. However, the underlying mechanism is still unknown. In this study, we demonstrated that the PNNs in the cerebellum are involved in modulating social and repetitive/inflexible behaviors in Shank3B mice, an established animal model of autism spectrum disorder. First, we performed wisteria floribunda agglutinin staining of the whole brain of Shank3B mice, and found wisteria floribunda agglutinin-positive PNNs are significantly increased in the cerebellar interpositus nucleus (IntP) in Shank3B mice compared to control littermates. After degradation of PNNs in the IntP by chondroitinase ABC, the repetitive behaviors of Shank3B mice were decreased, while their social behaviors were ameliorated. These results suggested that PNNs homeostasis is involved in the regulation of social behavior, revealing a potential therapeutic strategy targeting PNNs in the IntP for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder.
Competitive repopulation and allo-immunological pressure determine chimerism kinetics after T-cell depleted allogeneic stem cell transplantation and donor lymphocyte infusions.
Contributor: Eva A S Koster,Peter A von dem Borne,Peter van Balen,Esther H M van Egmond,Erik W A Marijt,Sabrina A J Veld,Inge Jedema,Tjeerd J F Snijders,Daniëlle van Lammeren,Hendrik Veelken,J H Frederik Falkenburg,Liesbeth C de Wreede,Constantijn J M Halkes. After allogeneic stem cell transplantation (alloSCT), patient-derived stem cells that survived the...
Long-term Evaluation of Spinal Cord Stimulation in Patients With Painful Diabetic Polyneuropathy: An Eight-to-Ten-Year Prospective Cohort Study.
Contributor: Xander Zuidema,Elke van Daal,Iris van Geel,Thomas J de Geus,Sander M J van Kuijk,Bastiaan E de Galan,Nelleke de Meij,Jan Van Zundert. This study aimed to evaluate the long-term effects of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) in patients with painful diabetic polyneuropathy (PDPN). This prospective cohort study was the eight-to-ten-year follow-up of...
