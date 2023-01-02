Intradermal delivery of a quadrivalent cell-based seasonal influenza vaccine using an adjuvanted skin patch vaccination platform.

Read full article on original website
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
New Research: Your Choice of COVID Vaccine Can Increase Your Risk of Myocarditis
The study found that Moderna had greater rates of heart inflammation than Pfizer, although the overall risk remained extremely low. In comparison to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine has a two- to three-fold greater incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis, or myopericarditis following a second dose; nonetheless, overall cases of heart inflammation with either vaccine are very rare. Males under 40 who got the Moderna vaccine had the greatest incidence of myocarditis, according to the research, which, according to the scientists, may have consequences for choosing certain vaccines for particular populations.
COVID isn’t just infecting you—it could be reactivating viruses that have been dormant in your body for years
COVID can cause reservoirs of some viruses you’ve previously battled to reactivate, potentially leading to symptoms of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome—a condition that resembles long COVID, a recent study found. You had COVID a few months ago and recovered—but things still aren’t quite right. When you stand...
10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads
Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
Three respiratory illnesses continue to infect hundreds of thousands of Americans daily – which can make it hard to tell what's wrong when you feel a cough kicking in.
Two years after Covid vaccines rolled out, researchers are calling for newer, better options
Two years after the first Covid shots went into arms, a growing chorus of researchers is calling for a new generation of vaccines that provide broader and more long-term protection against the disease. The U.S. is currently recording around 430 Covid deaths per day, on average, according to NBC News’...
8 infectious diseases that made a comeback in 2022 unexpectedly — and illnesses that could surge in 2023
Polio, cholera, monkeypox, RSV, and measles all surged in communities that hadn't dealt with major outbreaks in years — or ever before.
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Nasal vaccines promise to stop the COVID-19 virus before it gets to the lungs – an immunologist explains how they work
An effective nasal vaccine could stop the virus that causes COVID-19 right at its point of entry. But devising one that works has been a challenge for researchers.
Study on Risk of POTS From COVID and Its Vaccine Is Suspicious if Not Propaganda
If we push the pro-vax narrative with bad science, it’s no different than what the anti-vax narrative does. A new study published in Nature Cardiovascular Research, found an increased risk of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) from both Covid-19 and its vaccines — and that such risk is 5-times higher from Covid-19 than its vaccines — has taken the media by storm.
New Research: How Your Baby Was Delivered May Impact How They Respond to Key Childhood Vaccines
A new study suggests that the way a baby is delivered may impact their immune system’s response to two key childhood vaccines. Babies who are born vaginally were found to have higher antibody levels after receiving vaccines for lung infections and meningitis compared to those born via Caesarian section. These findings may influence discussions about C-sections between expectant mothers and healthcare providers, and may also inform the development of more personalized vaccination plans.
The Earliest Flu Symptoms Can Be Some of the Easiest to Miss
Think back to the last time you had the flu, or just generally felt really unwell. You probably remember hunkering down in bed for a few days while you fought off a fever. But do you remember the symptoms that appeared right before you got blatantly sick?. If you’re like...
The most up-to-date COVID-19 symptoms in 2022, according to experts
When the pandemic first hit, most people memorized the symptoms of COVID-19. But the virus has morphed over time and, with that, the symptoms have changed as well. Related video above: Influenza, COVID-19, RSV: different viruses, similar symptoms. According to a new report, current COVID-19 symptoms are actually more similar...
CDC says respiratory viruses may continue to spread for weeks, ‘possibly even months': report
Respiratory viruses are continuing to infect Americans across the U.S., causing an influx of patients in hospitals and forcing officials to put emergency orders in place.
Omicron subvariants dominating the U.S. have ‘alarming’ ability to evade both immunity and medical treatments, scientists warn
People are pictured wearing masks in New York City on Dec. 12, 2022, as COVID cases continue to rise. Scientists have warned that the Omicron subvariants driving COVID cases among Americans appear to elude the immune system as well as medical treatments for the virus. In a new study published...
Monitoring heart measures via smartwatches shows COVID booster vaccine is safe
In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers at Tel Aviv University equipped close to 5,000 Israelis with smartwatches and monitored their physiological parameters over two years. Of those monitored, 2,038 received the booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine, allowing the researchers to objectively compare measures before and after the participants took the vaccine, and confirm the safety of the vaccine.
CDC warns of serious strep throat infections as CT monitors situation
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning of an increase in a dangerous form of strep among children nationwide amid a shortage of the medication most commonly used to treat the infection, though the strep season has been standard in Connecticut so far. Earlier this year, public health...
Relationship between plasma homocysteine and chronic kidney disease in US patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus: a cross-sectional study.
Contributor: Zilong Shen,Zhengmei Zhang,Wenjing Zhao. This cross-sectional study aimed to investigate the association between plasma homocysteine (Hcy) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) in US patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). We used data from the 2003-2006 National Health and Nutritional Examination Surveys (NHANES). CKD was defined as an estimated...
Incidence, Treatment and Clinical Impact of Iron Deficiency in Chronic Heart Failure: A Longitudinal Analysis
In patients with heart failure (HF), iron deficiency (ID) is a well-recognized therapeutic target; information about its incidence, patterns of iron repletion, and clinical impact is scarce. This single-center longitudinal cohort study assessed the rates of ID testing and diagnosis in patients with stable HF, patterns of treatment with intravenous iron, and clinical impact of intravenous iron on HF rehospitalization risk. We included 711 consecutive outpatients (4400 visits) with stable chronic HF from 2014 to 2019 (median [interquartile range] visits per patient: 2 [2-7]. ID was defined as serum ferritin <100 µg/L, or 100-299 µg/L with transferrin saturation (TSAT) < 20%. During a median follow-up of 2.20 (1.11-3.78) years, ferritin and TSAT were measured at 2230 (50.7%) and 2183 visits (49.6%), respectively. ID was found at 846 (37.9%) visits, with ferritin and TSAT available (2230/4400), and intravenous iron was administered at 321/4400 (7.3%) visits; 233 (32.8%) patients received intravenous iron during follow-up. After multivariate analyses, iron repletion at any time during follow-up was associated with a lower risk of recurrent HF hospitalization (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.50, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.28-0.88; p = 0.016). Thus, ID was a frequent finding in patients with HF, and its repletion reduced the risk of recurrent HF hospitalizations.
Contribution of Genetic Variants associated with Primary Immunodeficiencies to Childhood-Onset Systemic Lupus Erythematous.
Contributor: Chao-Yi Wu,Wen-Lang Fan,Huang-Yu Yang,Pi-Shuang Chu,Pei-Chun Liao,Li-Chen Chen,Tsung-Chieh Yao,Kuo-Wei Yeh,Liang-Shiou Ou,Syh-Jae Lin,Wen-I Lee,Jing-Long Huang. A dysregulated immune response is a hallmark of autoimmune disorders. Evidence suggests that systemic autoimmune diseases and primary immunodeficiency disorders (PID) may be similar diseases with different clinical phenotypes. This study aimed to investigate the burden...
