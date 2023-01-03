Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fort WayneTed RiversFort Wayne, IN
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana LakeTravel MavenAndrews, IN
The richest woman in Fort Wayne has given away millionsAsh JurbergFort Wayne, IN
Indiana Classic on 12/19 & 12/20Adrian HolmanFort Wayne, IN
Highly-rated local restaurant opens new location in IndianaKristen WaltersFort Wayne, IN
Related
WANE-TV
Philharmonic provides Musicians final offer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Philharmonic says no agreement has been reached on a new contract for its Musicians yet after a bargaining session Saturday. Instead, its “best and final offer” was provided to the Union at 5:45 p.m. A recent proposal made public Wednesday...
b969fm.com
Fort Wayne native ISP trooper assigned to Toll Road Post
ELKHART CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Of those eleven graduates, Probationary Trooper Tyler Pinnington was assigned to the Toll Road Post. Trooper Pinnington is a 2016 graduate of Bishop Dwenger High School in Ft. Wayne,...
WOWO News
YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne announces new chief operating officer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The YMCA has announced that Tabitha Ervin will serve as the new chief operating officer. Ervin has served the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne since 2007 and has since served the organization in many different roles. She has also been involved with the Y-USA DIG Leadership Council, Vincent Village, and Healthier Moms and Babies, among other organizations.
buildingindiana.com
Manchester Announces $20M Fort Wayne Expansion
President Dave McFadden announced that Manchester University is investing more than $20 million in its health science hub in Fort Wayne. “Our health care offerings in Fort Wayne are growing, and we need more space,” he said. “Manchester University Fort Wayne will also get a brand-new look with its 32,000-square-foot expansion on the Parkview Health campus.”
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police seek info on incident that left woman in life-threatening condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are asking the public for information related to an incident that left a woman in life-threatening condition Saturday morning. Just before 8:15 a.m., officers responded to Preston Pointe at Inverness off Illinois Road. A release from FWPD said an “unknown problem” had been reported at an apartment in the 7900 block of Winston Lane, and officers at the scene found a woman in life-threatening condition.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne apartment fire forces evacuation, destroys roof
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - An attic fire at a Fort Wayne apartment complex caused an evacuation Friday night, leaving several people displaced. Firefighters arrived to the 1800 block of Hobson Road around 9:30 p.m. to find an apartment building in flames. Occupants had already evacuated and alerted others in...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne woman celebrates reaching century mark
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne woman earned her centenarian title Wednesday as she celebrated her 100th birthday at her nursing home. To celebrate, community members sent in cards to Ruth, which were read to her during her birthday party. “The good Lord has been good to...
WOWO News
FWPD investigating after woman found in life-threatening condition in apartment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a woman was found in life-threatening condition in an apartment Saturday morning. Police were called at 8:13 a.m. on a report of an unknown problem to the 7900 block of Winston Lane. That’s in the Preston Pointe at Inverness apartment complex on the west side of Fort Wayne.
WOWO News
Hamilton crash leaves 6 seriously injured
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Six people—including four children—were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hamilton Friday night. Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the intersection of Railroad Street and Homestead Drive in the town of Hamilton at just after 6:30 p.m. Officials found a pickup...
WANE-TV
No injuries in large Fort Wayne apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a large apartment fire that damaged several apartments. Fire crews responded to the 1800 block of Hobson Road around 10:30 p.m. That’s off Lake Avenue on the city’s northeast side. Several apartment complexes are located in the area, including Jamestown Homes where the fire was found.
WANE-TV
RE/MAX corporate headquarters planned for Illinois Road site
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new 10,500 square foot office building on 2.2 acres of land that will serve as headquarters for RE/MAX Results, a real estate company, is planned for Illinois Road at Goldspur Drive on the city’s southwest side. Todd Stock, the company’s owner and...
WANE-TV
15 Finds Out: Finished road creates dead end for Fort Wayne florist
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One Fort Wayne business is addressing traffic and safety concerns Wednesday caused by an intersection change on Coldwater Road. What used to be an intersection at Ludwig and Coldwater Roads is now closed off to traffic due to the Ludwig Road Relocation and Coldwater Road Interchange projects. This now causes more traffic down Racquet Drive, which leads to a dead end and just so happens to be the Gassafy Wholesale Florist parking lot.
WANE-TV
Bluffton police send out search teams for missing Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information on the disappearance of a 48-year-old woman in Bluffton Sunday night. Celeste Cuthbert of Fort Wayne was last seen on New Year’s Day wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants...
Commissioners: With new jail looming, fate of current facility unknown
While the Allen County Commissioners await zoning approval from the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning appeals on land they’ve contracted to purchase for a new $300 million jail on Meyer Road, the fate of the existing jail is up for debate.
wfft.com
No one injured in fire on Fort Wayne's southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Firefighters reported no injuries in a fire on Fort Wayne's southeast side Wednesday evening. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. for a fire at 4206 Hoagland Ave. Fire crews were on the scene in three minutes. They found smoke and fire coming from the...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne Arrested In Connection To Suttenfield Avenue Stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been arrested in connection to a recent stabbing incident. Shortly before 5 P.M. Thursday, Fort Wayne Police arrested Christopher Moore on a traffic stop at the intersection of Oxford Street and Wayne Trace. Moore had active warrants in connection to the stabbing incident that happened back on December 29th in the 600 block of East Suttenfield Avenue. Moore was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Allen County Jail for the charge of Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery. An initial trial date is still pending.
WANE-TV
Electric Works: Prayer Works, a 24/7 prayer room
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- As Electric Works continues to open more to the public, one part of campus has been in the works for a long time. Prayer Works, a prayer room that is open 24/7 which gives the community to come together to pray at anytime. It will be...
WANE-TV
$40,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Someone purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $40,000 in Fort Wayne for the Tuesday, January 3 drawing. Another $40,000 ticket was sold in Anderson, Indiana. The winning Fort Wayne ticket was bought at the Circle K located on Sherman and State. The winning Mega Millions numbers...
WOWO News
Motorcyclist in serious condition after collision with Animal Care and Control SUV
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A motorcyclist is in serious condition after colliding with an SUV around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Allen County Police responded to the crash at the entrance of Hawks Wood Trace leading to Minnich Road. Police determined that the female driver of the Fort Wayne Animal...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Fort Wayne.
Comments / 0