The New Orleans Pelicans will be without star forward Zion Williamson for at least three weeks due to a hamstring strain. Injuries have slowed him down so far in his career, but luckily for him and the team, this will not keep him sidelined for a long period of time. Williamson was injured late in the third quarter in the team’s 120-111 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. New Orleans will re-evaluate Williamson in three weeks and hope to have him return healthy at that time. They will not rush him back to the court.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO