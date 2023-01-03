Read full article on original website
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PAMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Marshalls is Closing a Location in Philadelphia This MonthBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to CloseMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
Washington Crossing Sites RestoredGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Video: James Harden And Joel Embiid “Fight” Over The Last-Second Shot Against The Pelicans
James Harden and Joel Embiid's hilarious fight during the final few seconds against the Pelicans.
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Timeline Announced By Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have provided an update on Zion Williamson.
Joel Embiid plays big, Zion Williamson injured as Sixers down Pelicans
Joel Embiid had 42 points and 11 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the New Orleans Pelicans 120-111
Pelicans Injury Report: Brandon Ingram’s Status vs. 76ers
Will Brandon Ingram return against the 76ers on Monday?
Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Watch Donovan Mitchell drop insane 71, Cavs needs all of it for OT win
In a season with a lot of 40+ and 50+ point games, Donovan Mitchell looked at Luka and said, “hold my postgame recovery beer…”. Mitchell dropped 71 on the Bulls Monday night — and the Cavaliers needed all of that to get the overtime win over the Bulls.
Zion Williamson Out At Least Three Weeks with Hamstring Strain
The New Orleans Pelicans will be without star forward Zion Williamson for at least three weeks due to a hamstring strain. Injuries have slowed him down so far in his career, but luckily for him and the team, this will not keep him sidelined for a long period of time. Williamson was injured late in the third quarter in the team’s 120-111 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. New Orleans will re-evaluate Williamson in three weeks and hope to have him return healthy at that time. They will not rush him back to the court.
Pelicans Use First-Half Offensive Explosion To Blow By Rockets
CJ McCollum led six Pelicans in double figures as New Orleans snapped a two-game losing streak by routing the Rockets.
NBC Sports
3 observations after Williamson leaves with injury, Embiid scores 42 in win
The Sixers found no real solutions Monday night against Zion Williamson, but they still started 2023 with a win. After posting 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds, Williamson exited early with a right hamstring strain and the Sixers notched a 120-111 victory at Wells Fargo Center. CJ McCollum also...
Rockets vs. Pelicans: Another Tall Task Even Without Brandon Ingram And Zion Williamson
The Houston Rockets will try to end their current four-game losing streak against the Pelicans, who will be without their All-Star duo of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.
