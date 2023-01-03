ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Ferrovial to build data centre for Microsoft in Madrid - Cinco Dias

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kqaMq_0k1f2u6900

Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. tech giant Microsoft (MSFT.O) has commissioned Spain-based infrastructure company Ferrovial (FER.MC) to build a data centre near the Spanish capital, the Cinco Dias newspaper reported on Tuesday.

While the amount has not been disclosed, Cinco Dias cited unidentified sources close to the matter as saying the contract could be worth several hundred million euros, as Microsoft plans a number of investments worth more than 12 billion euros ($12.75 billion) across 17 regions in Europe.

The data centre is set to be built in San Sebastian de los Reyes, a city with a population of about 90,000 some 20 km (12 miles) north of Madrid.

Microsoft is planning another two projects in the Madrid region with the aim of developing cloud services such as Azure, Power Platform, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365, Cinco Dias said.

($1 = 0.9410 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Stellantis CEO warns of more auto plant closures

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chrysler parent Stellantis NV (STLA.MI) Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said on Thursday that more auto plant closures will happen if high prices for electric vehicles (EV) cause vehicle markets to shrink from pre-pandemic levels.
Reuters

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma spotted in Bangkok - Thai media reports

BANGKOK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group (9988.HK) founder Jack Ma was spotted socialising in Bangkok this week, having stayed out of the public eye since regulators in China launched a clampdown on his business empire in late 2021, social media posts and local media reports showed.
Reuters

China's 'great migration' kicks-off under shadow of COVID

SHANGHAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - China on Saturday marked the first day of "chun yun", the 40-day period of Lunar New Year travel known pre-pandemic as the world's largest annual migration of people, bracing for a huge increase in travellers and the spread of COVID-19 infections.
Reuters

China reports latest COVID situation in meeting with WHO

HONG KONG/GENEVA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China gave a presentation on its COVID-19 situation in an online meeting with the World Health Organization and its member states, China's national health commission and diplomats said on Thursday, as it seeks to fend off criticism about its recent reporting on the outbreak.
Reuters

China fx reserves rise $11 billion to $3.128 trillion in December

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange reserves rose in December, official data showed on Saturday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves - the world’s largest - rose $11 billion to $3.128 trillion last month, compared with $3.154 trillion predicted by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.117 trillion in November.
Reuters

Travel curbs rack up as COVID-hit China readies reopening

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Jan 6 (Reuters) - More countries around the world are demanding that visitors from China take COVID tests, days before it drops border controls and ushers in an eagerly awaited return to travel for a population that has been largely stuck at home for three years.
Reuters

Morning Bid: Rate cut talk, already!

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. Forget peak U.S. interest rates for a minute, markets already want to know when the Federal Reserve will start making cuts -- later this year, if money market futures are to be believed.
Reuters

China reports three COVID deaths for January 6

SHANGHAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - China reported three new COVID-19 deaths in the mainland for Jan. 6, compared with five deaths a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.
Reuters

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma to relinquish control of Ant Group

HONG KONG, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Ant Group's founder Jack Ma will no longer control the Chinese fintech giant after the firm's shareholders agreed to implement a series of adjustments that will see him give up most of his voting rights, the group said on Saturday.
Reuters

Reuters

677K+
Followers
371K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy