uky.edu

ISC students develop campaigns for Mission Health Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 6, 2023) — Kimberly Parker, professor in the University of Kentucky Department of Integrated Strategic Communication, tasked her Fall 2022 ISC 497 Social Change Campaigns students with creating a social marketing campaign for Mission Health Lexington, a nonprofit organization that provides health care services, including medical, dental, vision and pharmacy care, to Fayette County residents living below the poverty line.
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

Central Kentucky Job Club releases spring 2023 schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 6, 2023) — The University of Kentucky Alumni Association, Fayette County Cooperative Extension Services and UK Human Resources STEPS Temporary Employment announce the spring 2023 Central Kentucky Job Club schedule. The free group is open to the public and is available both in-person and online. Job...
LEXINGTON, KY
sam1039.com

KSP Announces Traffic Safety Checkpoints

The Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London, which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, has announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at various locations. The checkpoints are an effort to enforce traffic laws, especially seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoints location can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-11/post-11-checkpoints/
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Petito lawyer claims Brian Laundrie's mother offered shovel to bury Gabby's body | #HeyJB

#BREAKING: Petito lawyer Pat Reilly claims #BrianLaundrie's mother offered him a shovel to help bury the body, according to the newest court filing in the lawsuit filed by #GabbyPetito's parents. Developing Story: https://bit.ly/3WZuByN. Petito lawyer claims Brian Laundrie’s mother offered …. #BREAKING: Petito lawyer Pat Reilly claims #BrianLaundrie's mother...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Georgetown Police Chief fired

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown Chief of Police Mike Bosse has been let go by Mayor Burney Jenkins, according to the Georgetown News-Graphic. Bosse, a former Lexington Police officer, has been Georgetown’s Chief of Police since 2012. According to the News-Graphic, the city’s Chief Administrative Officer, Andrew Hartley, was...
GEORGETOWN, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Break-In At Lee’s Linked To Stanford Burglaries

The Harrodsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the burglars who broke into Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. Two men pried open the drive-thru window around 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, according to HPD Patrolman Joshua Butcher, the investigating officer. Surveillance footage shows the men, who were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks, pried open the cash registers and cabinets looking for money. Instead they found the keys to the catering van. Butcher said one man drove the van off the parking lot, followed by a white car that had been parked on Chiles Street.
HARRODSBURG, KY
WKYT 27

Person has life-threatening injuries after Lexington incident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after an incident in Lexington. Police say they were called around 3 Tuesday afternoon to the 2200 block of Versailles Rd., near the intersection of Alexandria, for a report about an unresponsive person. We’re told officers found someone there who had life-threatening...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Small plane crashes in Bourbon County

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A small plane crashed in Bourbon County Thursday afternoon. Officials told us it happened near the 3400 block of Houston Antioch Road, and there were no injuries reported. FOX 56 News is still working to learn what caused the accident and will provide...
BOURBON COUNTY, KY

