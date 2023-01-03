Read full article on original website
uky.edu
ISC students develop campaigns for Mission Health Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 6, 2023) — Kimberly Parker, professor in the University of Kentucky Department of Integrated Strategic Communication, tasked her Fall 2022 ISC 497 Social Change Campaigns students with creating a social marketing campaign for Mission Health Lexington, a nonprofit organization that provides health care services, including medical, dental, vision and pharmacy care, to Fayette County residents living below the poverty line.
uky.edu
Central Kentucky Job Club releases spring 2023 schedule
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 6, 2023) — The University of Kentucky Alumni Association, Fayette County Cooperative Extension Services and UK Human Resources STEPS Temporary Employment announce the spring 2023 Central Kentucky Job Club schedule. The free group is open to the public and is available both in-person and online. Job...
uky.edu
Kentucky Teacher shows how UK and Fayette County Schools are building teacher workforce
A recent edition of Kentucky Teacher, a publication of the Kentucky Department of Education, featured the article “‘Hope and Action’: How UK and Fayette County Schools are building the Kentucky teacher workforce.”. Preliminary data show the number of incoming aspiring teachers at the UK College of Education...
uky.edu
UK sport psychology professor talks impact of witnessing Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 6, 2023) — Shocked teammates and fans watched as Damar Hamlin, a football player for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field Monday and needed resuscitation. How do athletes and fans process what they witnessed? For insight, UKNow spoke with Marc Cormier, Ph.D., associate professor of sport psychology.
uky.edu
Kendra Mulder Receives UK College of Social Work 2022 Lyman T. Johnson Torch Bearer Award
“Growing up, I was a child who fell through the gaps, and I realized if I had the supports that would have come from a social worker or someone in the helping field that my life wouldn’t have had as many roadblocks as it did,” said Kendra Mulder, UK CoSW Doctorate of Social Work student and recipient of the 2022 Lyman T. Johnson Torch Bearer Award.
sam1039.com
KSP Announces Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London, which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, has announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at various locations. The checkpoints are an effort to enforce traffic laws, especially seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoints location can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-11/post-11-checkpoints/
fox56news.com
Petito lawyer claims Brian Laundrie's mother offered shovel to bury Gabby's body | #HeyJB
#BREAKING: Petito lawyer Pat Reilly claims #BrianLaundrie's mother offered him a shovel to help bury the body, according to the newest court filing in the lawsuit filed by #GabbyPetito's parents. Developing Story: https://bit.ly/3WZuByN. Petito lawyer claims Brian Laundrie’s mother offered …. #BREAKING: Petito lawyer Pat Reilly claims #BrianLaundrie's mother...
WKYT 27
Georgetown Police Chief fired
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown Chief of Police Mike Bosse has been let go by Mayor Burney Jenkins, according to the Georgetown News-Graphic. Bosse, a former Lexington Police officer, has been Georgetown’s Chief of Police since 2012. According to the News-Graphic, the city’s Chief Administrative Officer, Andrew Hartley, was...
harrodsburgherald.com
Break-In At Lee’s Linked To Stanford Burglaries
The Harrodsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the burglars who broke into Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. Two men pried open the drive-thru window around 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, according to HPD Patrolman Joshua Butcher, the investigating officer. Surveillance footage shows the men, who were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks, pried open the cash registers and cabinets looking for money. Instead they found the keys to the catering van. Butcher said one man drove the van off the parking lot, followed by a white car that had been parked on Chiles Street.
WKYT 27
Person has life-threatening injuries after Lexington incident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after an incident in Lexington. Police say they were called around 3 Tuesday afternoon to the 2200 block of Versailles Rd., near the intersection of Alexandria, for a report about an unresponsive person. We’re told officers found someone there who had life-threatening...
fox56news.com
Small plane crashes in Bourbon County
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A small plane crashed in Bourbon County Thursday afternoon. Officials told us it happened near the 3400 block of Houston Antioch Road, and there were no injuries reported. FOX 56 News is still working to learn what caused the accident and will provide...
WKYT 27
Woman hospitalized after single-vehicle crash on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has been hospitalized after a crash on West New Circle Road at the Versailles Road Exit. Lexington Police say the crash happened around 8:30. They say a car went off the road and hit a tree. The driver was taken to the hospital with...
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Kentucky is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chubby Ray's. Located in Jeffersontown, this unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
