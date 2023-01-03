Loudoun County officials are trying to force the Town of Purcellville to accept the County’s altered design for the Rt. 7/690 Interchange. This pressure meanwhile disregards the Town’s due process and the expressed desires of most of the Town’s citizens. Purcellville’s legislative rules and procedures require the Town to make decisions on significant changes to projects, such as the County’s proposed alterations to the Rt. 7/690 Interchange design, through its elected representatives on the town council and based on the advice of the town’s boards, commissions, committees and staff.

