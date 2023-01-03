Read full article on original website
Top seed Gauff rolls into Auckland semi-finals; Bonaventure upsets Fernandez
Coco Gauff looks to be finding form at exactly the right time. The 18-year-old routed Zhu Lin of China 6-3, 6-2 at the ASB Classic in Auckland on Friday, hitting eight aces and not facing a single break point as she wrapped up victory over the world No 84 in 75 minutes to take her place in the semi-finals.
Raducanu in race to be fit for Australian Open after suffering ankle injury
Emma Raducanu faces a race against time to be fit for the Australian Open after rolling her left ankle during the ASB Classic in Auckland in Thursday. Just 10 days before the start of the first Grand Slam of the year, the former US Open champion was in tears after suffering the injury late in the second set of her match with Viktoria Kuzmova on an indoor court after rain forced players inside.
Fritz and Keys get the job done, USA through to United Cup final
The US completed a clean sweep against Poland in the semi-finals of the first ever United Cup. After the victories of Jessica Pegula, who made the world No 1 Iga Swiatek cry, and Frances Tiafoe on Friday, Taylor Fritz put an end to the suspense on Saturday by defeating Hubert Hurkacz in two tiebreaks, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).
“Helpless” Swiatek in tears as USA take 2-0 lead over Poland in United Cup
Sometimes it’s easy to forget that Iga Swiatek is human, given her achievements over the past year. But on Friday at the United Cup in Brisbane, the world No 1, who won two Grand Slams and six other events in 2022, suffered one of her heaviest defeats on Tour as Poland fell 2-0 down to the United States in the semi-finals.
Wild card Venus Williams withdraws from Australian Open
Venus Williams has withdrawn from the 2023 Australian Open due to an as-yet-undisclosed injury. The seven-time Grand Slam champion was last month awarded a wild card for the tournament, and it was set to be her 22nd appearance there. The 42-year-old had begun her season with a 7-6 (4), 6-2...
Adelaide International 1: Red-hot Korda takes out Sinner to reach semi-finals
American Sebastian Korda took another big-name scalp at the Adelaide International 1 on Friday as he beat sixth seed Jannik Sinner of Italy 7-5, 6-1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Korda, ranked No 33, will play Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka next. The 22-year-old American added Sinner to a list of victims...
“At the moment, yes” – Rajeev Ram on whether he is available for US Davis Cup team in 2023
Rajeev Ram, who became the oldest first-time world No 1 doubles player in men’s tennis in October and is the current world No 3, has said that as things stand, he is available for the United States Davis Cup this year. Ram, who turns 39 in March, was controversially...
Pune Open: Griekspoor makes final
Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor advanced to the final of the Pune Open by beating Russian Aslan Karatsev, the No 8 seed, 7-6 (4), 6-1 at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Friday. Griekspoor, ranked No 95, will face the winner of the match between Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi and Dutchman Botic van...
Alcaraz, now with a right-leg injury, out of the Australian Open !
Australian tennis world woke up to bad news. Carlos Alcaraz will not play the Australian Open in eight days. The number one player in the world tweeted the information around 10:00 pm central European time, Friday. Alcaraz, aged 19, has not played a competitive match since the Rolex Paris Masters...
Sabalenka makes Adelaide final – still no sets dropped
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, reached the final of the Adelaide International 1 by beating Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Saturday. Sabalenka, ranked No 5, will play the winner of the match between Tunisian Ons Jabeur, the top seed, and Czech Linda...
Pune Open: Bonzi books spot in semi-finals
Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi reached the semi-finals of the Pune Open by defeating Serb Filip Krajinovic, the No 6 seed, 7-6 (5), 6-4 at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Thursday. Bonzi, ranked No 60, will face Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, the second seed, next. The Frenchman won against Chun-Hsin...
Sabalenka crowned Adelaide champion without dropping a set
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, won the Adelaide International 1 tournament by beating Czech qualifier Linda Noskova 6-3, 7-6 (4) at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Sunday. Sabalenka did not drop a set all week en route to her 11th title – her first since Madrid 2021. She...
Adelaide International 1: End of the road for Popyrin, defeated by Nishioka
Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka beat Australian Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (4), 6-7 (8), 6-2 to advance to the semi-finals of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Friday. Nishioka, ranked No 36, will face American Sebastian Korda, who upset sixth seed Jannik Sinner, next. The Japanese edged out Dane...
Top seed Gauff through to Auckland final
American Coco Gauff, the top seed, moved into the final of the Auckland Open by beating Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, the No 7 seed, 6-0, 6-2 at the ASB Tennis Centre on Saturday. Gauff, ranked No 7, will face the winner of the match between Belgian qualifier Ysaline Bonaventure and Spanish...
Naomi Osaka latest player out of Australian Open
Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka will not be competing in this year’s edition of the tournament. A statement from the Slam’s official Twitter account said that she had “withdrawn”, giving no further detail. There has been speculation about whether the 25-year-old will continue as a...
Pune Open: Frenchman Bonzi advances to first ATP Tour final
Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi beat Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, the second seed, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 6-1 to advance to the final of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Friday afternoon. Bonzi, ranked No 60, will face Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor next. Earlier in the tournament, the...
Trevisan and Musetti put Italy in control against Greece in United Cup semi-final
Greece have a mountain to climb if they’re to reach the final of the inaugural United Cup after Martina Trevisan and Lorenzo Musetti gave Italy a 2-0 lead at the end of day one. Trevisan was the hero, beating Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-7 (4) 7-5 in the first match...
Adelaide International 1: Jabeur loses in semi-final
Czech Linda Noskova reached the final of the Adelaide International 1 by beating Tunisian Ons Jabeur, the top seed, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Saturday night. Noskova, ranked No 102, will play Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, next. The 18-year-old Czech won against Russian...
Pune Open: Second seed Van de Zandschulp through to semi-finals
Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, the second seed, moved into the last four of the Pune Open by winning against German qualifier Maximilian Marterer 6-4, 6-2 at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Thursday. Van de Zandschulp, ranked No 35, will face the winner of the match between Serb Filip...
