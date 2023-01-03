ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

Oliver Ames Takes Down Taunton To Open League Play

BROCKTON, Mass. — Behind a pair of goals from senior Daniel Paul, the Oliver Ames boys hockey team skated to a win over Taunton in the Hockomock League opener for both teams. Paul scored the lone goal of the first period and netted the game-winning goal just over a...
TAUNTON, MA

