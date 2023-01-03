Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
Delaware witness says triangular object hovered over nearby fieldRoger MarshDelaware State
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Wisdom, Soul Knowledge and You -Free VerseBrooklyn MuseCape May, NJ
WGMD Radio
Two Crashes in Area of Route 24 & Plantations Road in Lewes Thursday
Lewes and Rehoboth Beach fire and EMS responded to a crash Thursday just before 11:30 at the intersection of Route 24 and Plantations Road. Delaware State Police say a Nissan driven by an 87 year old Millsboro woman made a left turn from Route 24 onto Plantations Road and collided with a westbound Honda driven by a 45 year old Millsboro man. The driver of the Nissan and a passenger were taken to an area hospital with possible injuries – the driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way. The driver of the Honda was not injured.
Cape Gazette
Lewes considering beach parking permits
Parking permits could soon be on their way in Lewes Beach. The City of Lewes has been evaluating the best ways to implement a permit system by reviewing public feedback and analyzing the practices of neighboring local governments. A recent report from a project team assembled by City Manager Ann Marie Townshend does not suggest that Lewes needs a parking permit system, but does provide a glimpse of what one might look like if codified.
WMDT.com
Seaford intersection becoming a 4-way stop
SEAFORD, Del. – In Seaford, DelDOT is working to reduce the number of accidents happening at the intersection of Cannon Road and Wesley Church Road. In a recent study, they reported 25 crashes and they say part of the reason is the angle. Now DelDOT stepping in to add 2 more stop signs to keep the community safe. “Convert it to an all-way stop. All 4 directions will need to come to a complete stop to hopefully reduce the number of crashes that we are seeing at this intersection going forward,” says C.R. McLeod, the Director of Community Relations with the Delaware Department of Transportation.
Cape Gazette
Lewes canal restoration work hits delay
Work at the site of the former Lewes-Rehoboth Canal swing bridge is ongoing. Delaware Department of Transportation contractor R.E. Pierson is in the process of excavating the embankment on the northeast side of the canal and repaving a section of the Junction-Breakwater Trail. The shoreline will be stabilized in the same fashion as the other side of the canal, which was completed last spring.
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Deadly Crash on Route 13 in Harrington
Delaware State Police are investigating a crash on southbound Route 13 between the State Fairgrounds and Tower Hill Road that occurred around 2:45pm on Saturday. Emergency personnel from Harrington, Farmington, Greenwood, Houston and Felton responded to the scene along with Kent County paramedics. Police say the crash does include a fatality.
Cape Gazette
Man found with meth after police chase
A Millsboro man faces drug charges after police say he led police on a car chase Jan. 7 and then tried to run away. The car chase began at 2:18 a.m. when police on patrol saw a 2016 Kia Forte speeding southbound on Gravel Hill Road south of Zoar Road, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
Cape Gazette
There’s still a lot to do in January
Believe it or not, there is much to do outdoors in January. There are deer-hunting seasons, while the tog fishing has been good and should continue to be so. The long-range weather forecast is reasonable, so we can get outside without freezing to death. There are a couple of charter...
WMDT.com
Ocean City paramedics add ultrasound to their toolbox
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City paramedics are bringing new equipment into the field to better treat trauma patients. Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) says the Ocean City Career Fire/EMS Division is getting ready to add ultrasound technology to its crews. Officials say the equipment will help determine the extent of injuries in trauma and medical patients.
Cape Gazette
Milton council to discuss McDonald’s request
Site-plan review of the proposed McDonald’s on Route 16 in Milton will pass through the first step at town council’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9, at Milton library. At the meeting, council’s likely course of action is to send the request to the planning and...
Cape Gazette
Cape Gazette
Man sought in Lewes car theft
Lewes police are searching for a man after they say he stole a car in Lewes Dec. 28. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Elliott is asked to call Lewes police at 302-645-6264 or dial 911.
Cape Gazette
Cape Gazette
Would a pizza by any other name …
Pizza comes in all shapes, sizes and tastes. After much research (add pepperoni, please…), I have also discovered that this deliciously flat indulgence tends to gather near boardwalks and oceans. Here in Delaware’s Cape Region, it all started with Grotto. In 1960, Dominick Pulieri introduced a thin-crusted pie that shares a trait with many Chicago deep-dish versions: The sauce is applied on top of the secret blend of cheeses. The delicate crunch when it’s properly cooked is testimony to “that legendary taste.”
WMDT.com
Local organization calling out Dover City Council to close Irish Mikes
DOVER, Del. – A recent fight at Irish Mikes has the town yet again considering closing the establishment. One local organization calling out Dover City Council to close Irish mikes to stop community violence. “The problem is city council wants to do things in their way, they’re not following protocol they’re not even following precedented situations from situations in the past,” says Chelle Paul, Founder of Divided We Fall of Delaware.
Cape Gazette
Tappan-Horn family history in Rehoboth is focus of Jan. 12 talk
The next Rehoboth Beach History Lecture, set for 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, will focus on the love story of Nettie Tappan and Bill Horn. The talk will kick off the celebration of Rehoboth’s 150th anniversary. The Tappans and the Horns were prominent working families in Rehoboth Beach who...
Cape Gazette
Unique look at Second Street in the 1940s
Thousands of people have wandered through the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church cemetery on Second Street in downtown Lewes. With headstones dating back to the early 1700s, the church and cemetery have remained a constant in an ever-changing world. This 1941 photograph is shot from a unique angle. Most photographers try to capture the beautiful church with its towering steeple, but John Vachon made a choice to shoot back toward Second Street. The focal point of the street is a building very familiar to ice cream aficionados, as it’s been the home of King’s Ice Cream since the early 1980s; even the awning looks pretty similar today. The buildings on either side of King’s also remain mostly intact. The only building razed from this photograph is the one to the far right, which was replaced with a brick building that was home to Mellon Bank, then Citizens Bank and now Compass Real Estate. If anyone is willing to share photographs of Lewes from the early 1900s through the 1980s, send them to newsroom@capegazette.com.
Cape Gazette
Grotto seeks variance for Rehoboth hotel
Two months ago, representatives from Grotto Pizza introduced a proposal for a hotel on the corner of Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk. In the meeting before Rehoboth planning commissioners, they said the 58,300-square-foot hotel was set to be four floors with 60 rooms. Vince Robertson, the attorney representing developer One...
delawarebusinessnow.com
DNREC shuts down Pike Creek yard waste site after fires break out
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced that a second fire at at the Polly Drummond yard waste site within a week’s time led to a decision to shut down the area. The second fire in the Pike Creek-Newark area drew local companies to the yard...
WMDT.com
Multi-vehicle crash leaves 4 dead, 3 injured
Easton, MD- Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal-two vehicle crash which left four people dead and three others injured Wednesday Morning. Just after 9 am troopers from the MSP Easton Barrack responded to the area of Maryland Route 404, east of Bullock Road, for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.
