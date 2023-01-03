“The safety of players in all sports is always the most important” - LeBron James speaks up on Damar Hamlin’s situation

The sports world paused after NFL safety Damar Hamlin's tragic collapse on an NFL field, and LeBron James made sure to extend positive thoughts to the player and his loved ones.

Feelings of sadness, fear, and concern have gripped many in the sports world after football player Damar Hamlin collapsed in the middle of an NFL game. LeBron James saw what happened and extended positive thoughts to Hamlin, his family, and the rest of the league.

"My thoughts and super prayers goes up to the skies above for that kid's family, for him, for that brotherhood of the NFL, and everybody part of the NFL family," said James.

Hamlin's injury

In the first quarter of a game that had significant playoff implications, Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, tackled Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Shortly after he got up, the 24-year-old fell to the ground again. The game was halted, and medical personnel tended to the unconscious safety, administering CPR and defibrillation.

After several minutes of emergency medical procedures, Hamlin was placed inside an ambulance while his teammates and the other players got together to pray for their NFL brother. Some Bills players were seen crying, emphasizing how serious the incident was.

The second-year pro was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Academic Health Center, a Level I Trauma Center.

Numerous sports and media personalities, including James and other NBA players, quickly offered their support. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar also retweeted a post encouraging users to avoid sharing videos of the play where Hamlin got injured and to see the football player for who he is.

No other updates on Hamlin have been provided other than that he suffered a cardiac arrest after the hit and is currently in critical condition.

The NFL decided to postpone the game an hour after the incident. It was clearly the most logical move, as the Bills and Bengals players were in no condition to resume the contest.

James praised the decision

"The safety of all players in all sports is always the most important," James continued. "...I'm a huge fan of the NFL. I'm a huge fan of football. You never want to see anything like that happen."

On top of being a fan of the sport, the four-time NBA MVP also played football, manning the wide receiver position when he was in high school. As such, he likely understands how football players risk their safety and physical well-being to play the game they love.

Hopefully, Hamlin can pull through and be with his loved ones again.