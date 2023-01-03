Read full article on original website
Everton at Manchester United: FA Cup Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Five in the back
Everton were done no favours by the draw-makers as their FA Cup campaign in the 2022-23 season looks to be a very short one with a trip to in-form Manchester United. The Toffees appear to be as fractured a squad as exactly a year ago, despite partly revamping an underperforming squad and are in relegation trouble again with just three league wins this term. They were bounced from the League Cup by AFC Bournemouth just before the World Cup break, and can expect a similar fate tonight at Old Trafford.
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Embarrassing Defeat to Brighton
Buckle up, folks. Today’s edition of 5 Telling Stats does not make for pleasant reading. Coming out of the World Cup break, Everton were hoping to turn their fortunes around after suffering a dreadful drop in form directly before the Premier League was adjourned. However, the Toffees have picked up just 1 point in the first 3 games back, and it came from the most difficult fixture among them funnily enough. However, that means Everton have picked up just 5 points from the last 11 games, and what was once a seemingly rock solid defense has been conceding for fun. This is the definition of relegation form.
Erik ten Hag is embracing the challenge of fixing Manchester United on and off the pitch
The complexities of Manchester United’s issues over the last ten years have known no bounds. From often being devoid of tactical identity and a manager’s authority being undermined by players to hordes of fans entering the Old Trafford to protest against the ownership and a bitter interview against the club by a player under contract, the ride has often been rather ugly - to put it kindly. Managers at United have never been strangers to immense turbulence at various stages of their stints and the same was expected to be true for Erik ten Hag.
Wolves Manager Upset About Scheduling of Liverpool FA Cup Match
Amongst rival fans, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has something of a reputation for complaining about the scheduling. Ahead of his side’s FA Cup tie against Wolves, though, it’s the opposition manager who is unhappy. “I don’t understand how we play in one competition with two days less...
Klopp Talk: Virgil van Dijk Will be “Out For a Few Weeks, Definitely”
Ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup game against Wolves, Jurgen Klopp provided an update on the status of Virgil van Dijk’s hamstring injury in his press conference. “It’s not a short-term [injury], and I had longer-term injuries as well in my career as a manager. So, it’s somewhere in between. He will be out for a few weeks, definitely”, said Klopp.
An Open Letter to Farhad Moshiri, from the Everton supporters
As the Everton lurches headlong into another relegation battle just months after a summer when the club’s majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri released a statement virtually promising change and that the Grand Old Team wouldn’t be put in this position again, here we are. A majority of supporters groups...
Reading 2-0 Watford: Player Ratings
Largely untroubled for the first 70 minutes before making a couple of relatively routine saves and interceptions. May have snuck a 7/10 but he did his best to let Watford back into the game by fumbling what seemed like a routine catch towards the end, that thankfully he got away with.
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: FA Cup Round 3 - Shrewsbury vs Sunderland
The lads were denied their third league win on the trot in another game of two halves over at Blackpool on New Year's Day. In the first half we were poor, in truth partly down to how well Blackpool set up to counter both our starting team and tactical selections. We went into half time a goal down and things looked pretty grim.
The Opposition View: Everton at Manchester United | What hope for the Blues?
Everton desperately need a really positive performance as the second part of this very disjointed 2022-23 campaign begins to collect steam. A last-second loss to Wolves, a wonderful draw against the Premier League champs Manchester City, followed by an absolute drubbing on this most recent Tuesday versus Brighton, has left supporters flummoxed as to what to expect from this bunch—and their boss too.
Manchester City Take All Three Points, Down Chelsea, 1-0: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City struggled as they climbed towards a huge and crucial away victory, 1-0 vs Chelsea. After a badly positioned first half, three key subs made all the difference as two of those, Mahrez/Grealish, connected for the winning goal. Pep is a genius and it worked here for the points....
Liverpool 2, Wolves 2 - Match Recap: Wolves Force Replay In FA Cup
Cody Gakpo makes his Liverpool debut as the Reds welcome Wolves to Anfield for this third round FA Cup game. Liverpool are looking to defend their title, and it starts today. Aside from that, Jürgen Klopp chose his strongest starting XI for this match as he tries to get the players back into fighting form after the long World Cup break.
Klopp Talk: On the Gakpo Signing
In his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp spoke on new signing Cody Gakpo. The Dutch attacker showed a lot of promise in the World Cup, and Liverpool’s surprise signing came as something of a coup (if you’d put stock in the connections to Manchester United that kept cropping up previously).
‘It is on us’ - Frank Lampard says Everton have to be ‘up for the fight’
Frank Lampard is a good talker. Intelligent and articulate, he always comes across well in news conferences. He also appears genuine. So when he talks of the bond forged with the fans during last season’s dramatic escape from the drop we know it is true. And it is why many Evertonians desperately want Lampard to succeed.
Man Utd vs Everton - FA Cup third round preview | What next for the crisis-hit Toffees?
The road to Wembley starts here, but a spring trip to the capital is the last thing on the minds of Evertonians as the club once again finds itself mired in crisis. Tuesday’s disastrous capitulation against Brighton combined with other results on Wednesday saw the Toffees fall into the Premier League relegation zone.
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Rashford and friends kick off FA Cup with a win over Everton
Manchester United started their FA Cup campaign as they will hope to go on, with a win. They defeated Everton 3-1 at Old Trafford with a little help from the out of form Blues, but the goals all count the same. It was a fast start for United, scoring in...
Is Man City vs Chelsea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture
Chelsea and Manchester City face each other for the second time in just three days when they meet in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.Pep Guardiola’s outfit won 1-0 in the Premier League encounter on Thursday at Stamford Bridge, but this time around the pair meet at the Etihad Stadium as Graham Potter looks to end a run of just one win in six games across all competitions.The Blues are boosted by the signing of £37m defender Benoit Badiashile, though he may not come straight into the line-up here.Chelsea have reached five of the last six FA Cup finals...
Chelsea hold ‘positive’ talks with Shakhtar, ready to ‘push on’ for Mykhaylo Mudryk — report
Chelsea continue to be used by Shakhtar Donetsk to drive up Mykhaylo Mudryk’s transfer fee, with the Blues apparently holding “positive” talks with the Ukrainian Premier League club this week. Their sporting director, Darijo Srna, even turned up at Stamford Bridge last night to watch us play against Manchester City!
‘Big opportunity’: Chukwuemeka looking to impress and break into the Chelsea team
Professional sports is littered with examples of young players stepping up and taking advantage of opportunities granted by injuries to players ahead of them in the pecking order — Tom Brady in the NFL is the (greatest?) one that always comes to mind — and if there is a silver lining to Chelsea’s injury crisis, it’s precisely that it allows (or should allow) these kinds of opportunities.
What Can Reading Get Out Of Saturday’s FA Cup Tie With Watford?
On the face of it, this game looks like little more than a distraction. Reading’s focus should be and is very much on the league, given the ever-precarious nature of our Championship status. Take our eye off the ball and we could well get dragged into a relegation scrap. Just ask Hull City, who were eighth at this stage of the 2019/20 campaign but ultimately finished 24th.
Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy ruled out further with fractured finger
Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy had been dealing with an unspecified shoulder problem, which limited him in training and had caused him to not even make the matchday squad in our three games since the World Cup. It’s unclear how long that shoulder issue was (is?) expected to be a problem, but now he’s been also ruled out “for a spell” after fracturing his finger, which, as confirmed by the club this morning, has required surgery.
