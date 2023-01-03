ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

voiceofmotown.com

Erik Stevenson Makes Public Apology

Morgantown, West Virginia – During West Virginia’s 67-60 loss at Oklahoma State this past Monday, the Mountaineers’ leading scorer, senior guard Erik Stevenson, was called for a technical foul for grabbing his crotch while staring at the Oklahoma State crowd. Following the game, Bob Huggins lit Stevenson...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNT-TV

Quick Hits: Frustrated Huggins speaks after KU loss

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins took the podium on Saturday frustrated with his team’s loss to No. 3 Kansas. The Mountaineers missed a massive opportunity on Saturday when they hosted their first Big 12 game at the WVU Coliseum. The sold-out crowd left the arena unhappy as the Mountaineers failed to pull off a massive upset — something that has happened plenty of times in the past.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Predicting West Virginia’s 2023 Big 12 Football Schedule

Morgantown, West Virginia – The Big 12 Conference was scheduled to release the 2023-2024 football schedule on December 1st. However, there has been a delay and the schedule could be released anytime now. With Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF joining the conference, there will be a nine game schedule...
MORGANTOWN, WV
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Can football signings bring Mountaineers any help for 2023 season?

SHEPHERDSTOWN — The transfer portal beckoned to a large number of West Virginia University football players. They entered it with hopes of finding more inviting conditions elsewhere along with the covetous playing time they couldn’t find in Morgantown. Many of them didn’t play much at all or never...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Adds Graduate Transfer Kicker

Neal Brown and the Mountaineers appear to have found a potential replacement for placekicker Casey Legg. Michael Hayes, a graduate transfer kicker/punter from Georgia State, committed to WVU earlier this evening. Hayes has connected on 12 of 15 kicks throughout his career, including a long of 51. He has also...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WVU OL Chris Mayo Announces Transfer Destination

Former West Virginia offensive lineman Chris Mayo announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Eastern Michigan. Mayo made one appearance last season, the only of his career. The Depthford, NJ native earned first team All-MAPL (Mid-Atlantic Prep League) selection in his senior season at the Peddie School and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

New stores are coming to the Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is has scheduled two sobriety checkpoints in our area. The first checkpoint will be in Randolph County on WV Route 92 in the 1900 block of Harrison Ave. in Crystal Springs on Thurs., Jan. 19 from 6 p.m. to midnight. The...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia examines business growth county by county

CHARLESTON — Four counties in the region ranked high on a new-business-growth chart for December from the West Virginia secretary of state. Comparing the number of existing firms at Dec. 1 with new business registrations in December, Doddridge County was second to Lincoln County for the month, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. The state reported 784 new business registrations in December.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia state senator says the legislature doesn’t control PEIA

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As of July 1, state employees may no longer have their medical care covered at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.  Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, made that announcement on MetroNews TalkLine on Thursday. It comes after years of issues funding West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA).  […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Rain/snow showers on Sunday!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a cool, quiet Saturday, rain and snow showers, and even a few freezing rain showers, will lift into North-Central West Virginia tomorrow. As for how long they stick around and what next week is like, find out in the video above!. After a cool, quiet...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
Tribune-Review

Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber founder, dead at 100

Joseph A. Hardy III, founder of 84 Lumber and Fayette County’s Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, died Saturday, officials with his company reported. Joe Hardy died on his 100th birthday. “The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man,” said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing for 84 Lumber Co....
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wajr.com

Pittsburgh man accused of robbing Sheetz customer in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. A Pittsburgh man has entered a not guilty plea to first-degree robbery including committing violence to the person by striking or beating after an incident at the University Avenue Sheetz store on Jan. 3. Morgantown police responded to a report of a disturbance around 9:30 p.m. and found...
MORGANTOWN, WV

