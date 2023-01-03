Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
Erik Stevenson Makes Public Apology
Morgantown, West Virginia – During West Virginia’s 67-60 loss at Oklahoma State this past Monday, the Mountaineers’ leading scorer, senior guard Erik Stevenson, was called for a technical foul for grabbing his crotch while staring at the Oklahoma State crowd. Following the game, Bob Huggins lit Stevenson...
WVNT-TV
Quick Hits: Frustrated Huggins speaks after KU loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins took the podium on Saturday frustrated with his team’s loss to No. 3 Kansas. The Mountaineers missed a massive opportunity on Saturday when they hosted their first Big 12 game at the WVU Coliseum. The sold-out crowd left the arena unhappy as the Mountaineers failed to pull off a massive upset — something that has happened plenty of times in the past.
voiceofmotown.com
Predicting West Virginia’s 2023 Big 12 Football Schedule
Morgantown, West Virginia – The Big 12 Conference was scheduled to release the 2023-2024 football schedule on December 1st. However, there has been a delay and the schedule could be released anytime now. With Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF joining the conference, there will be a nine game schedule...
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Can football signings bring Mountaineers any help for 2023 season?
SHEPHERDSTOWN — The transfer portal beckoned to a large number of West Virginia University football players. They entered it with hopes of finding more inviting conditions elsewhere along with the covetous playing time they couldn’t find in Morgantown. Many of them didn’t play much at all or never...
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Adds Graduate Transfer Kicker
Neal Brown and the Mountaineers appear to have found a potential replacement for placekicker Casey Legg. Michael Hayes, a graduate transfer kicker/punter from Georgia State, committed to WVU earlier this evening. Hayes has connected on 12 of 15 kicks throughout his career, including a long of 51. He has also...
WVU OL Chris Mayo Announces Transfer Destination
Former West Virginia offensive lineman Chris Mayo announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Eastern Michigan. Mayo made one appearance last season, the only of his career. The Depthford, NJ native earned first team All-MAPL (Mid-Atlantic Prep League) selection in his senior season at the Peddie School and...
WTRF
New stores are coming to the Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
Former White Sox player now selling $3 million Bridgeport, West Virginia mansion
A Bridgeport home with an outdoor kitchen and movie room is for sale, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.
West Virginia state senator proposes at swearing-in ceremony
The West Virginia Senate District 12 has a new senator taking office, and he put on quite a show at his swearing-in ceremony in Clarksburg on Friday.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
(Stacker) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
Nonprofit opens to help women in West Virginia
On Friday, a local nonprofit, Libera, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its headquarters and first brick and mortar location in downtown Morgantown.
WDTV
WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is has scheduled two sobriety checkpoints in our area. The first checkpoint will be in Randolph County on WV Route 92 in the 1900 block of Harrison Ave. in Crystal Springs on Thurs., Jan. 19 from 6 p.m. to midnight. The...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia examines business growth county by county
CHARLESTON — Four counties in the region ranked high on a new-business-growth chart for December from the West Virginia secretary of state. Comparing the number of existing firms at Dec. 1 with new business registrations in December, Doddridge County was second to Lincoln County for the month, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. The state reported 784 new business registrations in December.
West Virginia state senator says the legislature doesn’t control PEIA
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As of July 1, state employees may no longer have their medical care covered at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital. Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, made that announcement on MetroNews TalkLine on Thursday. It comes after years of issues funding West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). […]
WDTV
Rain/snow showers on Sunday!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a cool, quiet Saturday, rain and snow showers, and even a few freezing rain showers, will lift into North-Central West Virginia tomorrow. As for how long they stick around and what next week is like, find out in the video above!. After a cool, quiet...
Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber founder, dead at 100
Joseph A. Hardy III, founder of 84 Lumber and Fayette County’s Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, died Saturday, officials with his company reported. Joe Hardy died on his 100th birthday. “The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man,” said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing for 84 Lumber Co....
WTAP
Police do not believe remains found are connected to search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police Chief Matt Board says he does not believe that suspected human remains found in Ohio County are connected to the search for Gretchen Fleming. According to reports, suspected human remains were found Thursday in Elm Grove, which is just outside of Wheeling. There have...
Police: Fetal remains found behind building in West Virginia
Remains of a fetus were found behind a Buckhannon building on Monday, according to a release from the Buckhannon Police Department.
wajr.com
Pittsburgh man accused of robbing Sheetz customer in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. A Pittsburgh man has entered a not guilty plea to first-degree robbery including committing violence to the person by striking or beating after an incident at the University Avenue Sheetz store on Jan. 3. Morgantown police responded to a report of a disturbance around 9:30 p.m. and found...
New Buckhannon Care Xpress is movie theater themed
A West Virginia healthcare provider hopes to have a box office hit with its new state-of-the-art, theater-themed facility.
