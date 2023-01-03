Read full article on original website
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma State’s Bryson Green, Stephon Johnson Enter Transfer Portal
Just one day after Oklahoma State captain and wide receiver John Paul Richardson shocked folks by entering the transfer portal, there is more bad news coming out of Stillwater on Wednesday. Oklahoma State starting wideout Bryson Green and freshman receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. have both entered the NCAA Transfer Portal,...
How Did Rich Rod Do in His First Year Back as a Head Coach?
There's a portion of the West Virginia fan base that wants Rich Rodriguez to return to Morgantown to lead the Mountaineers. I'm not really sure, to be honest. Since leaving WVU in 2007, Rodriguez hasn't seen much success. He was fired after just three years on the job at Michigan with a 15-22 record and was let go after six seasons at Arizona with a 43-35 record to go along with a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and a hostile workplace environment.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia’s Perfect Offensive Coordinator
Morgantown, West Virginia – To be truly successful at West Virginia, coaches must be willing to think outside the box and use unorthodox methods. The Mountaineers will never out-talent the very top programs in the country and must find gimmicks to compete at the highest level. West Virginia most...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Bob Huggins Says Erik Stevenson One ‘Infraction Away’ From Dismissal
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins has seen just about enough from guard Erik Stevenson, saying one more infraction will get him dismissed from the team. This came after Stevenson received a technical foul for taunting with 7:17 left in the second half after he scored a basket for the Mountaineers, who lost 67-60 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, Okla.
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Loss to Oklahoma State
West Virginia lost their second-straight game to begin Big 12 play, falling to Oklahoma State 67-60. WVU head coach Bob Huggins and forward Tre Mitchell met with the media to discuss the loss and what’s next. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis...
BREAKING: West Virginia Loses Pass Rusher to the Portal
After three seasons in the program, West Virginia defensive lineman Lanell Carr has entered the transfer portal, according to Joe Reed of 247Sports. Carr appeared in all 12 games this past season and recorded 21 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and one sack. Head coach Neal Brown has tabbed Carr as the team's most natural pass rusher since joining the program a few years back. He was expected to move into a starting role next fall.
WVU Football announces new assistant coach has been hired
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 2, 2022) – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Bilal Marshall has returned to WVU as the newest member of the Mountaineer coaching staff, hired as the receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said....
TheHDRoom
Where to Watch West Virginia vs Oklahoma State Live Stream, TV Channel (1/2/23)
Following an overtime loss to KSU, the West Virginia Mountaineers (10-3) look for their first Big 12 Conference Men’s basketball win on Monday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-5). WVU are slight road underdogs when this game starts at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT on the ESPN2 cable channel.
Metro News
Community begs for a pause on Morgantown Ice Arena project
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A 90-minute emotional discussion Tuesday night at Morgantown City Council meeting in connection with an ice arena project that including comments from WVU baseball coach Randy Mazey. Council chambers were full of hockey players, hockey families and residents telling them to pause a plan that would...
KOCO
Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle coming to Oklahoma after extending arena tour
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two comedy legends are coming to Oklahoma after they extended their co-headline standup arena tour. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will be at the Paycom Center on Friday, Jan. 20, in Oklahoma City. The two decided to extend their tour with five extra shows in 2023 after a popular West Coast arena run.
ocolly.com
Spring semester shows at Tumbleweed
Music never stops at the Tumbleweed. Stillwater, the birthplace of red dirt music, consistently attracts the genre’s top talents for shows and the annual Calf Fry music festival. As of Jan. 1, five shows are set for the spring. Some of red dirt’s biggest names are Stillwater bound.
mvskokemedia.com
Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
News On 6
Severe Weather Moves Out Of Parts Of Oklahoma
Some storms produced heavy rain, wind, and hail in parts of Oklahoma on Monday. Most of eastern Oklahoma was under a tornado watch until it expired at 10 p.m. Today is a day to be weather aware. I know it is a holiday, but if you live in central or eastern Oklahoma, please stay alert this afternoon and evening. Today we have more of a spring-like setup. Lows are in the 50s and 60s with highs in 60s and 70s. Gulf moisture increases today and it will feel more like April than January.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
‘Still surreal, unnecessary,’ Beloved football player and father dies in OKC shooting
Oklahoma City Police are searching for a suspect, while four people recover from gunshot wounds in the hospital, and a family reels from an unimaginable loss.
Photos: 108 dogs waiting to be adopted in OKC
If you are looking for a new dog, officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have dozens of dogs in need of a loving home.
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Denuzzo’s Italian Deli
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits Denuzzo’s Italian Deli in Bridgeport. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
WDTV
Construction worker hospitalized after being hit in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities said a construction worker was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Morgantown. The accident happened around 2:09 p.m. at the intersection of Fairview Rd. and Grafton Rd. in Morgantown, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. The construction worker was...
Chick-fil-A to open new Oklahoma City location
Fans of a popular fast-food restaurant known for its service will be able to go to another location in the metro, beginning this week.
When will the long waits at Route 50 and Emily Drive end?
The City of Clarksburg said the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is aware of the traffic light issue at the intersection of Emily Drive and Route 50 that is causing long waits at East Pointe.
