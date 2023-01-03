Read full article on original website
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Egypt Receives Back Looted Ancient Sarcophagus From Houston MuseumPrateek DasguptaHouston, TX
Houston's Gluttonous Buffet Guide: 8 Places to Get Your Eat OnCorrie WritingHouston, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Flora Growth Provides Update to International Commercial Cannabis Export Business
The company reports approximately 1,000 kilograms of commercial cannabis dry flower and derivative exports to Europe and the United States in Q4 of 2022. Flora Growth has also received an updated cannabis export and production quota from the Colombian government, including the addition of four additional proprietary genetics and increased production for domestic medical markets.
Poland Used Construction Equipment Market Assessment & Forecasts Report 2022-2028 Featuring Key Vendors - Caterpillar, Volvo, Liebherr, Komatsu, Hitachi, XCMG, Hyundai, JCB, & Kobelco - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Poland Used Construction Equipment Market- Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. A surge in government investment in infrastructure development Under National Recovery Plan is expected to drive demand for used Construction Equipment in Poland. The expected number of used construction equipment units sold by 2028 in the market is 25,885.
Globalgig Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification through Independent Audit
Globalgig announced today that it has achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II compliance and completed its audit report, confirming that its data management practices and organizational controls meet the highest standards as set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The SOC 2 Type II...
Dubai based financier Barika and Kraft partners with Kenya’s top Fintech Innovators through a Multi Tranche Facility.
Kenya has over 56 million people and has become a regional powerhouse not only for East Africa, but for the entire African continent and the Middle East region. and Africa (MEA) as a whole. In particular, the capital and largest city, Nairobi, is even nicknamed "Silicon Savannah" due to its...
Cogency Global Acquires Unisearch
NEW YORK - January 5, 2023 - (Newswire.com) New York-based Cogency Global Inc., a global provider of corporate compliance and transactional legal support services, announced today that it has acquired Washington-based Unisearch Inc. Bertram Capital-backed Cogency Global provides a full range of registered agent, transactional, and corporate compliance services for...
CES 2023: Local Reactions to Global Economic and Geopolitical Forces Define Regional Trajectories of Connected Home CPE in 2023
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 5, 2023 - PRLog -- CES 2023 -- The prospects of inflation and a global recession are a common variable that will influence how network service providers (NSPs) in different regions assess their strategic customer premises equipment options (CPE) for 2023. That said, local market conditions will determine the pace at which new technologies are deployed and new services adopted for connected home applications, according to Mercedes Pastor, Senior Vice President of VANTIVA's Global Customer Unit, in an interview with journalists during CES 2023.
Sodexo Q1 Fiscal 2023: strong start to the year
Sodexo (NYSE Euronext Paris FR 0000121220-OTC: SDXAY). Q1 FY23Q1 FY22ORGANIC GROWTHEXTERNAL GROWTHCURRENCY EFFECTTOTAL GROWTH. North America2,9922,205 +15.7% +1.1% +18.8% +35.7%. Europe2,0472,023 +5.9% -3.6% -1.1% +1.2%. Rest of the World1,057854 +15.3% -1.9% +10.4% +23.9%. On-Site Services6,0975,082 +11.9% -1.2% +9.3% +20.0%. Benefits & Rewards Services234183 +23.4% -1.6% +6.4% +28.2%. Elimination(1)(1) TOTAL GROUP6,3305,264...
MOODYFX will hold an online seminar in response to public demand.
In response to public pressure, MOODYFX will conduct a 2-hour online seminar on financial investing on 15/02/2023, Wednesday starting at 8 p.m., which will allow inexperienced investors to be financially literate. The COVID-19 outbreak, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the energy crisis, and other global incidents during the previous two years have...
Canada-visa-online is proud to announce that they now offering visa services
We are excited to announce that canada-visa-online is now open for business!Our company provides an online service that helps people with the visa application process for Canada. We are committed to providing a fast, easy and affordable way for people to get the visa they need.We have a team of experienced professionals who are familiar with the Canadian visa application process and can help you with all aspects of the application. We also offer a money back guarantee if you are not satisfied with our service.If you are interested in applying for a Canadian visa, we encourage you to visit our website and learn more about our company. Thank you for considering us as your partner in this process.
Elliptic Labs Signs New Contract with Existing Smartphone Customer
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has signed a new software agreement with an existing smartphone customer. The new license agreement is for a future smartphone release utilizing Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY®.
byDesign Launches Subscription Marketing Service to Keep Teams Agile
With economic uncertainty as the backdrop for 2023, teams are scaling back hiring and looking for alternatives that enable growth while maintaining financial flexibility. SME's in particular have important decisions to make about allocation of budget to marketing during recessionary conditions. While an initial reaction might be to cut budgets and preserve capital, studies have shown that companies who increase marketing efforts during recessions show significant growth.
$639+ Billion Worldwide Digital Gift Card Industry to 2031 - Surging Awareness of Digital Payment is Expected to Propel Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Digital Gift Card Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global digital gift card market. The global digital gift card market is expected to grow...
Introducing Airdripp – The Ultimate Destination for NFT and Cryptocurrency Competitions
Airdripp is excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary new platform for NFT and cryptocurrency competitions. Our platform offers a unique and exciting way for users to participate in raffle-style competitions and win amazing prizes, starting from as low as $2.99!. Airdripp was founded by a team of experienced...
Domo Executives to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced management will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 10:15am ET. A live webcast of Domo’s presentation will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at http://www.domo.com/IR. About Domo. Domo transforms business by putting data to...
Global Aerospace Plastics (PEEK, PPS, PC, ABS, PMMA) Markets, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2018-2022 & 2022-2028F - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Aerospace Plastics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy and Others), By Technology, By User Type, By End-use Industry, By Region, and Competition." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Aerospace Plastics Market is projected to grow at...
KBRA Releases Research – CMBS Loss Compendium Update: December 2022
KBRA releases the December 2022 issue of the KBRA CMBS Loss Compendium, which provides base loss estimates for all KBRA-rated conduit transactions. In this report and its accompanying spreadsheet, we provide insight into loss estimates for 308 outstanding KBRA-rated conduit transactions, of which 158 have been reviewed since the June 2022 edition of this publication. The compendium uses the following two metrics to present the loss figures: KBRA Lifetime Base Loss (KLBL), which represents our loss estimate for each transaction during its lifetime as a percent of its original balance; and KBRA Future Base Loss (KFBL), which represents potential future losses as a percent of outstanding deal balance as of the most recent rating action date.
Global Video Laryngoscope Market Report 2022 to 2028: Players Include Vivid Medical, Salter Labs, Verathon and Medtronic - ResearchAndMarkets.com
VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC. (United States) KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG (Germany) Marshall Products (United Kingdom) Intersurgical Ltd. (United Kingdom) Vivid Medical, Inc. (United States) Salter Labs (United States) Verathon Inc. (United States) Medtronic (Ireland) In the upcoming years, the market expansion will be supported by the creation of new...
Outlook on the $1.8 Billion Radiation-Hardened Electronics Global Market to 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $374.3 Million - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Radiation-Hardened Electronics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Radiation-Hardened Electronics estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
China-hifi-Audio Unveils Reisong Brand Audiophile Tube Amplifiers to Suit Buyers’ High-quality Needs of Home and Office Entertainment
China-hifi-Audio presents an excellent range of audiophile tube amplifiers for the studio, home theatre, car audio systems, and public address applications. China-hifi-Audio has grown to become one of the leading online audiophile tube amplifier shops. With a high reputation, their goal is to provide their clients with quality audio systems and excellent customer service. They have a wide range of audio systems on offer, including tube amplifiers, speakers, amplifiers, audio cables, and CD players. Before they are sold to buyers, all their audio systems are rigorously tested to ensure high quality. Users can also rest assured that their payments will be secured because they only accept payments through secure gateways and ensure that every transaction is confidential and safe. Their customer support is always available for any questions or concerns buyers might have about any of their audio systems. They have a team of experienced professionals who are well-versed in their audio systems and will ensure to ensure that buyers are satisfied. Their affordable prices and the excellent quality they offer to make them a very attractive choice for both experts and novices alike. They look forward to serving buyers from all over the world, and they will continue to strive to earn their customers’ trust as well as their respect.
