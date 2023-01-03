Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
To answer the question of why is Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) moving higher, I must because it is executing a major turnaround plan and offers a deep value to investors and a very high yield. And this is within the consumer staples sector (NYSEARCA: XLY) we’re talking about, not the broad market, which is valuable to investors.
Woonsocket Call
MOODYFX will hold an online seminar in response to public demand.
In response to public pressure, MOODYFX will conduct a 2-hour online seminar on financial investing on 15/02/2023, Wednesday starting at 8 p.m., which will allow inexperienced investors to be financially literate. The COVID-19 outbreak, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the energy crisis, and other global incidents during the previous two years have...
Woonsocket Call
Dibbs Analyzes OpenSea Collection Data; Uncovers 64 Percent of NFTs Today Have Two or More Utilities
While profile picture (PFP) collections have dominated trading volumes for OpenSea’s top 100 collections of all time, content-based collections show the most recent growth. Dibbs, the world’s onramp to Web3, today announced a set of NFT utility data and insights after comparing trading volumes from OpenSea’s top 100 collections of all-time with those over a 30 day period in Q4. Analyzing each collection to determine how utility types are evolving, the data uncovered a growing interest in NFT utility types beyond PFPs, particularly content, events, and rewards distribution.
A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington
Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
Woonsocket Call
Flora Growth Provides Update to International Commercial Cannabis Export Business
The company reports approximately 1,000 kilograms of commercial cannabis dry flower and derivative exports to Europe and the United States in Q4 of 2022. Flora Growth has also received an updated cannabis export and production quota from the Colombian government, including the addition of four additional proprietary genetics and increased production for domestic medical markets.
Woonsocket Call
$639+ Billion Worldwide Digital Gift Card Industry to 2031 - Surging Awareness of Digital Payment is Expected to Propel Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Digital Gift Card Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global digital gift card market. The global digital gift card market is expected to grow...
Woonsocket Call
Geron Corporation Announces Pricing of $198 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants
Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering consisting of 55,876,297 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $2.45 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase 25,000,000 shares of its common stock. The pre-funded warrants are being sold at a public offering price of $2.449 per pre-funded warrant. All of the securities in the offering are to be sold by Geron. In addition, Geron has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 12,131,444 shares of its common stock, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about January 10, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Woonsocket Call
First Republic Declares Dividends on Five Series of Perpetual Preferred Stock
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that it has declared cash dividends on the following outstanding series of its perpetual preferred stock. A quarterly cash dividend of $11.75 per share was declared on its Noncumulative Perpetual Series J Preferred Stock. This dividend...
Woonsocket Call
CES 2023: Local Reactions to Global Economic and Geopolitical Forces Define Regional Trajectories of Connected Home CPE in 2023
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 5, 2023 - PRLog -- CES 2023 -- The prospects of inflation and a global recession are a common variable that will influence how network service providers (NSPs) in different regions assess their strategic customer premises equipment options (CPE) for 2023. That said, local market conditions will determine the pace at which new technologies are deployed and new services adopted for connected home applications, according to Mercedes Pastor, Senior Vice President of VANTIVA's Global Customer Unit, in an interview with journalists during CES 2023.
Woonsocket Call
Global Remote Electronic Unit Strategic Business Report 2022: Featuring Liebherr-International, Moog, Parker Hannifin and Rockwell Collins Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Remote Electronic Unit: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Remote Electronic Unit estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Wednesday, January 11
ROYAL GOLD, INC. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Alistair Baker, Vice President Investor Relations and Business Development, will present on Wednesday, January 11 at 11:00 a.m. CST / 10:00 a.m. MST, and access to a replay of the event will be made available the week of January 16 on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs.
Woonsocket Call
Sodexo Q1 Fiscal 2023: strong start to the year
Sodexo (NYSE Euronext Paris FR 0000121220-OTC: SDXAY). Q1 FY23Q1 FY22ORGANIC GROWTHEXTERNAL GROWTHCURRENCY EFFECTTOTAL GROWTH. North America2,9922,205 +15.7% +1.1% +18.8% +35.7%. Europe2,0472,023 +5.9% -3.6% -1.1% +1.2%. Rest of the World1,057854 +15.3% -1.9% +10.4% +23.9%. On-Site Services6,0975,082 +11.9% -1.2% +9.3% +20.0%. Benefits & Rewards Services234183 +23.4% -1.6% +6.4% +28.2%. Elimination(1)(1) TOTAL GROUP6,3305,264...
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Starts Trading on Upstream
Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB), a pioneer in the science of using novel transdermal solutions and other innovative technologies, has announced that it has commenced trading on Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market that is a fully regulated global stock exchange for digital securities and NFTs. The company, which began trading on Upstream today using the NTRB ticker symbol, is among the first issuers to dual list on the market. The company released a digital collectible NFT commemorating the dual listing, which is available for all Upstream participants to claim with a claim code: NTRB! “We are thrilled to be amongst the first companies to dual list on Upstream’s next generation marketplace,” said Nutriband CEO Gareth Sheridan in the press release. “We are adding new value to our shareholders while expanding our company and mission to a modern, global investor-base.”
Woonsocket Call
Domo Executives to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced management will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 10:15am ET. A live webcast of Domo’s presentation will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at http://www.domo.com/IR. About Domo. Domo transforms business by putting data to...
Woonsocket Call
DigitalGift Offers Customer Loyalty Program Solutions
DigitalGift released a blog article detailing how businesses can leverage customer loyalty programs to grow revenue, beat competitors and increase customer satisfaction. DigitalGift, an apocket service, released a blog article detailing how businesses can leverage customer loyalty programs to grow revenue, beat competitors, and increase customer satisfaction. The blog explores...
Woonsocket Call
Blockchain Based Climate Tech Company – YES WORLD Launches Energy Efficient Windows Solution, Specialized Glass Reduces Solar Heat by 85%
Singapore, 6th Jan 2023 – Blockchain-based climate tech company – YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd launches world’s first Energy Efficient Windows Solution for home and commercial buildings. This new product line of specialized glass is part of company SAVE EARTH MISSION to reduce the carbon footprint from the atmosphere.
Woonsocket Call
Portable Mini Fridge Global Market Report 2022: Increased Demand for Cold Storage in Luxury Vehicles Bolsters Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Portable Mini Fridge Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global portable mini fridge market size reached US$ 1.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.98% during 2021-2027.
Woonsocket Call
KBRA Releases Research – CMBS Loss Compendium Update: December 2022
KBRA releases the December 2022 issue of the KBRA CMBS Loss Compendium, which provides base loss estimates for all KBRA-rated conduit transactions. In this report and its accompanying spreadsheet, we provide insight into loss estimates for 308 outstanding KBRA-rated conduit transactions, of which 158 have been reviewed since the June 2022 edition of this publication. The compendium uses the following two metrics to present the loss figures: KBRA Lifetime Base Loss (KLBL), which represents our loss estimate for each transaction during its lifetime as a percent of its original balance; and KBRA Future Base Loss (KFBL), which represents potential future losses as a percent of outstanding deal balance as of the most recent rating action date.
Woonsocket Call
ForgeRock, Inc. (FORG) Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Stockholders it is Investigating the Acquisition of ForgeRock, Inc. by Thoma Bravo
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors it is investigating the acquisition of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG) by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the agreement, ForgeRock stockholders will receive $23.25 in cash for each share of ForgeRock common stock owned. If you own shares of ForgeRock, Inc., click...
Woonsocket Call
byDesign Launches Subscription Marketing Service to Keep Teams Agile
With economic uncertainty as the backdrop for 2023, teams are scaling back hiring and looking for alternatives that enable growth while maintaining financial flexibility. SME's in particular have important decisions to make about allocation of budget to marketing during recessionary conditions. While an initial reaction might be to cut budgets and preserve capital, studies have shown that companies who increase marketing efforts during recessions show significant growth.
Comments / 0