UEI Expands Its Wireless Connectivity Solutions With Enhanced Security, Sustainability, and Scalability
Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, has unveiled its extended family of QuickSet®-certified connectivity solutions today at CES 2023. As the global leader in entertainment and smart home control technologies, UEI is committed to helping its customers deliver more secure, sustainable, and scalable wireless control solutions for an ever-growing variety of home applications.
China-hifi-Audio Unveils Reisong Brand Audiophile Tube Amplifiers to Suit Buyers’ High-quality Needs of Home and Office Entertainment
China-hifi-Audio presents an excellent range of audiophile tube amplifiers for the studio, home theatre, car audio systems, and public address applications. China-hifi-Audio has grown to become one of the leading online audiophile tube amplifier shops. With a high reputation, their goal is to provide their clients with quality audio systems and excellent customer service. They have a wide range of audio systems on offer, including tube amplifiers, speakers, amplifiers, audio cables, and CD players. Before they are sold to buyers, all their audio systems are rigorously tested to ensure high quality. Users can also rest assured that their payments will be secured because they only accept payments through secure gateways and ensure that every transaction is confidential and safe. Their customer support is always available for any questions or concerns buyers might have about any of their audio systems. They have a team of experienced professionals who are well-versed in their audio systems and will ensure to ensure that buyers are satisfied. Their affordable prices and the excellent quality they offer to make them a very attractive choice for both experts and novices alike. They look forward to serving buyers from all over the world, and they will continue to strive to earn their customers’ trust as well as their respect.
Thundercomm Brought Its Brand-new Smart Vending Machine Solution to CES 2023
Thundercomm, the world-leading IoT product and solution provider, officially announced its all-new Smart Vending Machine Solution at CES 2023. This new solution will not only bring consumers a more convenient purchasing experience, but also help vending machine operators improve their operational efficiency and reduce costs. With the rapid development of...
Global Remote Electronic Unit Strategic Business Report 2022: Featuring Liebherr-International, Moog, Parker Hannifin and Rockwell Collins Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Remote Electronic Unit: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Remote Electronic Unit estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Blockchain Based Climate Tech Company – YES WORLD Launches Energy Efficient Windows Solution, Specialized Glass Reduces Solar Heat by 85%
Singapore, 6th Jan 2023 – Blockchain-based climate tech company – YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd launches world’s first Energy Efficient Windows Solution for home and commercial buildings. This new product line of specialized glass is part of company SAVE EARTH MISSION to reduce the carbon footprint from the atmosphere.
Globalgig Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification through Independent Audit
Globalgig announced today that it has achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II compliance and completed its audit report, confirming that its data management practices and organizational controls meet the highest standards as set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The SOC 2 Type II...
CES 2023: Local Reactions to Global Economic and Geopolitical Forces Define Regional Trajectories of Connected Home CPE in 2023
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 5, 2023 - PRLog -- CES 2023 -- The prospects of inflation and a global recession are a common variable that will influence how network service providers (NSPs) in different regions assess their strategic customer premises equipment options (CPE) for 2023. That said, local market conditions will determine the pace at which new technologies are deployed and new services adopted for connected home applications, according to Mercedes Pastor, Senior Vice President of VANTIVA's Global Customer Unit, in an interview with journalists during CES 2023.
Global Video Laryngoscope Market Report 2022 to 2028: Players Include Vivid Medical, Salter Labs, Verathon and Medtronic - ResearchAndMarkets.com
VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC. (United States) KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG (Germany) Marshall Products (United Kingdom) Intersurgical Ltd. (United Kingdom) Vivid Medical, Inc. (United States) Salter Labs (United States) Verathon Inc. (United States) Medtronic (Ireland) In the upcoming years, the market expansion will be supported by the creation of new...
‘An empty feeling’: Masters snooker begins under cloud amid suspensions
I — t is more than a decade since the late Willie Thorne described match-fixing in snooker as “endemic” after revealing he had been offered money to fix a match during his playing career. Allegations of corruption on the baize are nothing new, as evidenced by Thorne’s claims, plus suspensions forStephen Lee and John Higgins in recent years. Snooker has shown it will get tough when it counts.
Awards Ceremony of the Fourth Belt and Road Initiative Short Video Competition Held Online
Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2023) - The awards ceremony of the fourth Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Short Video Competition was held online on Dec. 28. It was livestreamed and featured a metaverse venue where participants joined the event in digital form. The competition was organized by the...
Outlook on the $1.8 Billion Radiation-Hardened Electronics Global Market to 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $374.3 Million - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Radiation-Hardened Electronics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Radiation-Hardened Electronics estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Flora Growth Provides Update to International Commercial Cannabis Export Business
The company reports approximately 1,000 kilograms of commercial cannabis dry flower and derivative exports to Europe and the United States in Q4 of 2022. Flora Growth has also received an updated cannabis export and production quota from the Colombian government, including the addition of four additional proprietary genetics and increased production for domestic medical markets.
Law Firm Marketing Agency Founder, Grant Eagle Announces Breakthrough Pipeline Growth System - The Magneto Effect, Henderson, NV
In a recent interview, Grant Eagle, founder of The Magneto Effect, spoke about the company's new Pipeline Growth System, a revolutionary approach to law firm marketing. Case study results are revealing law firms doubling their revenues within 24 months of installing the system. Henderson, NV, United States - January 8,...
Home Security Systems Global Market Report 2022: Growing Awareness Regarding Home Security Systems Bolsters Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Home Security Systems Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Home Type; Security; Systems; Services; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global home security systems market size is expected to reach USD 97.8 billion by 2030, according to a...
Give Nurses & Paramedics Incentives To Break Strike Says Popular UK Travel Blogger
The Government needs to work with Travel Companies, Councils, bus companies, supermarkets, cinemas, and car parks to solve the Nurses and Paramedics pay dispute. The founder of a popular UK Staycation Travel Blog (Staycationsintheuk.com) would like to see the Government work with travel companies, councils, bus companies, hospital car parks, supermarkets, and entertainment companies to break the deadlock in nurses and paramedics pay disputes.
Australian-listed Company EZZ develops Two products to battle COVID-19 and respiratory infections
Throughout the growth of a global pandemic, how to prevent secondary infections after COVID-19 is an essential topic. Recently, EZZ Life Science, a leading Australian genomic company listed on the ASX Main Board, officially announced that it has developed two immune products for COVID-19; EZZ NK Plus Capsule and EZZ NK Plus Spray. These products are a combination of symptom relief specially customized for COVID-19 by genetic scientists based on the latest generation of NK cellular technology and have been certified by the US FDA.
MOODYFX will hold an online seminar in response to public demand.
In response to public pressure, MOODYFX will conduct a 2-hour online seminar on financial investing on 15/02/2023, Wednesday starting at 8 p.m., which will allow inexperienced investors to be financially literate. The COVID-19 outbreak, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the energy crisis, and other global incidents during the previous two years have...
Chris Cassidy Appointed New President of SCHOTT North America
SCHOTT, the international technology group with a long-standing tradition of inventing specialty glass, has appointed Chris Cassidy as President of SCHOTT North America in addition to his role as President of SCHOTT Pharma USA. In this new role, Cassidy will support the company’s U.S. growth strategy, which aims to increase presence in the region and focus on long-term growth.
byDesign Launches Subscription Marketing Service to Keep Teams Agile
With economic uncertainty as the backdrop for 2023, teams are scaling back hiring and looking for alternatives that enable growth while maintaining financial flexibility. SME's in particular have important decisions to make about allocation of budget to marketing during recessionary conditions. While an initial reaction might be to cut budgets and preserve capital, studies have shown that companies who increase marketing efforts during recessions show significant growth.
Portable Mini Fridge Global Market Report 2022: Increased Demand for Cold Storage in Luxury Vehicles Bolsters Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Portable Mini Fridge Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global portable mini fridge market size reached US$ 1.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.98% during 2021-2027.
