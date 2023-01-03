Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Woonsocket Call
Australian-listed Company EZZ develops Two products to battle COVID-19 and respiratory infections
Throughout the growth of a global pandemic, how to prevent secondary infections after COVID-19 is an essential topic. Recently, EZZ Life Science, a leading Australian genomic company listed on the ASX Main Board, officially announced that it has developed two immune products for COVID-19; EZZ NK Plus Capsule and EZZ NK Plus Spray. These products are a combination of symptom relief specially customized for COVID-19 by genetic scientists based on the latest generation of NK cellular technology and have been certified by the US FDA.
Woonsocket Call
New memoir, “The Transformation of a Wildflower” by Chrissy Kanne is a released, a collection of personal short stories that examine aging, menopause, and embracing life’s changes with grace
“The Transformation of a Wildflower” by Chrissy Kanne has been released worldwide. This 186-page collection of stories, which has achieved bestseller status as #7 in Amazon’s “Aging” category, reflects on growing older as a woman, sharing lessons learned from various stages of life, different careers, and personal reflections on maturity.
Woonsocket Call
Global Video Laryngoscope Market Report 2022 to 2028: Players Include Vivid Medical, Salter Labs, Verathon and Medtronic - ResearchAndMarkets.com
VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC. (United States) KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG (Germany) Marshall Products (United Kingdom) Intersurgical Ltd. (United Kingdom) Vivid Medical, Inc. (United States) Salter Labs (United States) Verathon Inc. (United States) Medtronic (Ireland) In the upcoming years, the market expansion will be supported by the creation of new...
Woonsocket Call
Cogency Global Acquires Unisearch
NEW YORK - January 5, 2023 - (Newswire.com) New York-based Cogency Global Inc., a global provider of corporate compliance and transactional legal support services, announced today that it has acquired Washington-based Unisearch Inc. Bertram Capital-backed Cogency Global provides a full range of registered agent, transactional, and corporate compliance services for...
Woonsocket Call
Chris Cassidy Appointed New President of SCHOTT North America
SCHOTT, the international technology group with a long-standing tradition of inventing specialty glass, has appointed Chris Cassidy as President of SCHOTT North America in addition to his role as President of SCHOTT Pharma USA. In this new role, Cassidy will support the company’s U.S. growth strategy, which aims to increase presence in the region and focus on long-term growth.
Woonsocket Call
Carrie Schell Announces the Launch of her Book, The Grey Drinking Reset: A 30-Day Journey to Wellness
The Grey Drinking Reset, a 30-Day Journey to Wellness, is authored by Carrie Schell, who aims to change the lives of women who have a habit of alcohol consumption. Melbourne, Florida, United States - January 6, 2023 /MarketersMEDIA/ — Alcohol consumption can often be viewed as a taboo topic, but...
A school district is attempting to skirt Section 230 by suing social media apps for knowingly exploiting the 'vulnerable brains of youth'
Section 230 is an internet law that allows companies to regulate content as they see fit. The suit, which the AP calls "novel," maneuvers around it.
Woonsocket Call
Lovely Poo Poo Launches Sustainable Toilet Paper for Daily Use in Early 2023
Lovely Poo Poo launches super soft, fragrance-free, and plastic-free toilet paper. Toilet paper in 2023 needs to be strong and absorbent to do its job properly, but many manufacturers add chemicals to their products that make them easier to use at the cost of the environment. Lovely Poo Poo’s Eco friendly toilet paper is made from naturally strong bamboo fibers, so no additives are necessary. Adding chemicals actually reduces a product's biodegradability, which means that it would take longer for the type of toilet paper most people use on a daily basis to break down in landfills.
Woonsocket Call
First Participants Enrolled in the AriBio USA Phase 3 Registration Trial to Evaluate AR1001 in Early Alzheimer’s Disease
AriBio USA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the enrollment of their first participants in their Phase 3 trial to evaluate the efficacy of AR1001 in participants with early Alzheimer’s Disease (AD). AR1001 is a blood-brain barrier penetrating small molecule known to inhibit neuron apoptosis and promote neurogenesis, increase neuroplasticity and increase autophagy activity to remove toxic proteins.
Woonsocket Call
Holistic Health: A Natural Pathway to Optimal Wellness
Optimal Wellness Naturally is revolutionizing traditional health by adopting an alternative and personalized approach to health and wellness. With a focus on holistic health, it aims to transform feelings of stress, fatigue, and anxiety based on the root cause and using a natural, whole-person approach. The current healthcare system is...
Woonsocket Call
Mission Therapeutics Successfully Completes First Clinical Assessment for Lead DUB Program, MTX652
Safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic endpoints successfully met. Mission Therapeutics (“Mission”), a drug discovery and development company focused on protein homeostasis by selectively inhibiting deubiquitylating enzymes (DUBs), today announced the successful completion of its first Phase I clinical assessment for lead USP30 DUB inhibitor, MTX652. The Phase I First...
Woonsocket Call
Cardiac Insight’s Cardea SOLO™ Wearable ECG System Chosen for Stanford Medicine Study to Measure Atrial Fibrillation in Older Women
Cardiac Insight, Inc., a leading healthcare innovator specializing in prescription-based wearable cardiac sensors and automated electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis software for cardiac arrhythmia diagnosis, today announced that researchers at Stanford Medicine selected the company’s Cardea SOLO™ wearable ECG system for a medical study entitled: Serial 7-Day Electrocardiogram Patch Screening for Atrial Fibrillation in High-Risk Older Women by the CHARGE-AF Score.
Woonsocket Call
University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Releases Whitepaper Examining Underrepresentation of African American Women in Corporate Senior Level Leadership
Authors Dr. Alfreda Goods, Dr. Adrian Allen and Dr. Lisa Langford explore how diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives might be falling short. University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies has released a new whitepaper, “Narrowing the Path to C-Suite Positions,” in a collaboration between authors Alfreda Goods, DM, a fellow in the Center for Workforce Diversity and Inclusion Research (CWDIR), Adrian Allen, DBA, and Lisa K. Langford, DM, also a fellow in CWDIR.
How these factors could lead to better nanomedicine treatments
Better treatments are definitely on the way.
Comments / 0